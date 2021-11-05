Third annual Veterans Day Parade planned for Sunday in downtown Lincoln

The third annual Veterans Day Parade on Sunday afternoon will include five Lincoln high school marching bands and 59 other groups that will march from 21st and K streets to the state Capitol.
The forecast calls for quintessential Nebraska fall weather — partly cloudy, temperatures in the 60s — when the event begins at 2 p.m. Staging will be in the Lincoln High School parking lot, and the parade will march down K Street to the north steps of the Capitol for a ceremony.
The City Council agreed to contribute $10,000 to help pay for the parade, which was started in 2018 by the nonprofit Lincoln Veterans Parade Group.
About 200 people attended the first year — the first city parade since the Star City Holiday Parade was canceled in 2010 after the city ended its $74,000 subsidy.
The next year, hundreds more attended; last year, it was canceled because of the pandemic.
This year, University of Nebraska President Ted Carter, who served in the U.S. Navy for 38 years, including as superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, his alma mater, will be an honored guest.
He will ride in a Mustang convertible as part of the parade, led by the Marine Corps League Color Guard.
The parade will have two grand marshals — both Vietnam veterans — and a few of the participating groups include the American Legion, the VFW, Lincoln Air Force JROTC, AARP, Veterans Memorial Garden, The Roughriders, Daughters of the American Revolution, Cornhusker Ford Model A Club, Blue Star Mothers, Veterans Administration, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts.
There will be two inflatables: a 20- to 30-foot eagle and a 12-foot patriotic star, said Tony Marino, with the group organizing the event.
City officials recommend arriving early and parking in one of the nearby parking garages. Free parking will be available at the Nelnet parking lot at 21st and K streets and the city parking lot bounded by K, L, Ninth and 10th streets.
The following streets will be closed from 12:30 p.m.-4 p.m. with no vehicle access to adjacent properties: South 14th Street from H to K streets; South 16th Street from H to L streets; South 17th, 18th, 20th and 21st streets from J to L streets; Goodhue Boulevard from G to H streets; H Street from South 14th to 16th streets; K Street from South 13th to South 21st streets; Antelope Valley Parkway from K to L streets.
The parade will air live on LNKTV, the city government access channel. LNKTV is available on Allo channels 2 and 3, Spectrum channels 1300 and 1301, and Kinetic channels 1005 and 1010. The parade will also be streamed at LNKTV.lincoln.ne.gov and YouTube.com/LNKTVcity. In addition, LNKTV apps are available on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.
