The rise, fall and resurgence of one of Lincoln’s oldest parks

They’ve cut out about 300 volunteer trees so far. They’ll start planting native seeds this winter, and they expect to see results in the spring and summer.

“But it’s going to be kind of ugly for a while,” he said. “It’s usually a two- or three-year process for things to start looking good, for things to come in naturally.”

Walkowiak is now focused on another kind of ugly — the mounds of mulch, dirt and crushed rock the city stores in the park.

Yost didn’t know its specific size, but said the city uses several acres for storage; Walkowiak said it covers 6 acres, nearly 25% of the park, and keeps growing.

“When they started doing that, it was an underutilized park. Now that it’s been rejuvenated, and people are showing up, it’s not an appropriate place,” she said. “If you degraded a fourth of any other park, people would be quite upset.”

The city can’t move the storage, Yost said; it has nowhere else to put it. But it will draw a hard boundary around its maintenance yard.

“We’ll do something to make sure we contain our material storage area and we don’t let it creep into the park.”

The association has even more plans to awaken the park, Walkowiak said.