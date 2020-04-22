The Nebraska National Guard at your service, helping feed Southeast Nebraska

By the end of the hour, more than 200 cars — and families — had received food.

Mobile pantries in rural areas have seen a spike in need, too, Young said, with some places seeing numbers double.

And they are seeing new faces in Lincoln, too.

“We’re seeing people we haven’t seen before saying, ‘I used to be on the other side of this, but now we need food.’”

That’s the new reality, Young said. Experts in the food insecurity world are estimating an overall 30% to 35% increase in the need for assistance during the pandemic.

Young and the Food Bank are hunkered down for the long haul.

“The longer people are out of work, the longer they are going to need help. This is just a terrible time for families.”

But Lincoln has stepped up to help, said the Food Bank’s Development Director John Mabry.

“People have been so kind,” Mabry said. “We had 300 donations in the mail just on Monday.”

Drive-up distributions are planned at the Lancaster Event Center on Friday and at Seacrest Field on Saturday morning.