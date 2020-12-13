It’s still dark outside when the nurses caring for those most critically ill with the coronavirus at Bryan East Campus gather for their 6:45 a.m. meeting Wednesday.

Inside locked doors on the north side of the sixth floor — what's known as 6N — the team of nurses preparing for a 12-hour shift are met with Christmas decorations.

A string of blue lights casts off a hue to match the nurses' scrubs, a strand of garland is accentuated by paper ornaments inlaid with photos of care team staff, and a sign sends a message of camaraderie from downstairs.

“4S Loves 6N."

Space on the 14-bed unit opened up overnight, the team learns during a morning report as they divvy up assignments for the day. Two patients were moved to an ICU on a different floor to make room for new admissions to the Lincoln hospital's primary COVID-19 unit.

Another bed was vacated by a patient who died after being taken off life support.

By the end of the day, those beds will be filled.

Exclusive access The Journal Star spent 10 hours inside the intensive care unit for coronavirus patients at Bryan East Campus on Wednesday. Reporter Chris Dunker was allowed inside the ICU and was granted full access to doctors and nurses who work there, but was not allowed in patient rooms. Dunker, who recovered from COVID-19 in November, was required to wear personal protective equipment during the assignment.

Tuesday, and the day before, were hard days, says Candy Locke, the nurse manager, even when most days are difficult.

The patients on 6N are critically sick and most in need of mechanical assistance to breathe, requiring the full array of skills and experience the ICU nurses have honed before the pandemic and as it has raged.

As the morning huddle breaks, and the nurses head to stations across the floor for the handoff from the night staff, Locke sends them off with a cheer.

“Go team," she says.

Creating a connection

Nina Redl, a chaplain on the compassionate care team, did not leave 6N until 9 p.m. Tuesday, well after the day shift ended.

She worked late to coordinate a pair of compassionate care visits in the ICU, where two family members or friends of a patient are allowed a one-hour visit.

The visits are only granted for patients whose death is impending, or if doctors and nurses sense that person is about to take a turn for the worse.

It's not a job anyone wants to do, Redl said. Everyone in the unit wants their patients to go home to their families happy and healthy.

"We also know at the moment, that's often not a possibility," she added.

Things on 6N are more stable than they were the day before, Redl said, so this morning she'll do what she can to make each patient's day a little brighter.

Once ICU nurse Jade Barry finishes her morning check on a woman in her 80s, making a note of vital signs, delivering medications, and calling her family, Redl dons an air-purifying respirator and banana-yellow gown to enable a video call with the patient's sister.

Before connecting the call, Redl pauses to comb the woman's hair, styling it in a way that frames the patient's face. It can be shocking for families to see their loved ones laying intubated, she said, so any bit of normalcy can help.

"You know we love you, you're very dear to us," the patient's sister tells the woman in a string of affirmations from the other end of the line.

Redl said she lets each family dictate how long the calls last. She's even helped set up a screen for patients who simply want to watch videos of their pets.

"It's anything we can do to create the connection between here and their lives back home," she said.

‘Patients are becoming more sick’

Bryan Health’s population of patients with the coronavirus is the lowest it’s been since early November, tracking with numbers statewide.

On the front lines in the ICU, however, the drop is difficult to see.

Pulmonologist Matt Maslonka, who consults daily with doctors, nurses and therapists outside of each patient's room to note signs of improvement or deteriorating health, said the severity of infections has only seemed to increase as the pandemic continues.

What worries him most is the uncertainty of why that's happening.

“Is that because of a change of exposure, or is it because we’re being stressed as providers and not giving the same standard of care?" Maslonka said. “I hate to say that, but I don’t know. Something’s happening where the patients are becoming more sick.”

Dr. Quinn Willet, a hospitalist who has worked on the COVID-19 unit since March, said the critical care team is better at identifying early the common complications associated with the virus, especially blood clots and pneumonia.

ICU nurse Tori Baehr, for example, noticed the pupils of one of her patients were not dilating at the same rate under a penlight when he had been weaned off sedatives Wednesday, a sign of a potential stroke caused by a blood clot reaching the brain.

Assistant nurse manager Leah Harrington, who watched as Baehr ran a subsequent test to rule out a possible stroke, said another nurse found a patient's leg had turned pale after he developed a blood clot.

"Blood clots are the most common thing we've seen," Harrington said.

If experience has helped the care team to better identify those situations, Willet said time has not made it easier to anticipate the course patients might take.

Some come onto the unit on supplemental oxygen and experience a rapid decline necessitating a ventilator within 24 hours. Others don't.

One thing that has become more evident, particularly during the recent spike of hospitalizations, Willet said, is that the longer patients remain on ventilators, the chances of them ever coming off are slim to none.

“It’s like purgatory,” Willet said. “You just don’t go anywhere.”

'Everybody needs a turn to appreciate what's happening'

At 6 a.m., Dave Polk receives a text message telling him what unit to report to.

