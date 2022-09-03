'The worst traumatic thing:' Labor Day cruise raises funds for Lincoln teens hurt in O Street crowd crash

Last Labor Day, Lincoln’s car club members spent their afternoon cruising around town for the man many knew only as Mr. Rod.

But most knew him.

Before his death a month earlier, Rodney Phelps had been a galvanizing fixture in the city’s hot rod community since the ’50s, active in the Roadrunners, Nomads, Nifty Fifties, Rebels and the Nebraska Rod and Custom Association, and an organizer of the ecumenical Sonic and Culver’s cruise nights, where all were welcome.

This year, an estimated 400 car owners will spend their Labor Day cruising for a young couple most of them haven't met yet.

Hannah Wadiso and Aaron Swanson were among the hundreds lining O Street the night before Memorial Day, watching one of the holiday weekend’s unsanctioned cruise nights.

And they’re still recovering from the high-speed collision near 52nd and O streets that sent two cars into the crowd, killing two spectators and injuring 20.

“I just hope I can live my life without pain every day,” Swanson, a high school senior, wrote recently. “The worst part of this accident is remembering seeing cars on fire and people screaming and Hannah right next to me on the ground, and I was unable to do anything for her.”

Wadiso had graduated from Lincoln North Star High School the night before and was looking forward to college. But all of that is put on hold for now, she wrote.

How to help To donate, go to GoFundMe.com and search "Aaron and Hannah for medical bills." Or donate during stops along Monday's cruise route.

“It was the worst traumatic thing I could possibly go through. Waking up hearing screams and not being able to move and looking over seeing Aaron extremely hurt, it made me sick. I was scared if any of us would not make it.”

Three months later, both are still struggling, mentally and physically.

“The hardest thing after surviving is remembering all the fun times we used to have and how that has all been taken from both of us,” Swanson wrote.

Todd Francisco, president of the Midwest Rollers Car Club, met the pair recently. Swanson was out of his wheelchair but still needed leg braces and a walker, Francisco said. Wadiso was using a cane.

But both were thrilled that the Midwest Rollers — along with the Rebels — had launched a $35,000 fundraiser on their behalf.

“They couldn’t believe there were still real people in the world who cared, and would donate their time and give back to perfect strangers. They’re overwhelmed.”

Monday’s Mr. Rod Memorial Cruise will cover seven hours and more than 30 miles — starting near 14th Street and Yankee Hill Road in the southwest corner of the city, regrouping at Mahoney Park in the northeast, gathering again at Southeast Community College, then driving the length of O Street to end at Air Park.

Anyone is welcome to join and the event is free, Francisco said, though the car clubs are encouraging participants to donate to the teens, either at the cruise stops or through GoFundMe.

And you don’t need a muscle car, hot rod or antique auto to join the rolling car show.

“The more the merrier,” he said. “They can have a Plain Jane daily driver.”