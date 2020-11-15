'The tears just started rolling:' Downtown Y closes doors on 150 years of history

“Back in the day when you could do that.”

The gym wasn’t air-conditioned then and it didn’t take long to break a summertime sweat, even at 5:30 a.m.

He was in the gym one morning in 1999 when a Y staff member came in and called him to the phone.

“Our building at Sixth and L was on fire and ultimately burned to the ground.”

Cusick hung up his high tops a few years ago and gets his exercise walking his Pine Lake neighborhood.

“My vertical jump was about 2 inches,” he said. “I still miss exercise that comes from something competitive, and I’m certainly saddened by the fact they are closing.”

But downtown had its challenges, even in the early years.

Darrell Stock was there then. He started his Y tenure as a college student in 1969 at 13th and P — now Tower Square — and moved west two blocks when the new building opened a few years later. He would eventually help lead the downtown Y out of a fiscal crisis that came with owning the Hotel Capital next door.

“The Y was in horrible financial shape,” said Stock, a Lincoln attorney. “The big thing that helped was closing up the hotel and selling to the Arter Group.”