A nurse, Polk has worked as part of Bryan's "float pool" for most of his 10-year career. On Wednesday, the 6 a.m. text message told him to report to 6N.

"I don't always get to help out up here, so I'm happy to help out ..." he said. "Everybody needs a turn to appreciate what's happening."

As someone who moves among various units at Bryan, Polk said he's seen the strain the extra staffing needs for units like 6N create on the rest of the hospital.

"You're pulling resources to help out in these areas, which leaves other places thin," he said. "We're not all dealing with the really sick coronavirus patients, but you're working shorter and your resources just aren't there."

Maslonka, who started at Bryan in August after finishing a fellowship at Wake Forest Baptist Health in North Carolina, said he worries about physical and emotional burnout of staff being asked to care for very sick patients.

He's also keeping his eye on a growing national shortage of sedatives needed to keep intubated patients from pulling out their breathing tubes, and certain antibiotics used in the ICU.

Pharmacist Amy Venteicher said Bryan has not experienced a shortage but has taken precautions to ensure that doesn’t happen: “It’s been a couple touchy weeks.”

Locke, the nurse manager, said working in the ICU is never easy, but the pandemic has been very hard on staff, "because everyone is being asked to do things they've never been asked to do before."

In the COVID ICU, staff can care for patients for weeks, giving them the very best treatment possible, only to watch them die.

"It's wearying, to say the least," Locke said. "It definitely takes a toll."

Locke and Harrington do their best to support staff when they can, hanging out in what's become known as the living room — a waiting area once used by patient families that now serves as space for a break — to ask staff how they are doing and what resources they may need.

Bryan has made counseling services available to its employees who work in the units hit hardest by the pandemic, Locke said, but she's not sure if anyone has taken part in those programs.

Sometimes, the help they need is a week respite on another floor in the hospital.

"The other ICUs have been accommodating; they'll send us a nurse and we'll send them a nurse," Locke said. "That gives them just enough of a break to come back and say 'I can do this for another four weeks.'"

‘The most common picture we see’

Although most of the patients in the COVID unit Wednesday are on ventilators, they did not start there.

Many, like another woman in her 80s, are first put on what are known as BiPaPs, a less invasive option giving patients constant airflow without requiring intubation.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But despite the woman’s oxygen saturation levels holding steady above 90%, she tugs at the mask and writhes on the bed, trying to find a position that will help her to breathe.

“This is the most common picture we see,” Willet said. “This is how people look before they go on a ventilator, or how people look who do not want to go on a ventilator because their chances of surviving are slim.”

Inside the room, Willet assesses the patient before ordering a morphine drip, which he said helps with “air hunger,” and will allow her to relax.

Panicked patients exhaust themselves quickly, and it becomes difficult to communicate with them as big decisions loom, particularly when their spouses or children can’t be present.

Kate West, a technician who has worked at Bryan Health for three months, sits at the patient's bedside, holding the woman’s hand to calm her.

The precautions taken by medical professionals during the pandemic — the space helmet-looking respirator, surgical masks and disposable gowns — have erased the individual features of each person and can leave patients feeling isolated, West said.

“I think it’s hard for them because we all look the same,” West said. “It would be nice to see somebody’s face, even if it’s us and not their families, just to feel normal, but we’re not normal right now.”

Willet said the woman’s deteriorating condition, and refusal to be intubated because of the high risk associated with it, will soon leave the team with a difficult decision: whether to begin end-of-life care.

'A sad cycle'

One of Kelsey Hoppe's patients was still at the level where he did not need a ventilator when her shift on 6N ended last Friday.

But like so many COVID-19 patients the ICU nurses have treated this year, his condition worsened quickly. By the time Hoppe reported to the unit on Tuesday, he had been intubated and placed on a sedative.

"I thought about him," said Hoppe, who has worked for a decade as a nurse, including five years in the ICU. "It's hard to go home and not think about that, to just kind of de-plug from work, because these patients are so scared, and we're trying everything."

The story is the same as the coronavirus has continued its assault in communities across the state.

Patients will go to the hospital feeling sick and unable to catch their breath and be put on a breathing mask to give them more oxygen. In many cases, those patients will be transferred to the ICU, where they remain for 1 to 2 weeks.

The time frame gives the nurses a chance to get to know the patients they are caring for, but that doesn't last.

"It gets to a point where it's inevitable that they need the breathing tube," Hoppe said. "We try to hold off as long as we can, but it's all we can do."

Problems often arise during intubation, requiring patients to be given a paralytic and sedation. Even then, the nurses roll them onto their bellies for up to 16 hours a day to help them to breathe.

"A lot of times those patients die and we start the process all over again," Hoppe said. "It's a sad cycle."

Working in an assisting role on Wednesday, nurse Scott Bauer said the relentlessness of the coronavirus has caused morale on 6N to ebb and flow.

