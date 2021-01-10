'Things jump out at me' — Two-wheeled artist makes Lincoln her canvas

Saksena doesn’t know if she’s the city’s only so-called Strava artist, but she hasn’t found any other examples since moving here from Boston three years ago (though another cyclist, Joe Billesbach, responded to her Christmas post with a photo of his own 18-mile ho-ho-ho holiday message around Beatrice).

Saksena grew up in Australia, where she started racing in a velodrome. When she moved to the U.S. in 1994, she was drawn into road racing and cyclo-cross, too.

The 49-year-old added mountain biking to that list after her family moved to Lincoln, where she took the post of associate dean for education at the UNMC College of Dentistry on East Campus.

But the pandemic cut into her miles this year, and she only rode about 2,500. It canceled her racing seasons. She was working from home, so she wasn’t making her 10-mile roundtrip commute. Even then, her job got busier, and she also was juggling three kids, a dog and a husband.

“Many of my friends had more free time so they were getting more miles in,” she said. “I wasn't going to compete with them.”

And when she could ride, she wanted the miles to have some purpose. Strava art — which she’d started back in Boston — would give her a way to explore new streets and neighborhoods in her new town.