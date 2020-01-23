The Latest: 1-3 inches of snow is possible today

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Lincoln until 9 p.m., with 1-3 inches of snow possible, the National Weather Service said.

The high is expected to be near 33, with a low tonight of 24. Patchy fog is expected in the late afternoon.

Fifty city and contractor crews are patrolling arterial streets and continue residential plowing, which was almost finished early this morning, the city said in a news release.

Crews report that arterial streets are wet with some slush, but driving conditions are near normal.

Friday and the weekend should be clear with highs in the 30s. Chances for snow return Monday night, the weather service said.

