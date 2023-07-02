Fifty years ago this month, Larry Boehmer talked Zoo Bar owner Jim Ludwig into letting him book bands into the long, narrow club at 136 N. 14th St.

Slapping up posters of B.B. King, Edgar Winter and other blues-oriented artists on the walls, and adding more locally produced flyers for shows that were held there, Boehmer created over a couple decades a Lincoln cultural institution.

After more than 13,000 performances on what Dave Alvin calls its “microscopic” stage, the Zoo Bar is celebrating its 50th anniversary this week with three nights of music inside the club and an expanded ZooFest, the annual festival on 14th Street outside the club, to mark the milestone.

The first band to play the Zoo 50 years ago this month was the Cotton Blues Band, starting a two-year run where local acoustic solo artists were booked Monday and Tuesday, an open mic night for acoustic musicians happened on Wednesdays and local bands were booked for three-night stands Thursday through Saturday.

Those solo artists, like Dr. John Walker, Steve “Fuzzy” Blazek and Chris Sayre, and bands Homecookin’, Megatones, Bluegrass Crusade, Sandy Creek Band, Sour Mash and Jon Emery “built up a pretty good crowd, way before The Drumstick, for anything other than cover music,” said David Boye, who is compiling a Zoo Bar history.

Many of the musicians from those groups continue to perform at the Zoo and will be part of the 50th Waltz, a gathering of local players from throughout the Zoo’s history that will close ZooFest on Saturday.

“Dave Robel, Dave Morris, Steve Hanson, all those people that were from back then are still there, still playing, still happy to come back to the club and the Zoo’s happy to have them,” said Boye, who’ll also be part of the 50th Waltz. “To me, that’s pretty phenomenal.”

Two years and three months after the Cotton Blues Band show, the first national act to play the club was Luther Allison, who had an open night on his schedule after a University of Nebraska-Lincoln show in October 1975.

“I walked down there, went directly into his dressing room and asked, ‘What are you doing tomorrow night?’” Boehmer told the Journal Star in 1988.

“They were sitting there with a 12-pack of Budweiser in a sack. Luther ripped off a piece of the brown paper bag and said, ‘Let’s get Larry a contract.’ He wrote, ‘I, Luther Allison, will play for Larry Boehmer for $400.’ It might have been $300. I wish I still had that contract.”

Allison’s Oct. 4, 1975, show, however, wasn’t the first touring engagement that Boehmer signed for the Zoo.

“He actually booked a show before Luther played, a guy from Chicago named Bob Riedy,” Boye said. “He was a keyboard player who sat in with a lot of bands in Chicago and booked a lot of bands. When Larry got the go-ahead to book him, Riedy put together a band and drove down. He’s important because he was actually the source of a lot of bands (from Chicago) that ended up coming to the Zoo, including Magic Slim, who Larry didn’t know.”

Magic Slim became a Zoo Bar institution, playing weeklong engagements at the club and moving to Lincoln in the mid-1990s.

In 1978, Grammy-winning harmonica master Charlie Musselwhite became one of the first handful of prominent blues artists to play the Zoo, making the first of who knows how many appearances at the club.

“I wish I remembered all the times when I played there,” Musselwhite said. “For many years, when Larry had the place, I was playing here more than once a year. Most often, I’d be there, staying at Larry’s house. On Halloween, I’d answer the door to give candy to the kids. Back then, Tim and Jeff (Boehmer’s son) were just little tikes running around the house.”

Like, Magic Slim, Lonnie Mack, James Harman, Billy Bacon and many other artists who regularly played the Zoo, Musselwhite would often take his days off from the road in Lincoln.

“Lincoln would be affordable,” he said. “You can stay there for a few days, have some downtime, hang out with Larry, hang out at the Zoo, walk around downtown. It was just great.”

He said he looked forward to being in Lincoln, whether he was working or had time off. “And especially when you’re touring across the country. It was just like an oasis, a great place to be,” Musselwhite said.

In the late ‘70s, Boehmer began bringing a who’s who of the blues to the Zoo — Albert Collins, Buddy Guy, Otis Rush, Lonnie Brooks, Koko Taylor, Jimmy Johnson, Son Seals, Jimmy Rogers, Hubert Sumlin, the Legendary Blues Band (Muddy Waters band), Matt “Guitar” Murphy, Gatemouth Brown, Elvin Bishop, John Hammond and many, many more.

That lineup, and its ongoing support of new blues artists, earned the Zoo Bar an international reputation as a blues club, the 1993 Blues Music Award as the best club in America and recognition — at 50 years — as the longest running blues club in a single location anywhere.

The Zoo, however, is not now, nor has it ever been exclusively a blues club.

“Some people think that changed,” said Zoo owner Pete Watters, who has worked at the club since 1987. “It became famous for blues, but there was always bluegrass, lots of bluegrass early, country, reggae and rock ‘n’ roll.”

That’s borne out by a list of artists who have hit the Zoo Bar stage: rock ‘n’ roll Hall of Famers Wanda Jackson and Link Wray, Chuck Berry’s pianist Johnnie Johnson, Texas music legends Doug Sahm and the Sir Douglas Quintet, and roadhouse master Delbert McClinton, Jamaican reggae’s The Gladiators, swamp rocker Tony Joe White, western swing’s Asleep at the Wheel, Omaha native rock drummer Buddy Miles, new waver Jonathan Richman, outrageous MTV star Mojo Nixon, and, after a ZooFest rainout, Jason Isbell.

Among those is Derek Trucks, the steel guitar wizard who, after a stint in the Allman Brothers Band, now leads the Tedeschi Trucks Band with wife Susan Tedeschi.

