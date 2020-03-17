The show goes on: OLLI/Playhouse Radio Active Players to present “The Pirates of Penzance Broadway Senior”

One of the benefits of working with older entertainers is discovering how flexible their schedules tend to be.
For example, when Lincoln Community Playhouse Executive Director Morrie Enders outlined the rehearsal schedule for the OLLI/Playhouse Radio Active Players’ next production, there were no concerns expressed about the time commitment.
“I just said, ‘Here’s the time commitment for rehearsals’ and no one seemed to mind,” said Enders. “It was like they said, collectively, ‘Great, when do we start?’ Everyone is always anxious to get rolling.”
What started out as a one-time class in the spring of 2011 has grown into a vibrant, active senior theater group known as the OLLI/Playhouse Radio Active Players.
A 37-member cast — ranging in age from the early 50s to the early 80s, according to Enders — will bring “The Pirates of Penzance Broadway Senior” to the Lincoln Community Playhouse Main Stage for six performances on back-to-back weekends: March 27-29 and April 3-5.
The group has been rehearsing two afternoons each week since Feb. 3 under the direction of Enders. Jack Forbes Wilson is the music director; Joan Hudson is the stage manager.
About the show
Gilbert and Sullivan’s hilarious, hopeful farce follows young Frederic, an orphan who has mistakenly been apprenticed to an ineffectual, albeit raucous band of pirates. He disavows the pirates’ way of life and falls for the beautiful daughter of Major-General Stanley.
When the Pirate King discovers that Major-General Stanley has lied about being an orphan to keep the pirates from stealing all his belongings and carrying off his bevy of beautiful daughters, an “ingenious paradox” may prevent the budding romance. Add a bungling Keystone Kops police force and hilarity abounds.
Gilbert and Sullivan’s “Pirates” has been making audiences laugh since its premiere in 1879. The Broadway Senior version is based on the hit 1980 Broadway revival produced by the New York Public Shakespeare Festival.
Meet the leads
James Kula is a familiar face to the local music scene but a newcomer to the OLLI/Playhouse Radio Active Players. Kula says an opportunity to be involved in a Gilbert and Sullivan musical piqued his curiosity and led to his audition.
His credits include a role in a Lincoln Community Playhouse production of “Baby,” staged in 1993. An accomplished guitarist, Kula was also in the pit orchestra for “Little Shop of Horrors.”
He is best known locally for lending his talents to Malley Keelan’s longstanding series of Christmastime musical variety shows, which had a 30-year run at various Lincoln churches from 1988 to 2018.
Kula, 66, says he enjoys rehearsing with the 37-member cast. The group shares a joy of performing on stage.
“From the first-timers to the experienced veterans, everyone has a good time at rehearsals,” Kula said. “It’s been a lot of fun.”
Rebecca Fischer brings a bundle of enthusiasm in playing the character of Mabel Stanley, the female lead in the upcoming musical.
“It’s so much fun to work with people who aren’t afraid of doing something new,” says the leading lady.
She says her approach to life is a reflection of a quote attributed to Eleanor Roosevelt, who once said: “You gain strength, courage and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face.”
Fischer, a native of Southern California, has lived in Lincoln the past 20 years and has worked since 2008 as director of family ministries for Christ Lincoln, 44th and Sumner streets. Prior to that, she taught science-related areas at Concordia University in Seward. She says what she lacks in stage experience is offset by her 14 years as a classroom instructor.
“For most teachers, the classroom is their stage,” she theorized.
Fischer is the mother of two teens who are involved in the performing arts department at Lincoln Southwest High School. The 58-year-old Lincoln woman says trying out for a part in the OLLI/Playhouse upcoming production marked her first “real audition” in musical theater since her high school years.
How it all began
Enders said the foundation for the OLLI/Playhouse Radio Active Players was created after meeting with OLLI Coordinator Dee Aguilar and Lincoln TV personality and stage veteran Leta Powell Drake about the possibility of using space in the Lincoln Community Playhouse as a site for OLLI classes.
Enders came to the Lincoln Community Playhouse in 2010 after a stint as artistic director for the Civic Theatre in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and had previous experience working with a senior theater group in Kalamazoo.
In the spring of 2011, the Lincoln group made its debut with the “Jack Benny Radio Show.” The show this spring marks the group’s 13th production since 2011.
Enders said the OLLI/Playhouse productions are a perfect fit for his community theater south of 56th Street and Normal Boulevard.
“We’re all about outreach, education and expanding the community through community theater,” he said. “This is a great way to get older adults involved in the theater experience, and it’s great public relations for the Playhouse. Some of our audience members attending the OLLI shows are experiencing the Lincoln Community Playhouse for the first time.”