The harrowing story of Lincoln's first case of community spread COVID-19, recovered and happily back home

His sister, an OB-GYN in Oregon, flew in after he was admitted. Since she hadn’t had contact with him, she was able to be at the hospital and monitor his condition and report to family.

His sister, Brooke Renard, posted an update on his Facebook page last week, explaining she’d been reluctant to share because she didn’t want to spread fear, while at the same time, she had worried he wouldn’t make it.

“I prayed a lot. I stayed by myself in a hotel and couldn’t see any of my family. I could see Corby through the glass door of his ICU room. I have never cried so much! He fought like the badass he is and got off the ventilator yesterday. He is still very weak and still working to breathe and eat. He has no medical problems, we don’t know where he got it and it sucked so bad. We are so grateful for the great care he received at St Elizabeth’s hospital.”

In the first 10 days of his illness, Renard was homebound, leaving his bed only for trips to an urgent care clinic, his primary care doctor and the ER.

He tested negative for influenza and on his first ER visit, they took chest X-rays and performed an EKG. They asked if he’d traveled anywhere in the last 14 days.

They gave him IV fluids for possible dehydration. He felt a little better and went home.