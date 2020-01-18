The eyesore next door: Neighbors, city impatient with unfinished town homes

This was rare for new construction projects, Stewart said.

“Normally, the guys in the building department, they prod a person: ‘Let’s get going; let’s get this finished.’ But the other houses in the vicinity are getting finished, and the neighbors are starting to call it in.”

Stewart’s letter to the owner is the city’s first step. If the units are not brought up to code, the city can pursue criminal prosecution or place them on the costly Neglected Building Registry, which requires property owners to pay $500 per building every three months — or it could do both.

Ultimately, and at the end of the process, the city could foreclose, Blahak said. But it doesn’t want to.

“We still don’t want to get stuck with property,” he said. “The better-case scenario is it puts pressure to sell them to someone who can get it done or finish them.”

That could be coming. A representative for Village Townhomes refused to speak publicly, but said Thursday the property could change hands in a matter of weeks.