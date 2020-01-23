You are the owner of this article.
The Latest: Crete closing school Friday
The Latest: Crete closing school Friday

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Lincoln until 9 p.m., with 1-3 inches of snow possible, the National Weather Service said.

Crete Public Schools announced on Facebook that because of worsening conditions, they are cancelling school and activities on Friday.

Lincoln officials said in a news release that 20 city and contractor crews are patrolling arterial streets, and residential plowing is complete with 60%-100% visible pavement.

Crews report that arterial streets are wet with some slush, but driving conditions are near normal.

Friday and the weekend should be clear with highs in the 30s. Chances for snow return Monday night, the weather service said.

