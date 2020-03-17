The show goes on: OLLI/Playhouse Radio Active Players to present “The Pirates of Penzance Broadway Senior”

One of the benefits of working with older entertainers is discovering how flexible their schedules tend to be.

For example, when Lincoln Community Playhouse Executive Director Morrie Enders outlined the rehearsal schedule for the OLLI/Playhouse Radio Active Players’ next production, there were no concerns expressed about the time commitment.

“I just said, ‘Here’s the time commitment for rehearsals’ and no one seemed to mind,” said Enders. “It was like they said, collectively, ‘Great, when do we start?’ Everyone is always anxious to get rolling.”

What started out as a one-time class in the spring of 2011 has grown into a vibrant, active senior theater group known as the OLLI/Playhouse Radio Active Players.

A 37-member cast — ranging in age from the early 50s to the early 80s, according to Enders — will bring “The Pirates of Penzance Broadway Senior” to the Lincoln Community Playhouse Main Stage for six performances on back-to-back weekends: March 27-29 and April 3-5.

The group has been rehearsing two afternoons each week since Feb. 3 under the direction of Enders. Jack Forbes Wilson is the music director; Joan Hudson is the stage manager.

About the show