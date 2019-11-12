The South of Downtown Community Development Organization’s small staff took on a big task when it formed a few years ago: Ask the people who live in the area what they want, and then try to make that happen.
They knocked on 3,000 doors. They hosted and attended neighborhood meetings. They launched steering committees.
And they kept note of what they were hearing, sorting the neighborhood's wants and needs into 10 broad priorities they’ll unveil at a community conversation Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Everett Elementary School, 11th and B streets.
“We’ve been doing a ton of listening the last 2 1/2 years, and this is an opportunity for us to be transparent in checking back in with the community and showing what we’ve heard,” said Shawn Ryba, the organization’s executive director. “We want to make sure we’ve heard them correctly.”
The group plans to keep listening. Even as it identifies priorities at the meeting, it will ask the public’s help in better defining and ranking them.
From there, it will work with the South of Downtown Steering Committee and the city’s Urban Development Department to draft a redevelopment plan and, hopefully, get it passed by the City Council.
The redevelopment plan would provide a detailed road map for the future of South of Downtown Focus Area, between 10th and 17th and A and K streets.
“It spells out an overall plan for the next five to 10 years, more defined strategies, who’s doing what,” Ryba said.
He wouldn’t disclose all of the priorities before Thursday’s meeting. But he shared two of the biggest. People care about where they live and where they work.
“The main and most important one we keep hearing is affordable housing. Preserving and rehabbing existing house stock to keep it affordable and decent.”
Economic development is also important, he said, so the eventual plan will try to identify pathways for people to improve their economic situations.
Thursday’s meeting — co-hosted by the Urban Development Department and the South of Downtown Steering Committee — will follow an open house format, with interactive stations identifying the priorities and asking for feedback, so the community members can come and go when they want. Pepe’s Bistro will provide free food.