The cost of COVID: 'We said "Mom, we're almost to the finish line.'''
WANDA DARLENE HEDGES | 1929-2021

The cost of COVID: 'We said "Mom, we're almost to the finish line.'''

It looked like the end of the tunnel.

Phyllis Kingery's mother, Wanda Darlene Hedges, had received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in January.

"We were so thrilled," Kingery said. "We said 'Mom, we're almost to the finish line.'"

But soon after receiving the shot, Hedges contracted COVID-19 at the southeast Lincoln nursing home where she lived. She showed no pressing symptoms for a week.

Then her oxygen levels plummeted.

"It went to 55% with a click of the fingers," Kingery said. "(Staff) came to do a regular bedtime check and they thought, 'What in the world?' Don't you think because you have no symptoms, you're fine, that it won't turn on you in a heartbeat."

Hedges was taken to Bryan East Campus, where she died Feb. 4 from COVID-19 complications at age 91.

"Mom was a very strong woman,” Kingery said, despite her quick decline. She said her mother lived a hard life, raising her family on a farm near Bennet. Sometimes she worked at a nearby grocery store, but she was mostly a full-time mother.

Later in life, Hedges was able to travel to Alaska and the Holy Land with her husband. She kept big notebooks about the trips and would share them with anyone who wanted to look.

For the past five years, Hedges lived at The Waterford at College View assisted-living center, where she was happy, Kingery said.

She dealt with some memory loss and other health problems before the pandemic. When in-person visits stopped, Kingery would call her often and made a couple of visits outside her window.

"We tried sitting outside talking on the phone. She hated it because our mouths weren't in sync so she told me to just go home and call me," Kingery said.

What her mom really needed was human touch, she said.

"We underestimate the need for touch. She needed a purpose. We couldn't go in there and hold her hand and give her touch."

The day her mother died, Kingery was able to visit her at the hospital for an hour, to finally give her that human interaction that she had missed for the past year.

Seeing her mom decline so rapidly after contracting COVID also gave Kingery a deeper understanding of the disease that has killed more than 2,000 Nebraskans.

"I think that all along, it's been very easy for some people to make a joke about COVID, to say it's not a big deal and we're all making too much of it," Kingery said.

"I saw firsthand how it affects the respiratory system and it shocked me and it still shocks me. COVID is very real. We have to follow what's going on and do what we're told." 

— Zach Hammack

They were teachers and farmers and factory workers and homemakers. They played the piano, fixed old cars, danced to the Beach Boys, cuddled their grandchildren.

They loved to ice fish, gab with friends, read, run marathons, bowl, wander antique stores.

They were our co-workers and neighbors and friends. Our parents. Our spouses.

They all have one thing in common. They died from COVID-19, a virus that arrived in Nebraska in March 2020, claiming its first life in Lancaster County a month later.

These stories represent a fraction of the lives lost in Southeast Nebraska, but they are our way of paying respect to each and every one.

We'd like to share the stories of others from Southeast Nebraska who have lost their lives to COVID-19. If you would like to have your loved one added to our online tribute, please email your contact information to: citydesk@journalstar.com

+4
'He was truly trying to make up for the lost time'
Local
AP

'He was truly trying to make up for the lost time'

  • Updated
  • 0

Roger A. Ryman, 70, died Oct. 20 from COVID-19. He was a cowboy in his younger years, but became a grandfather devoted to his Magnificent 7.

'The most amazing, humble and kind couple you would ever meet'
Local
AP

'The most amazing, humble and kind couple you would ever meet'

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Anna Sales, 69, died of COVID-19 on Nov. 6; four days later her husband Chuck Sales, 88, also died of the virus. The couple loved to bowl, travel, serve their church and listen to Elvis music.

+2
'He was so generous, so willing to help out'
Local
AP

'He was so generous, so willing to help out'

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Albert "Butch" Butts, 79, died on Feb. 14 of complications of COVID-19. He was a hard worker and a kind and generous man who left behind a big family to mourn his passing.

'She was a really caring person'
Local
AP

'She was a really caring person'

  • Zach Hammack
  • Updated
  • 0

Betty Srb, a longtime nurse known for her caring and loving personality, died of COVID-19 at a Lincoln nursing home last November at age 95.

'She’d come over here and go straight for the grandkids'
Local
AP

'She’d come over here and go straight for the grandkids'

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Nadene Stull, 94, died Dec. 12 from complications of COVID-19. She lived a full life as a bookkeeper and mother of three sons who later went on to become a lay minister in the Methodist church.

