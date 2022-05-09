The history and mystery behind the mansion for sale on 17th Street

Ed Zimmer doesn’t believe the mansion at 17th and G was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright.

But he knows some people do.

“There are those who like to think that,” the city’s retired historic preservation planner said.

Here’s why: The 7,000-square-foot neoclassical revival now known as the Little-Atwood House was built in the early 1890s for Illinois-native Frank Little, who moved to Lincoln to buy the Lincoln Street Railway Company.

At the time it was built, Wright was in his 20s, working for architect Louis Sullivan in Chicago and forbidden from moonlighting.

But he did, and his early work looks nothing like the homes that would later make him famous. One of those bootleg designs — the 1892 George Blossom House in Chicago — bears some similarities to Lincoln’s Little-Atwood House, both with a bowed wall, both with imposing columns in front.

And then there’s this: After Little’s streetcar company went belly up in the Panic of 1893, and after he left Lincoln to reestablish his riches, he hired Frank Lloyd Wright to design a house in Peoria, Illinois. And then he hired Wright to design another near the Twin Cities.

So they had a relationship, though it’s not clear when it started.

Finally, Zimmer has spent 35 years trying to identify the architects of Lincoln’s finer homes, but this one — “the one at the top of my list” — has remained a mystery.

Despite all of that, he’s not among the convinced. “I stick with evidence,” he said. “It’s a step too far to think this could be Wright’s.”

But the architectural historian and author will say this: If he were drafting a list of Lincoln’s top 10 historically significant homes, 740 S. 17th St. would be on it.

For several reasons, starting with its age. It was built in the early 1890s, predating similar homes — there’s a lookalike at 17th and C — by a decade.

He likes the grand entry, the sweeping staircase, the two-story bow on its south side.

“It’s just a big, lovely house that’s still in good condition.”

The 130-year-old house has been updated. It has a fire suppression system and a full living area with its own kitchen on the third floor. The two-car garage, or carriage house, has heated floors and a 700-square-foot condo above.

And it’s for sale. The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house, around the corner from the Capitol, went on the market in March for $724,900.

Jack Jurgens, an agent for BancWise Realty, called the chance to sell one of Lincoln’s historic mansions “once-in-a-lifetime.”

“These don’t come onto your table very often,” he said.

Most prospective buyers have been interested in using it as a short-term vacation rental, or for some other business purpose. But at least one family he showed it to was considering making it their home.

And that would return it to its original use. After Frank and Mary Little moved out — just a couple of years after they moved in — the house was bought by Samuel Atwood, a stone mason, and his wife, Myrtle.

But in the decades since, it’s also served as an apartment building, a collection of offices, a showcase for interior design events, the Lighthouse’s first home, a longtime bed and breakfast, a sorority and a fraternity.

“It’s a very unique place,” Jurgens said. “It’s got some great curb appeal, but when you get inside, you feel what 7,000 square feet really feels like.”

