You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Nebraska National Guard at your service, helping feed Southeast Nebraska
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

The Nebraska National Guard at your service, helping feed Southeast Nebraska

When the coronavirus pandemic hit the heartland, the Food Bank of Lincoln sent all of its volunteers home to keep them safe.

That was a hard thing to do. For the volunteers, and for the food bank staff, who needed and appreciated them — especially at a time when the need for food to help families was growing by the day.

This week, the Nebraska National Guard — authorized by Gov. Pete Ricketts — showed up to help.

Ricketts announces plan to accelerate coronavirus testing with goal of 3,000 a day

And the Food Bank is grateful.

“They started yesterday,” Executive Director Scott Young said Wednesday. “And they are doing so much work — it’s just spectacular. Just like we thought it would be.”

Food Bank

Nebraska National Guard Spc. Blake Reppery unloads food for distribution Wednesday outside Lincoln High School.

The nearly 50 soldiers are expected to assist the stretched-thin Food Bank staff through May, possibly longer.

“We are proud to assist our neighbors in need,” said Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Nebraska National Guard adjutant general.

Local nonprofits get $189,000 in grants from COVID-19 Response Fund

One of their primary tasks: packing thousands of pounds of food into community packs for distribution across the 16 counties the Food Bank serves.

The need is growing, Young said, and the way the organization serves its recipients has changed.

“It’s been like everybody else; it’s changed from day to day. We are thinking of new ways of innovating.”

Food Bank

Private 2nd Class Gary Mack (right) assists the Food Bank of Lincoln at its food distribution site Wednesday at Lincoln High School.

The nonprofit relied on its volunteers, 4,700 in all last year, and a core of 200-300 reliable weekly helpers, to both assist with administrative tasks and to pack bags, sort food and fill backpacks at the Food Bank’s distribution center.

“That has all gone by the wayside,” Young said.

Third round of COVID-19 Response Fund grants awarded to 11 Lincoln nonprofits

Until this week, staff had taken on the bulk of that work, even as the need has grown by an estimated 25%.

The Food Bank divided its staff into small teams, keeping each team separate from the other in case illness caused one group to quarantine.

On its first day on the job, the National Guard team was able to fill a thousand bags, a task that took employees nearly a week to finish.

“Having the Guard’s help enables our staff to concentrate on other tasks,” Young said. “And to think about the things we need to do to expand and get more food to more folks.”

Distribution has switched to drive-up only, with pre-packed bags of both shelf-stable and perishable foods handed to recipients in their cars.

Food Bank

Private 2nd Class Gary Mack (left) and Senior Master Sgt. Donald Dissmeyer unload food at a food distribution site Wednesday at Lincoln High School. 

On Tuesday, 100 cars showed up at Parkview Christian School for distribution, another 200 in Crete. Dozens of cars were lined up Wednesday afternoon, ahead of a drive-up distribution at Lincoln High School with the guard on hand to help.

By the end of the hour, more than 200 cars — and families — had received food.

Mobile pantries in rural areas have seen a spike in need, too, Young said, with some places seeing numbers double.

And they are seeing new faces in Lincoln, too.

“We’re seeing people we haven’t seen before saying, ‘I used to be on the other side of this, but now we need food.’”

That’s the new reality, Young said. Experts in the food insecurity world are estimating an overall 30% to 35% increase in the need for assistance during the pandemic.

Food Bank

A child on a bike picks up food at a distribution site organized by the Food Bank of Lincoln on Wednesday.

Young and the Food Bank are hunkered down for the long haul.

“The longer people are out of work, the longer they are going to need help. This is just a terrible time for families.”

Coronavirus causes change in plans for UNL international students hoping to return home

But Lincoln has stepped up to help, said the Food Bank’s Development Director John Mabry.

“People have been so kind,” Mabry said. “We had 300 donations in the mail just on Monday.”

Drive-up distributions are planned at the Lancaster Event Center on Friday and at Seacrest Field on Saturday morning.

Young isn’t quite sure what to expect at the events, scheduled to last an hour apiece.

But he’s pretty sure of this: “We don’t really think that’s when they will end.”

Creating community during crisis

Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @TheRealCLK

Help with groceries -- drive up food distribution

The Food Bank of Lincoln and members of the Nebraska National Guard will hand out bags of food Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St., and in the parking lot of Seacrest Field, 7300 A St., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Columnist

Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News