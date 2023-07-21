When Mike Theiler picked up a camera because his girlfriend worked at a camera shop, he had no intention of becoming a photojournalist. He was studying architecture at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

He said he couldn’t handle the construction sciences, chemistry, physics or mathematics. “I was spending way too much time running around, drinking at Casey’s Tavern and the Zoo Bar.”

Theiler started taking pictures on campus of the turmoil surrounding the Vietnam War and those photos were published in either the Lincoln Journal or the Daily Nebraskan.

He said that’s when it dawned on him.

“This is a lot more fun than sitting at a drafting table.”

So Theiler became a photographer for news services UPI and Reuters and traveled the globe from 1971-2021.

His new book — “Nikon Road: A Nebraska hayseed takes his cameras on a Forrest Gump journey of discovery around the world” — chronicles his work as a photojournalist.

Theiler’s career is captured, in a way, in two pictures of Ronald Reagan.

In the first, from 1976, Theiler captured then-presidential candidate Ronald Reagan in Lincoln reading about his Republican primary win in the state. In the second, from 1984, Reagan is knocking back a toast during a state dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

“There I am in 1976. Reagan reading the Lincoln Star, and not having a glimmer of how far that was going to take me around the world, to 162 countries and living overseas for 12 years and just an incredible life,” he said.

Another “prize picture” was shot in 1976 — a photograph of Holdrege basketball player Brian Kohlscheen face down on the floor, despondent after missing a last-second shot in the state championship game against Aurora.

That shot, in an important sense, set Theiler up to shoot the Olympics, which he has done seven times, beginning in Moscow in 1980.

The player photo captures the whole essence of sports — the winning and the losing, Theiler said.

“It’s really no different in Class D or Class C Nebraska basketball tournaments than it is when you go to the Olympics,” he said.

Theiler, who went to St. Mary’s Catholic School, Lincoln High and UNL, decided to leave Nebraska during a late ’70s road trip that he and a friend were taking to the Panama Canal.

“We never made it to Panama, but for a kid from Nebraska being out of the country was a real eye-opener in terms of cultural experiences and photo opportunities,” Theiler said. He said once he saw Mexico and Guatemala, he knew he wanted to experience the world.

He had the opportunity when a job opened up at UPI Europe in Brussels. After a year, he transferred to Israel, where he covered the Israel-Palestinian uprising and the war in Lebanon.

“I realized I wasn’t in Kansas anymore,” he said. But he said he felt prepared after growing up in Nebraska.

“Photography is a lot more than shutter speeds, F stops and focal length lenses. It’s how you deal with people. I learned that in Nebraska.”

After Israel, Theiler moved to China, where, in 1983, he became the first American-born photographer to be accredited in the country since the 1949 revolution.

China provided a couple more of his favorite photos — Yasser Arafat eating with chopsticks at a state dinner and the iconic image that adorns the “Nikon Road” cover of Mickey Mouse and a Chinese peasant standing on the Great Wall of China.

Moving back to the U.S. in 1989, when his wife Susan, a State Department agricultural attache, was recalled to Washington, D.C., Theiler has spent the past three decades shooting political events, politicians and celebrities in and around the nation’s capital.

In his career, in Lincoln, in foreign countries and in D.C., Theiler has photographed 10 presidents, from Richard Nixon to Joe Biden, along with dozens of artists, entertainers and other notable who have passed through D.C.

That includes Princess Diana, who Theiler encountered on the street outside the British Embassy in 1995. The only photographer there, Theiler shot a few frames, with Diana never looking at the camera. When her limousine left, he followed. But the limo pulled alongside his truck.

“Her window comes down and she’s looking up at me and she says, ‘Excuse me. I’m on a private visit to the United States. I’d appreciate it very much if you didn’t follow me around.’ And I am dumbfounded. I mean, here’s probably arguably the most famous woman in the world. And she’s talking to me. The window goes back up, and the limousine pulls away.”

Theiler, who was working for the British news agency Reuters, was told to continue to follow Diana. He knew she liked to shop at Neiman Marcus and went to the upscale store, spotted her and then stood around waiting for instructions on whether to continue photographing her and potentially anger her.

“Next thing I know, she sees me,” Theiler said. “She walks over and says, ‘Excuse me, I thought we had an agreement.’ I’m dumbfounded, I don’t know what to say.” A few minutes later, the bureau called back and said to leave her alone and not antagonize her.

Theiler has never lost touch with his Nebraska roots, calling himself a goodwill ambassador for the state. He returns to Lincoln often to visit family, friends and his old haunts.

At 4 p.m. Saturday, he’ll be at Francie & Finch Bookshop, 130 S. 13th St., for a question-and-answer session and his first book-signing event for “Nikon Road,” which he ends with a widely seen iconic photograph taken inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

“The Trump supporter with a confederate flag in the halls outside the Senate was kind of a really nice bookend to my career,” Theiler said. “I’m only doing about a day or two a month in Washington, to kind of stay in the game. I can’t imagine retiring 100%.”

