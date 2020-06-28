The Zillow intern from Lincoln waving the rainbow flag for protection across the real estate platform

Zillow users can now pick any listing and find out whether a city offers protection in housing, employment and public accommodations for sexual orientation and gender identity.

Piccini was a Zillow intern last summer when he presented the idea in front of an audience of energized employees and top executives at Zillow headquarters.

It was Hack Week. A time for employees to work on projects they’re passionate about but may not have time for in their workweek — everything from design updates to tools that might have a social impact.

Piccini’s idea was one that had already been implemented at Trulia — part of the Zillow brand — and in 2018, he’d watched it unroll to a lot of fanfare while he was interning for Mortech, another Zillow Group company based in Lincoln.

It involved using data (collected by the Movement Advance Project) to answer a simple question for potential buyers or tenants: Do legal protections exist for the LGBTQ community here?

And Piccini remembers being excited about the support the Truila idea had gotten from its parent company.

“I kind of got goosebumps thinking that a company like Zillow would be launching this feature for the LGBTQ community.”