The impact of the First People license plates on Native youth in Nebraska

Thirteen members of the Smith family have those First People license plates on their vehicles, said his oldest daughter Shereen Mills, who picked 4DAD for her Honda Pilot.

Today, those First Person plates are on the bumpers of more than 1,700 Nebraska drivers.

Willa Smith remembers her husband calling the Department of Motor Vehicles in those early days of his campaign — as far back as 2012 — telling the woman who answered the phone his dream.

The DMV employee kept in touch and, later, she told Smith’s widow that after that first phone call, she’d turned to a coworker: This man really wants this done, but I don’t think it will ever happen.

And then it did.

Ross Smith went further, insisting that $30 of the $40 fee for personalized numeric plates would go to the Chief Standing Bear Scholarship fund and that every penny of the $5 fee for random numeral plates would, too.

The story didn’t end with him.

There was the artist whose drawing made the vision come alive.

And the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs that lent its support.