News of someone leaving the ICU to continue their recovery and the outpouring of support from the community will raise spirits, Bauer said, but days where staff get overwhelmed by the number or needs of their patients, or the thought that this situation may continue for months, brings them back down.

The staff try to keep talk about the politics of the pandemic or conversations about the unwillingness of others to acknowledge that the virus is real out of the unit, but it's never too far from their minds, he added.

"You hear a lot of stuff about regular people who don't understand what's going on here, or don't have family members who are affected," Bauer said. "They don't see how bad it truly is."

The death of a patient is always a possibility in an intensive care setting, and the nursing staff has learned to cope, leaning on each other and support systems outside the hospital, they say.

Hoppe said while the staff is managing now, she's wondered in conversations with others what the long-term effects of the strain on the health care system might be.

"I don't think we're truly going to know the extent of what this is doing to us until we're past it," she said.

'It's up to her now'

About a month ago, as hospitals in Nebraska began to be pushed to their limits, Angela Davies scheduled five compassionate withdrawals in seven hours.

The palliative care nurse is used to helping families, particularly in ICU settings, understand the limits of the treatments being provided and coordinate the end-of-life care for those who show no signs of improving.

That day was almost too much, though.

“I came home and just rethought what I was doing for work,” Davies said. “I never thought I’d get to the point where I’m saying, ‘What time is your death?' and 'What time is your death?' and 'What time is your death?’”

Before the pandemic, those decisions were most often made with family members at bedside. Davies said it’s easier to outline the reality of the situation when “you’ve got their eyes in the room.”

Now those conversations take place by phone, or over FaceTime or Zoom. Hospital staff have gotten better with how they use technology, Davies said, but it’s incredibly hard to have those most difficult of conversations via a screen.

On Wednesday, doctors and nurses grew increasingly concerned by the lack of progress shown by the woman who told staff she doesn’t want to be intubated, leading Davies to call the woman’s husband, who had been unable to visit due to having also contracted the coronavirus.

Patiently, and with an understanding voice, Davies told him that if doctors and nurses did not see a turnaround within the next day, they feared she would deteriorate quickly.

“We’re fearful she’s not going to have the strength to keep up with the treatment,” Davies tells him. “We’re doing the best we can, the doctors are doing everything they can to try and save her life, but it’s up to her now.”

A death in Room 639

After showing no improvement overnight, and in consultation with the family, the decision is made Wednesday afternoon to remove life support from the patient in Room 639, a man in his 70s from out of state.

As she has so many times this year, Redl, the chaplain, enters the room first, alone, thumbing through a cellphone to reach his significant other who is at home, hours away.

It’s time to say your final goodbye, the chaplain tells her, stroking the patient’s forehead gently as she talks, the last comforting touch he’ll experience.

The afternoon sun illuminates the room as Alex Wambold and Brian Haight, a respiratory therapist, begin the somber work of removing the ventilator tube and methodically detaching cables and monitors from his body just before 3 p.m.

Wambold, like the other ICU nurses on the floor, is no stranger to this task. While he’s gotten used to the fact that many patients who come to the unit will not leave it alive, both before COVID-19 and now, “it’s always hard to watch a person go.”

“If it’s going to be my job,” he says, “I’m going to make it the best possible for the family. We give them comfort in knowing the people around here care.”

The screen of the phone held by Redl above the bed fills with the tear-streaked face of the patient’s significant other.

“There’s no such thing as crying too much, especially when you love so much,” Redl tells her.

On the screen, the patient’s significant other swallows the lump in her throat.

“I love you, honey,” she tells him. “I’ll see you someday.”

Outside the door, nurses exchange brief eulogies about the patient in Room 639, who they met two weeks earlier. They recall how funny he was and how his cellphone ringer was loud enough to be heard across the unit.

Reclined on the hospital bed, surrounded by a surrogate family, heavily sedated and finally unburdened of the machines keeping him alive, the man takes a reflexive gasp, his last breath.

It’s 3:05 p.m.

Death came as quickly and peacefully as hoped, but the crueler context remains: The patient in Room 639 was one of 3,103 people who died of the coronavirus on Wednesday, at the time the pandemic’s deadliest day in the United States.

A short time later, Wambold and Barry lay the man flat, clean his body, and wrap him in a white plastic sheet secured with three loops, in line with the hospital morgue’s protocol.

Redl’s shoulders slump as she emerges from the room, her respirator's helmet unable to hide the grief washing over her.

“It never gets any easier,” she tells Davies, who squeezes her shoulder.

The chaplain composes herself. Another patient in the ICU is nearing the end of her life, and two family members are expected that evening for their one-hour compassionate care visit.

It will be another 15-hour day for Redl. Maybe longer.

From a vacant hallway, she reaches them by phone, advising them that at the end of of their two-hour drive to Lincoln, she’ll be waiting for them in the lobby.

“And I’ll be with you the entire time.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.