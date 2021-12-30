The day John Madden came to town: Beaver Crossing residents remember late football legend's unexpected visit

The football legend had been traveling to San Francisco after attending his son's graduation from Brown University and needed to call in to a radio show. So his bus took the Beaver Crossing exit off Interstate 80 and rolled into town. He went straight to the town bar looking for a phone.

Meanwhile, one of Madden's staffers was looking for something to eat -- for his boss and the bus crew.

Barth, like many in the town, had emerged to check out their unexpected visitor.

"People were grabbing whatever they could find paperwise to ask for his autograph," she said.

The staffer asked Barth if there was a bakery or grocery store nearby where he could round up some doughnuts.

There wasn't one close by, Barth explained, but she did have something: the rhubarb bars she had brought to work, which the staffer gratefully accepted.

"And I laughed because nobody likes rhubarb bars unless you're old," said Barth, who still lives in Beaver Crossing, about 30 minutes west of Lincoln.