“I played there with my first band, the Derek Trucks Band, I bet it was 20 years ago, maybe more, but somewhere in there,” Trucks said.

He said he has fond memories of Lincoln and the Zoo, which the band played maybe a half dozen times. “We had some good times there. ... We had a few good days off there, too. I remember we had a band rager at a bowling alley at one point. It’s funny the things you remember from the road.”

The Zoo Bar, which emerged out of the blues revival of the late ‘60s that found college students embracing the blues they had heard via English blues-rock bands, is something of an endangered species today.

“There aren’t that many places like that left,’ said zydeco’s Terrance Simien, who has played the Zoo since 1987. “There used to be a circuit around the country where you’d find a room like the Zoo Bar in every major city,” he said. But those places haven’t stayed open or prospered like the Zoo Bar.

“The Zoo Bar is something very, very special there in Lincoln,” Simien said.

The Zoo came close to closing in 1983-84. Boehmer, who bought the bar from Ludwig in 1977, opened another club, Larry’s Showcase, using the Zoo Bar as collateral.

The competition between the new venue and the Zoo, a couple blocks away, and an unexpected increase in rent led to the closing of Larry’s Showcase and left Boehmer thousands of dollars in debt, with his bar on the line.

Boehmer had all his friends come to the Zoo Bar for a meeting. “He said ‘I’m in a desperate place right now. I need money. They’re going to shut this place down,’” Boye said. “Those people came through. They paid off the loan. Larry wrote down how much every person contributed and paid them all back.”

Watters became owner in February 2001 and has kept the bar afloat for 23 years, about as long as Boehmer, who died in 2012, owned the club.

“We’ve had to make some changes,” Watters said of how he’s kept the Zoo alive in a time when clubs across the country have been shuttered. “We had to go to earlier shows, which opened up some things, we can do younger bands later. My wife Amanda keeps me less disorganized.”

He also credits his staff with the bar’s success. “We’re fortunate to have a staff that believes in it and has been as stable a staff as you can possibly have. People who worked here are still around and part of the family. That helps you more than you think it does.”

But Watters and Musselwhite also credit the bar’s longevity to the patrons, who connect with the artists and support the bar.

“It’s a family atmosphere as well,” Watters said. “That support has always been there for Larry and for me. It couldn’t have been more obvious than during the pandemic. People gave us unbelievable support, donating to the bar, buying wine they didn’t need so we could stay open.

“The Zoo is not a large space — I’m speaking literally and figuratively — people are right next to the band and they connect with the bands. The family atmosphere extends to the bands. When I have a band who I know has a lot of friends in town, I don’t worry about what the crowd’s going to be.”

The Zoo Bar is now on its second and third generations in the audience and onstage, where Shawn “Lil Slim” Holt is a regular performer, and on this week’s festival stage, where, Shemekia Copeland, the daughter of bluesman Johnny Copeland, will sing next Sunday night.

Shemekia Copeland has played the Zoo a few times. But she’s on the ZooFest lineup to help fulfill Watters’ vision for the festival that honors the bar’s history but prevents it from becoming a museum by presenting contemporary roots artists who may have never played Lincoln.

“How many years have John Primer, The Bel-Airs and Charlie Musselwhite played the Zoo Bar?” Watters said. “At the same time, Karl Denson, Amythyst Kiah and the James Hunter Six will be here for the first time. That’s the balance I strive for.”

ZooFest will draw thousands over its three days, many of whom aren’t regular patrons or who haven’t been to a show there in years.

“There’s a lot of people I don’t see a lot during the year who somehow make it to the fest,” Watters said. “It’s like a high school reunion for some people of a certain age. One of the challenges of having it in the summertime is there are all kinds of events going on. I get questions in December and January wanting to know what the dates are. They don’t care who’s playing. They want to know the dates so they can plan their summer accordingly.”

There will, of course, be some newcomers at ZooFest, including Kiah, who, after learning that the festival is celebrating a half-century of the Zoo, is excited to take her turn on the stage Friday.

“That is quite the accomplishment,” Kiah said. “I understand how hard it is really to keep anything open, especially after the past two years. So that’s awesome. That’s really cool. I’m glad to be part of that and celebrate. That’s amazing.”

IF YOU GO

INSIDE ZOO BAR

Monday

8 p.m. — Baby Jason and the Spankers

10 p.m. — Tony Meza and The Chupacabra

Tuesday

5 p.m. — Action Mike & The Sweaty Boys

7 p.m. — Universe Contest

Wednesday

6 p.m. — Sailing in Soup

8 p.m. — Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal

10 p.m. — Vibecheck

OUTSIDE AT ZOOFEST

On 14th Street between O and P streets

Thursday

5 p.m. — The Bel-Airs

7 p.m. — Igor & Red Elvises

9 p.m. — Charlie Musselwhite

Friday

5 p.m. — The Jimmys

7 p.m. — Amethyst Kiah

9 p.m. — Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe

11 p.m. — Andy William & The Nebraska All Stars

Saturday

1 p.m. — BluesEd

3 p.m. — The Lightning Bugs/Fabtones 5

5 p.m. — John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band

7 p.m. — The James Hunter Six

9 p.m. — Shemekia Copeland

11 p.m. — The 50th Waltz

ZooFest tickets

Thursday – $40 advance, $50 day of show

Friday – $50 advance, $60 day of show

Saturday – $50 advance, $60 day of show

3-day pass—$120

Advance tickets available at zoobar.com and ticketweb.com

Photos: The Zoo Bar celebrates 50 years