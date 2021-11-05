Third annual Veterans Day Parade planned for Sunday in downtown Lincoln

The third annual Veterans Day Parade on Sunday afternoon will include five Lincoln high school marching bands and 59 other groups that will march from 21st and K streets to the state Capitol.

The forecast calls for quintessential Nebraska fall weather — partly cloudy, temperatures in the 60s — when the event begins at 2 p.m. Staging will be in the Lincoln High School parking lot, and the parade will march down K Street to the north steps of the Capitol for a ceremony.

The City Council agreed to contribute $10,000 to help pay for the parade, which was started in 2018 by the nonprofit Lincoln Veterans Parade Group.

About 200 people attended the first year — the first city parade since the Star City Holiday Parade was canceled in 2010 after the city ended its $74,000 subsidy.

The next year, hundreds more attended; last year, it was canceled because of the pandemic.

This year, University of Nebraska President Ted Carter, who served in the U.S. Navy for 38 years, including as superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, his alma mater, will be an honored guest.

He will ride in a Mustang convertible as part of the parade, led by the Marine Corps League Color Guard.