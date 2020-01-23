You are the owner of this article.
The Latest: 1-3 inches of snow is possible today
The Latest: 1-3 inches of snow is possible today

Snow Removal Street Conditions

A pickup navigates a slushy intersection of 20th and C streets Wednesday morning. Snowplows moved from arterials to clear residential streets Wednesday afternoon.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Lincoln until 9 p.m., with 1-3 inches of snow possible, the National Weather Service said.

The high is expected to be near 33, with a low tonight of 24. Patchy fog is expected in the late afternoon.

Fifty city and contractor crews are patrolling arterial streets and continue residential plowing, which was almost finished early this morning, the city said in a news release.

Crews report that arterial streets are wet with some slush, but driving conditions are near normal.

Friday and the weekend should be clear with highs in the 30s. Chances for snow return Monday night, the weather service said.

PhotoFiles: Nebraskans tough it out during snowstorms through the years

