'They came when we really needed 'em:' Officer's widow bonds with Nebraska family following tragedy

Mario decided to stick around. They were married 24 years.

He worked at the prison and for the State Patrol before becoming an LPD investigator in 1997.

He loved his work but he didn’t come home and share stories that would worry her.

When he died, people did tell stories. They told stories of his kindness and empathy. They told stories about his great head of hair and his long, winding tales.

“If you would listen to the beginning of the story and the end of the story, you could daydream in the middle,” Carrie said.

He was humble. He was good. He believed in table manners. “Nobody wanted to sit to the right of him.”

And he was a great dad.

“He loved loved loved the kids,” Carrie said. “He would not mow the yard because he did not want to miss playing with them.”

He wouldn’t water it, either, because he grew up poor in a big family and knew that there were people out there who didn’t have water to drink.

He was a Thanksgiving guy for that reason. “He loved the idea of making a big dinner, instead of a lot of presents.”