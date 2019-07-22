The Goodyear Fitness Center, one of the city’s oldest gyms and a fixture in Havelock, is closing at the end of the month — despite a grassroots effort earlier this summer to save it.
“We didn’t get done what we needed to get done,” said Stan Patzel, a longtime member who helped organize a rate restructuring and membership drive. “It’s too bad. It’s a great place.”
The nearby Goodyear factory opened the fitness center in 1982 in a turn-of-the-century elementary school and supported it with hefty subsidies of more than $200,000 a year. The plant’s new owner, ContiTech, continued to support the gym for several years, but announced earlier this year it was cutting its contribution by about 75%.
And that was too large of a loss for the center to survive on memberships alone. Patzel and others tried to come up with a plan to make up for the hit, but their efforts fell short.
“It’s very unfortunate, but we just couldn’t get increased membership. And that was the key.”
The last day for the center and its 20 mostly part-time employees is Sunday. The center at 62nd Street and Logan Avenue will provide pro-rated refunds for people whose memberships are paid past that point, said director Randy Luettel.
The center was open to anyone — Goodyear employee or not — but attracted a strong senior crowd, with members in their 70s, 80s and 90s working out every morning and then gathering for coffee in a former classroom. They formed friendships, celebrated each other’s birthdays and attended funerals.
The mood around the center has been morose since the closure was announced Friday, Luettel said.
“They’re sad. They hate to see this place go. They’ve made all of these friendships over here.”