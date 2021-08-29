‘The hardest thing' – Lincoln kayaker spending summer on 2,321-mile Missouri River

Kayaking a big lake is tricky. If Jordison plays it safe and sticks closer to the shoreline, he adds an extra 15 to 20 miles to his crossing. But if he takes the shortest route, he might be more than a mile from shore, in volatile water for hours on end.

The open water of Lake Sakakawea had almost flipped him and his 250-pound kayak.

“It’s like a washing machine out there,” he said. “You get waves coming at you from all different directions. I got pounded.”

Moments like that on the Missouri made him grateful he kayaked the Mississippi first; it gave him some of the experience he needs.

“This is a whole different ballgame. This is way harder than the Mississippi. There’s a reason only about 10 people do this trip and only half finish it.”

He’s found a rhythm since July 19, when his father dropped him off in Montana. He starts looking for a place to camp around 6 or 7 p.m. He prefers sandbars; they’re cleaner, with fewer bugs.

He eats what he can buy in a grocery store and boil on a camp stove. Macaroni and cheese. Spaghetti. Canned fish.