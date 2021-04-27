The cost of COVID: 'We said "Mom, we're almost to the finish line.'''

It looked like the end of the tunnel.
Phyllis Kingery's mother, Wanda Darlene Hedges, had received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in January.
"We were so thrilled," Kingery said. "We said 'Mom, we're almost to the finish line.'"
But soon after receiving the shot, Hedges contracted COVID-19 at the southeast Lincoln nursing home where she lived. She showed no pressing symptoms for a week.
Then her oxygen levels plummeted.
"It went to 55% with a click of the fingers," Kingery said. "(Staff) came to do a regular bedtime check and they thought, 'What in the world?' Don't you think because you have no symptoms, you're fine, that it won't turn on you in a heartbeat."
Hedges was taken to Bryan East Campus, where she died Feb. 4 from COVID-19 complications at age 91.
"Mom was a very strong woman,” Kingery said, despite her quick decline. She said her mother lived a hard life, raising her family on a farm near Bennet. Sometimes she worked at a nearby grocery store, but she was mostly a full-time mother.
Later in life, Hedges was able to travel to Alaska and the Holy Land with her husband. She kept big notebooks about the trips and would share them with anyone who wanted to look.
For the past five years, Hedges lived at The Waterford at College View assisted-living center, where she was happy, Kingery said.
She dealt with some memory loss and other health problems before the pandemic. When in-person visits stopped, Kingery would call her often and made a couple of visits outside her window.
"We tried sitting outside talking on the phone. She hated it because our mouths weren't in sync so she told me to just go home and call me," Kingery said.
What her mom really needed was human touch, she said.
"We underestimate the need for touch. She needed a purpose. We couldn't go in there and hold her hand and give her touch."
The day her mother died, Kingery was able to visit her at the hospital for an hour, to finally give her that human interaction that she had missed for the past year.
Seeing her mom decline so rapidly after contracting COVID also gave Kingery a deeper understanding of the disease that has killed more than 2,000 Nebraskans.
"I think that all along, it's been very easy for some people to make a joke about COVID, to say it's not a big deal and we're all making too much of it," Kingery said.
"I saw firsthand how it affects the respiratory system and it shocked me and it still shocks me. COVID is very real. We have to follow what's going on and do what we're told."
— Zach Hammack
The cost of COVID: Remembering lives lost in Southeast Nebraska
They were teachers and farmers and factory workers and homemakers. They played the piano, fixed old cars, danced to the Beach Boys, cuddled their grandchildren.
They loved to ice fish, gab with friends, read, run marathons, bowl, wander antique stores.
They were our co-workers and neighbors and friends. Our parents. Our spouses.
They all have one thing in common. They died from COVID-19, a virus that arrived in Nebraska in March 2020, claiming its first life in Lancaster County a month later.
These stories represent a fraction of the lives lost in Southeast Nebraska, but they are our way of paying respect to each and every one.
We'd like to share the stories of others from Southeast Nebraska who have lost their lives to COVID-19. If you would like to have your loved one added to our online tribute, please email your contact information to: citydesk@journalstar.com
Roger A. Ryman, 70, died Oct. 20 from COVID-19. He was a cowboy in his younger years, but became a grandfather devoted to his Magnificent 7.
Anna Sales, 69, died of COVID-19 on Nov. 6; four days later her husband Chuck Sales, 88, also died of the virus. The couple loved to bowl, travel, serve their church and listen to Elvis music.
Albert "Butch" Butts, 79, died on Feb. 14 of complications of COVID-19. He was a hard worker and a kind and generous man who left behind a big family to mourn his passing.
Betty Srb, a longtime nurse known for her caring and loving personality, died of COVID-19 at a Lincoln nursing home last November at age 95.
Nadene Stull, 94, died Dec. 12 from complications of COVID-19. She lived a full life as a bookkeeper and mother of three sons who later went on to become a lay minister in the Methodist church.
In the 50s and 60s, Betty Bredemeyer taught Sunday school at Christ United Methodist Church and was “probably on about every committee they had," one of her sons said.
Janet Ann Jodais, a caring mother known for her love of reading, crafting and church life, died Oct. 8 of COVID-19 in Lincoln at age 83.
Tam Mai, 80, died of COVID-19 on May 4. The man from Vietnam was a protective big brother and a devoted son and grandfather who taught his grandchildren to study hard and be respectful.
Orva Samuelson, 95, died of COVID-19 on May 22. She and her late husband loved to dance and play cards and after she raised her daughter she became an Avon lady and turned customers into friends.
Bryan Wintz, 46, died of COVID-19 on Oct. 4. The longtime LES worker loved to tease his only daughter, go ice fishing and work on projects around the house he built with his high school sweetheart Jill.
Employees lined the hallway in early December, clapping and cheering as my 94-year-old mother, Jane Koch, returned to her room in the long-ter…
Raymond Irvin 'Irv' Cidlik, 78, died Oct. 23 from COVID-19. He was a veteran, farmer, father and grandfather who loved making people laugh.
Alan Burr, 73, of Humboldt died on Jan. 13 of complications from COVID-19. Teacher, artist, beloved brother, favorite uncle. “He did what he wanted, when he wanted to.”
Jack Fields, 87, died of COVID-19 on Dec. 8. He spent his career fixing copy machines and making friends and creating memories for his children and grandchildren.
Phyllis "Phyl" Maly, 87, died of COVID-19 on Jan. 14. She was an artist, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a woman at home in her own skin.
Beth Smith, 64, died of complications of COVID-19 on Jan. 20. The redheaded woman loved music and parties and adventure and was a loyal friend, sister, aunt and partner.
Lillian "Lil" Gibson, 61, died of COVID-19 on Nov. 2. The dialysis nurse and marathon runner was small but mighty with a big smile and warm personality.
Kevin Hopper, 60, died of COVID-19 on Aug. 19. The easygoing Lincoln native and computer expert loved Star Trek and Star Wars and all things sci-fi and, most of all, his family.
Randy Brinkman, 62, of Lincoln died of COVID-19 on Nov. 30. He loved his family, old cars, working hard and writing love poems to his wife.
Hope McGraw, a 22-year-old crew leader at a York restaurant, died of COVID-19 in January. A fundraiser over a week later raised nearly $1,200 to help her family cover bills.