'Always willing to help out'
Local
AP

'Always willing to help out'

  • Libby Seline
  • Updated
  • 0

In the 50s and 60s, Betty Bredemeyer taught Sunday school at Christ United Methodist Church and was “probably on about every committee they had," one of her sons said.

'Mom had a much larger community of friends than I ever knew'
Local
AP

'Mom had a much larger community of friends than I ever knew'

  • Zach Hammack
  • Updated
  • 0

Janet Ann Jodais, a caring mother known for her love of reading, crafting and church life, died Oct. 8 of COVID-19 in Lincoln at age 83.

+2
'He watched a lot of Vietnam documentaries because he missed his country'
Local
AP

'He watched a lot of Vietnam documentaries because he missed his country'

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Tam Mai, 80, died of COVID-19 on May 4. The man from Vietnam was a protective big brother and a devoted son and grandfather who taught his grandchildren to study hard and be respectful.

'She was a people person, a lot of her customers became really good friends'
Local
AP

'She was a people person, a lot of her customers became really good friends'

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Orva Samuelson, 95, died of COVID-19 on May 22. She and her late husband loved to dance and play cards and after she raised her daughter she became an Avon lady and turned customers into friends.

+2
'He used a duck call to call her over to the car'
Local
AP

'He used a duck call to call her over to the car'

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Bryan Wintz, 46, died of COVID-19 on Oct. 4. The longtime LES worker loved to tease his only daughter, go ice fishing and work on projects around the house he built with his high school sweetheart Jill.

+8
'She was always there, just like a mother should be'
Nebraska News
AP

'She was always there, just like a mother should be'

  • Julie Koch
  • Updated
  • 0

Employees lined the hallway in early December, clapping and cheering as my 94-year-old mother, Jane Koch, returned to her room in the long-ter…

+4
'Everybody loved Irvy'
Local
AP

'Everybody loved Irvy'

  • Peter Salter
  • Updated
  • 0

Raymond Irvin 'Irv' Cidlik, 78, died Oct. 23 from COVID-19. He was a veteran, farmer, father and grandfather who loved making people laugh.

'Uncle Al was just like the coolest person'
Nebraska News
editor's pick topical featured

'Uncle Al was just like the coolest person'

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Alan Burr, 73, of Humboldt died on Jan. 13 of complications from COVID-19. Teacher, artist, beloved brother, favorite uncle. “He did what he wanted, when he wanted to.”

+5
'He was, I guess you'd say, the definition of unconditional love'
Local
editor's pick alert top story

'He was, I guess you'd say, the definition of unconditional love'

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Jack Fields, 87, died of COVID-19 on Dec. 8. He spent his career fixing copy machines and making friends and creating memories for his children and grandchildren.

'Always looking at the world with an artist’s eye'
Local
editor's pick

'Always looking at the world with an artist’s eye'

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Phyllis "Phyl" Maly, 87, died of COVID-19 on Jan. 14. She was an artist, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a woman at home in her own skin.

+3
'I wish I could call her right now and hear her laugh …'
Local
editor's pick alert

'I wish I could call her right now and hear her laugh …'

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Beth Smith, 64, died of complications of COVID-19 on Jan. 20. The redheaded woman loved music and parties and adventure and was a loyal friend, sister, aunt and partner.

+3
'When I saw her she was running sideways to say hello to someone'
Local
editor's pick

'When I saw her she was running sideways to say hello to someone'

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Lillian "Lil" Gibson, 61, died of COVID-19 on Nov. 2. The dialysis nurse and marathon runner was small but mighty with a big smile and warm personality.

+6
'So long and thanks for the fish'
Local
editor's pick alert

'So long and thanks for the fish'

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Kevin Hopper, 60, died of COVID-19 on Aug. 19. The easygoing Lincoln native and computer expert loved Star Trek and Star Wars and all things sci-fi and, most of all, his family.

+6
'He was my once in a lifetime. I was lucky.'
Local
editor's pick top story

'He was my once in a lifetime. I was lucky.'

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Randy Brinkman, 62, of Lincoln died of COVID-19 on Nov. 30. He loved his family, old cars, working hard and writing love poems to his wife.

'I've never seen someone who smiled so much'
Nebraska News
editor's pick

'I've never seen someone who smiled so much'

  • Zach Hammack
  • Updated
  • 0

Hope McGraw, a 22-year-old crew leader at a York restaurant, died of COVID-19 in January. A fundraiser over a week later raised nearly $1,200 to help her family cover bills.

 

Wanda Darlene Hedges

Wanda Darlene Hedges was a strong woman who raised her family on a farm near Bennet. Sometimes she worked at a nearby grocery store, but she was mostly a full-time mother.
0 comments

Tags

