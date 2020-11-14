The rise, fall and resurgence of one of Lincoln’s oldest parks

The city parks director saw it coming, more than 60 years ago.
The state was pushing plans to reroute Ninth Street through Van Dorn Park, and Jim Ager worried about what that would do to Lincoln’s second-most popular park.
It had taken some time to become No. 2 to Pioneers Park. Early on, the overgrown expanse on the southwest edge of town made headlines when nearby landowners got caught grazing their cows inside its fence, or when cops rousted a sleeping chicken thief, finding nine birds inside his sacks.
But by the 1930s, Van Dorn Park was the place to picnic and play. Day after day, year after year, its tables were booked by groups that still exist, like the VFW, Kiwanis and Trinity Methodist, and by those that don’t — the Fleur de Lis Club, Vagabonds, Babich Boys Band.
The city added horseshoe pits and tennis courts, shelters and swing sets. Parents loved sending their kids to the park because of the lack of traffic, the newspaper reported in 1940. “This due largely to the fact that the abutting streets are not paved.”
The park lost land that year when road builders ran South 10th Street through it. And in the late 1950s, they wanted even more for South Ninth Street, to connect the one-ways to the new interstate north of downtown.
Ager warned the move would “just about ruin” Van Dorn Park.
“You can’t have kids running across the highway,” he said.
The city kept improving the park — adding a rink, even a mini library branch — but the traffic kept coming. A project in the early 1990s didn’t take more land, but it dropped a four-lane bypass between Nebraska 2 and U.S. 77 across its northern border.
Now all the abutting roads weren’t just paved, they were almost impossible for pedestrians to cross safely. An average of more than 55,000 vehicles, many of them semis, travel Van Dorn at Ninth and 10th daily, according to the city’s latest traffic counts.
“This is a really busy area,” said Diane Walkowiak, treasurer of the Indian Village Neighborhood Association. “The intersection made it much more difficult to get to the park.”
The park was a priority when the neighborhood group formed in 1994. “We need to get some kind of access and get it cleaned up,” an organizer said at the time. “It’s not safe.”
The park’s decline was gradual. A piece of playground equipment would fail and not be replaced. More and more of it went unmowed, and weeds and volunteer trees took over. The city converted a parking lot into an open-air storehouse, piling up mountains of dirt, mulch and other materials for use across the city.
What was once the city’s second-most popular park was turning into a ghost town.
“Everything became neglected and went downhill,” Walkowiak said.
But this year, on the eve of Van Dorn Park’s 100th anniversary, that started to change, with several simultaneous projects — all of them spurred by volunteers — bringing new life to its 28 acres.
“All of sudden, there’s been a wave of energy at that park we haven’t seen for a while,” said J.J. Yost of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.
And it started with the neighborhood association, which never forgot one of its original platforms.
Late last year, Walkowiak approached the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, which was reviewing the department’s 10-year plan for parks.
She urged it to make the park, and what was left of its playground, a higher priority.
“At that point, the only equipment in Van Dorn Park was two older swing sets.”
The department listened and agreed the popular rental shelter still serving the park needed a proper playground.
“We bumped this up the priority list, in part because Diane and the neighborhood expressed concerns about what lack of play features were left,” Yost said. “That seemed to start the wave of interest in the park.”
The city has already done dirt work, and a contractor poured concrete last week. The city hopes to install the equipment by the end of the year.
The city and the association worked together planning the roughly $65,000 playground, which will include a climbing net, the city’s first saucer swing and, at the neighborhood’s urging, a traditional swing set.
“If they’re tearing out the old swings, we wanted them replaced with something similar,” Walkowiak said.
But that costs extra, so the association is raising $4,000 for the traditional swings. It’s also raising $7,000 for a drinking fountain that will serve humans, pets and fill water bottles.
Because there are more water bottles to fill. Not long after Walkowiak approached the city, Yost heard from mountain bikers.
They wanted to carve a couple of miles of single-track through the trees on the park’s west side. The plan made sense to the city; that part of the park had hosted temporary trails in the past.
Over the summer, dozens of volunteers charted a course, pulled weeds and cut trees, scraped and smoothed the ground. In August, they unveiled about 1 1/2 miles of permanent trail.
It was an instant hit, said James Krist, the volunteer who led the effort.
“Every time I go there, I see someone else. I’ve seen all age groups, little kids, families, experienced mountain bikers.”
When he sensed cyclists were getting bored, he and others built technical features, such as jumps and berms. They’re working with the city to add more, including a rock garden and wooden platforms.
Krist has no way of tracking use, but he estimated 150 cyclists ride Van Dorn Park every month.
And in the spring, because of another volunteer project, they’ll be riding through the early stages of a restored landscape.
Delan Lonowski was biking the trail in August when he noticed a few wildflowers peeking through the overgrown and non-native Kentucky blue and brome grasses and volunteer trees that had been allowed to grow unchecked.
“It occurred to me: ‘What if all of this was seeded pollinator habitat?’ I just thought it was a cool concept. I threw it out on Facebook and seemed to get a favorable response.”
A plan took root: Tear out the overgrowth and reseed with native plants — little bluestem and grama grasses, columbine and sage, spring wild rye and black-eyed Susan.
With the city’s approval, Lonowski and others are focusing on two areas totaling about an acre, though they’ve identified 10 acres along the trail they’d like to reseed.
They’ve cut out about 300 volunteer trees so far. They’ll start planting native seeds this winter, and they expect to see results in the spring and summer.
“But it’s going to be kind of ugly for a while,” he said. “It’s usually a two- or three-year process for things to start looking good, for things to come in naturally.”
Walkowiak is now focused on another kind of ugly — the mounds of mulch, dirt and crushed rock the city stores in the park.
Yost didn’t know its specific size, but said the city uses several acres for storage; Walkowiak said it covers 6 acres, nearly 25% of the park, and keeps growing.
“When they started doing that, it was an underutilized park. Now that it’s been rejuvenated, and people are showing up, it’s not an appropriate place,” she said. “If you degraded a fourth of any other park, people would be quite upset.”
The city can’t move the storage, Yost said; it has nowhere else to put it. But it will draw a hard boundary around its maintenance yard.
“We’ll do something to make sure we contain our material storage area and we don’t let it creep into the park.”
The association has even more plans to awaken the park, Walkowiak said.
High on its priority list? A push for a controlled crossing at 10th and High, which could be more likely when the South Beltway opens and diverts interstate-bound traffic from the area.
“There’s a lot that needs to happen, and all of a sudden it’s starting to happen,” she said. “It’s very exciting.”
