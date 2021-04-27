The cost of COVID: 'We said "Mom, we're almost to the finish line.'''

For the past five years, Hedges lived at The Waterford at College View assisted-living center, where she was happy, Kingery said.

She dealt with some memory loss and other health problems before the pandemic. When in-person visits stopped, Kingery would call her often and made a couple of visits outside her window.

"We tried sitting outside talking on the phone. She hated it because our mouths weren't in sync so she told me to just go home and call me," Kingery said.

What her mom really needed was human touch, she said.

"We underestimate the need for touch. She needed a purpose. We couldn't go in there and hold her hand and give her touch."

The day her mother died, Kingery was able to visit her at the hospital for an hour, to finally give her that human interaction that she had missed for the past year.

Seeing her mom decline so rapidly after contracting COVID also gave Kingery a deeper understanding of the disease that has killed more than 2,000 Nebraskans.

"I think that all along, it's been very easy for some people to make a joke about COVID, to say it's not a big deal and we're all making too much of it," Kingery said.