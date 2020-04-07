The harrowing story of Lincoln's first case of community spread COVID-19, recovered and happily back home

Days before he would become Male in His 50s with No History of Travel -- Lincoln’s first official case of community-spread COVID-19 -- Corby Renard knew he was down with something serious.
The homebuilder and father of five was up on scaffolding building a cupola, when he started to feel dizzy and sick to his stomach. He put his tools away and sat down in his truck.
He remembers thinking: Wow, that came on real fast.
He wasn’t thinking: This is coronavirus.
His initial symptoms were unusual, the 52-year-old said Tuesday.
He didn’t have a fever. He didn’t have a cough. But he was unbelievably tired, constantly dizzy and feeling motion-sick every time he moved.
“It was the sickest I’ve ever been.”
And that was the start.
Renard is home now from a two-week stay in the hospital, including six days on a ventilator.
He’s officially recovered. His wife and kids spent 14 days in strict home quarantine, checking in with the health department twice a day to report any symptoms and their temperatures.
All are well.
That was hard, Renard says. Not being able to see his family.
His sister, an OB-GYN in Oregon, flew in after he was admitted. Since she hadn’t had contact with him, she was able to be at the hospital and monitor his condition and report to family.
His sister, Brooke Renard, posted an update on his Facebook page last week, explaining she’d been reluctant to share because she didn’t want to spread fear, while at the same time, she had worried he wouldn’t make it.
“I prayed a lot. I stayed by myself in a hotel and couldn’t see any of my family. I could see Corby through the glass door of his ICU room. I have never cried so much! He fought like the badass he is and got off the ventilator yesterday. He is still very weak and still working to breathe and eat. He has no medical problems, we don’t know where he got it and it sucked so bad. We are so grateful for the great care he received at St Elizabeth’s hospital.”
In the first 10 days of his illness, Renard was homebound, leaving his bed only for trips to an urgent care clinic, his primary care doctor and the ER.
He tested negative for influenza and on his first ER visit, they took chest X-rays and performed an EKG. They asked if he’d traveled anywhere in the last 14 days.
They gave him IV fluids for possible dehydration. He felt a little better and went home.
No one mentioned coronavirus.
“It was kind of a perfect storm against me,” he says. “I didn’t have the typical symptoms. I was the first community case; they weren’t expecting it.”
He doesn’t blame them.
“St. Elizabeth did a bang-up job.”
Back home from the ER, his symptoms worsened and evolved. He felt tightness in his chest and started running a 103-degree fever that Tylenol didn’t touch.
Renard is a fit man. He’s a Navy veteran. He works out with his teenage sons. His work is physically demanding. He got a gold star at his physical last year; no diabetes, no high-blood pressure.
Then came March 21. It was a Saturday and his wife was at work.
“I told my son he needed to take me in.”
First he called the ER at CHI St. Elizabeth. They told him to put on a mask and were ready for him when he arrived.
They took him to the ICU and started him on oxygen. On Monday, the pulmonologist ordered a CT scan.
“My wife went and got something to drink and by the time she came back, everyone was in hazmat gear.”
Results of the COVID-19 test came back the next day.
“The doctors told my wife to go home and that the health department would be contacting her,” Renard said. “I was on a ventilator in the hospital and my family couldn’t see me, that was the hardest part of it.”
He got the malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine. As his lung function decreased, they upped his oxygen.
At times, he hallucinated. He remembers the doctors telling him they were going to give him morphine before they intubated him.
He remembers saying no.
Six days later, he woke up and the tubes were gone.
He’d lost 30 pounds. He was too weak to walk.
Slowly, he recovered. A walker at first. Slow steps around his 10-by-10-foot room.
After he tested negative twice for the virus, he was declared cured.
His family fixed up a place for him on the first floor of their old house, with a new sectional and La-Z-Boy from the neighbors.
“The homecoming was like welcome home, come in and put your feet up.”
His stamina is slowly returning.
Tuesday, he and his wife walked the dog.
He knows the virus takes many forms, some cases so mild people don't even know they are sick. He doesn’t want to frighten people too much.
“Enough for them to take it seriously.”
The health department has been great, he said. His health care team was excellent.
He still doesn’t know how he contracted the virus. He was working a few days on an out-of-town job, maybe at a truck stop, touching something a traveler touched?
He’s grateful his family is healthy. They’d been paying attention to the spread as winter turned to spring. He’d been encouraging his kids to hydrate, eat well.
Word is spreading about his case, friends are reaching out, wanting to help.
“I just tell them, take care of your family and follow the CDC guidelines and do what you're supposed to do to keep the transmission rate down.”
He talks to his friends in the construction business. Educate your employees, he tells them.
“Tell them how important it is to do it right. More people are going to get sick but we want to have more of a control over it.”
He says this: “Give someone a hug and tell them they’re important every day.”
Renard sounds good. He’s a little leery about sharing. He doesn’t want to share too much about his family. He senses the stigma, people not sure if he’s really, truly safe.
“I can’t carry it anymore. I’m not going to get sick and give it to somebody else.”
Earlier this week, he made a follow-up appointment with his regular doctor. He talked to the nurse on the phone and she wondered aloud if they should do a telehealth visit.
Then she consulted the doctor and got back to Renard.
“The doctor said, ‘He can come in; he’s probably the safest person in Lincoln.’”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @TheRealCLK
