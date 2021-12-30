 Skip to main content
The day John Madden came to town: Beaver Crossing residents remember late football legend's unexpected visit
The day John Madden came to town: Beaver Crossing residents remember late football legend's unexpected visit

John Madden

Sherry Noler presents John Madden a Beaver Crossing souvenir shirt on May 31, 1989, the day the legendary broadcaster and his famous bus made a Nebraska pit stop.

 COURTESY PHOTO.

The day John Madden came to town, Marsha Barth brought rhubarb bars.

It was May 31, 1989 -- a Wednesday, the one day of the week Barth worked as village clerk at the Beaver Crossing town hall.

As a good German, Barth always made sure to bring treats to feed her coworkers and the staff of the town newsletter down the hall.

"If you're eating, you're happy," she said.

On that day, Sherry Noler, who worked on the newsletter, noticed something peculiar outside: A big blue bus parked in front of the Beaver Crossing post office, with the words "Madden Cruiser" emblazoned in white on its side.

"I said, 'Yeah right,'" Barth recalled. "How often do you see a gigantic bus with 'Madden Cruiser' on it sitting in Beaver Crossing?"

Sure enough, it was the bus belonging to the Hall of Fame NFL football coach-turned-broadcaster, who famously traversed the country on a luxury Greyhound because of his fear of flying.

"A lot of people don't even stop here, period, because it's a small town," Barth said.

All these years later, the encounter is still etched in the memory of the town of around 400, a memory fondly recalled this week after Madden, 85, died.

The football legend had been traveling to San Francisco after attending his son's graduation from Brown University and needed to call in to a radio show. So his bus took the Beaver Crossing exit off Interstate 80 and rolled into town. He went straight to the town bar looking for a phone.

Meanwhile, one of Madden's staffers was looking for something to eat -- for his boss and the bus crew.

Barth, like many in the town, had emerged to check out their unexpected visitor.

"People were grabbing whatever they could find paperwise to ask for his autograph," she said.

John Madden

John Madden and Marsha Barth pose for a photo outside the Beaver Crossing post office on May 31, 1989. Barth handed over homemade rhubarb bars to Madden and others on his famous bus

The staffer asked Barth if there was a bakery or grocery store nearby where he could round up some doughnuts.

There wasn't one close by, Barth explained, but she did have something: the rhubarb bars she had brought to work, which the staffer gratefully accepted.

"And I laughed because nobody likes rhubarb bars unless you're old," said Barth, who still lives in Beaver Crossing, about 30 minutes west of Lincoln.

The treats earned Barth a chance of a lifetime: a tour of the Madden Cruiser, the decked-out luxury bus gifted to him in 1987. As a commentator, Madden preferred to travel over the open road -- planes made him feel claustrophobic, he said. But even then, this bus was something entirely different.

John Madden

John Madden rode to games in a converted Greyhound bus dubbed the "Madden Cruiser" because he was afraid of flying.

"I was thinking, 'This is a bus, but it doesn't look like a bus. It was decked out. It was extremely comfortable," Barth recalled. 

And, of course, she got to meet the man himself -- the towering Madden, who wore a blue ball cap, a cigar dangling from his mouth.

"It felt like he had a big presence, but not conceited or arrogant," she said. "Just a gigantic teddy bear. He was just so kind and so nice."

While Madden rode a bus because of his fear of flying, he came to love the cross-country road trips and the towns and people he would come across. One never truly experienced a place flying on a plane, he would note.

Madden made numerous stops in Nebraska over the years -- several of which were featured in a Sports Illustrated article in 1990, including the Beaver Crossing detour.

"One woman brought me a rhubarb pie," Madden said, misremembering the fact that Barth had supplied bars. "I didn't even know what rhubarb pie was, but it was great. The whole town came out."

The encounter was detailed in an article in the Lincoln Journal.

"I seen this bus pull up, and you don't see buses like that everyday," said Roger Hannon, the town's mayor at the time.

Hannon presented Madden with a red Beaver Crossing T-shirt, bumper sticker and pins with the slogan: "Yes, there is a Beaver Crossing, Nebraska," the article notes.

And Barth, then Marsha Wambold, is mentioned in the story as having presented the football legend a rhubarb dessert.

There are more Madden connections to the Cornhusker State, too. Dave Hahn, one of Madden's bus drivers who received a shoutout during his Hall of Fame enshrinement speech, was from Clarkson, a small town northeast of Columbus. 

Fox-All Madden Special

John Madden speaks at a ceremony honoring former quarterback Ken Stabler, pictured at rear, who died in 2015. “Be on time and play hard. There were no dress codes, no haircut rules. Because he treated us that way, nobody abused it,” Stabler said in 2006.

Kris Bartholomew, Noler's daughter and whose father was the town postmaster, said Madden's visit to Beaver Crossing was a lasting highlight for her parents.

Her mother was an avid Husker football fan who loved anything to do with the sport.

"When I came home, Mom was just beside herself," she said. "(Madden was) just a man that was full of love for even the small-town people. ... What a gift."

Noler documented Madden's visit in the town newsletter, writing: "He'll have no trouble remembering Beaver Crossing, Nebraska! And we'll feel a special attachment to 'Big John' as he brings the NFL into our homes next fall."

When Bartholomew and Barth learned that Madden died this week, they both immediately thought back to that day that he crossed paths with the town they call home.

They thought of the joy he brought so many people, whether through his familiar voice or later the video game series bearing his name. Bartholomew had just watched a recent Madden documentary from Fox Sports.

"I was really deeply saddened," Bartholomew said.

And even though she forgot to grab his autograph back in 1989, Barth does have something to remember the visit: A photo with Madden and a corduroy 'Madden Cruiser' cap.

Souvenirs of the day a legend came to town.

"They pulled away, and you're kind of like, 'What the heck just happened?'"

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

