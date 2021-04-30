The cost of COVID: 'The most amazing, humble and kind couple you would ever meet'

His minister came to see him that Monday.
Chuck Sales was in the hospital, his lungs weak from COVID, grieving his wife Anna, 69, who had been taken by the virus three days earlier.
“He was heartbroken over everything,” Messiah Lutheran Church Pastor John Kunze said. “He wanted to make sure there was going to be a beautiful service for Anna.”
The next day, Chuck, 88, died.
That was the first time Kunze had two caskets at the front of the church.
“The two of them were the most amazing, humble and kind couple you would ever meet.”
The Journal Star would like to share the stories of Southeast Nebraskans who have lost their…
The pair married in 1988. Took trips all over the country in their Honda Odyssey, taking a trio of Anna’s siblings along to visit Chuck’s grown children and grandchildren.
They took cruises to places like Bermuda and Jamaica. Followed Elvis impersonator Joseph Hall from city to city to listen to him belt out The King’s classics.
They were a perfect fit, despite their age difference.
No one would guess Chuck was approaching 90, said his oldest son, Chuck Sales Jr.
His dad grew up in Chicago and moved to Lincoln when he joined the Air Force in the 1950s. The family returned to Chicago, but in 1965 came back to make Lincoln home. Chuck worked at National Crane — sang in the Birdcage Theater at the Children’s Zoo, competed in the Cornhusker State Games — and ran his own small business, filming weddings and depositions.
They both helped with videography at church, and were regular worshipers at the Sunday night service.
They loved bowling and traveled to national tournaments twice a year, always making time to stop and see family.
“No matter where the wind blew us, grandpa would be there to visit,” his granddaughter Brittany Drisdom wrote in an online memorial. “I’m so grateful to have warm memories of my grandpa and my Anna.”
Anna grew up the third of nine children in a Ukrainian family in Omaha. Her siblings were happy when she married Chuck.
“He was the sweetest person that ever lived,” said Anna’s oldest sibling, Maria Witjek. “They were really good with each other.”
Chuck’s family felt the same about Anna.
“Just a sweetheart of a lady,” Chuck Jr. said. “I didn’t know anyone who didn’t like Anna.”
Chuck and Anna were close to Chuck’s first wife, bringing her meals, inviting her to vacation with them.
Anna had spent her career at Li-Cor and retired a few years ago. She was the quieter half of the pair, their pastor said. Chuck was the guy with a big hug and a handshake.
The couple with wanderlust had taken a 10-day trip to the Carolinas in October and started to feel sick on the way home.
At their joint funeral, Kunze read from the book of John. Do not let your hearts be troubled …
Music played from the speakers, a recording of Hall, the Elvis impersonator, singing “Amazing Grace” and “How Great Thou Art.”
The pandemic kept most of Chuck’s far-flung family from traveling to Lincoln for the service.
But Chuck and Anna had plans to drive to Florida for a bowling tournament later this year, Chuck Jr. said.
“Without this disease, I think we’d be getting together with them.”
— Cindy Lange-Kubick
The cost of COVID: Remembering lives lost in Southeast Nebraska
They were teachers and farmers and factory workers and homemakers. They played the piano, fixed old cars, danced to the Beach Boys, cuddled their grandchildren.
They loved to ice fish, gab with friends, read, run marathons, bowl, wander antique stores.
They were our co-workers and neighbors and friends. Our parents. Our spouses.
They all have one thing in common. They died from COVID-19, a virus that arrived in Nebraska in March 2020, claiming its first life in Lancaster County a month later.
These stories represent a fraction of the lives lost in Southeast Nebraska, but they are our way of paying respect to each and every one.
We'd like to share the stories of others from Southeast Nebraska who have lost their lives to COVID-19. If you would like to have your loved one added to our online tribute, please email your contact information to: citydesk@journalstar.com
Roger A. Ryman, 70, died Oct. 20 from COVID-19. He was a cowboy in his younger years, but became a grandfather devoted to his Magnificent 7.
Albert "Butch" Butts, 79, died on Feb. 14 of complications of COVID-19. He was a hard worker and a kind and generous man who left behind a big family to mourn his passing.
Betty Srb, a longtime nurse known for her caring and loving personality, died of COVID-19 at a Lincoln nursing home last November at age 95.
Nadene Stull, 94, died Dec. 12 from complications of COVID-19. She lived a full life as a bookkeeper and mother of three sons who later went on to become a lay minister in the Methodist church.
In the 50s and 60s, Betty Bredemeyer taught Sunday school at Christ United Methodist Church and was “probably on about every committee they had," one of her sons said.
Janet Ann Jodais, a caring mother known for her love of reading, crafting and church life, died Oct. 8 of COVID-19 in Lincoln at age 83.
Tam Mai, 80, died of COVID-19 on May 4. The man from Vietnam was a protective big brother and a devoted son and grandfather who taught his grandchildren to study hard and be respectful.
Orva Samuelson, 95, died of COVID-19 on May 22. She and her late husband loved to dance and play cards and after she raised her daughter she became an Avon lady and turned customers into friends.
Bryan Wintz, 46, died of COVID-19 on Oct. 4. The longtime LES worker loved to tease his only daughter, go ice fishing and work on projects around the house he built with his high school sweetheart Jill.
Raymond Irvin 'Irv' Cidlik, 78, died Oct. 23 from COVID-19. He was a veteran, farmer, father and grandfather who loved making people laugh.
Alan Burr, 73, of Humboldt died on Jan. 13 of complications from COVID-19. Teacher, artist, beloved brother, favorite uncle. “He did what he wanted, when he wanted to.”
Jack Fields, 87, died of COVID-19 on Dec. 8. He spent his career fixing copy machines and making friends and creating memories for his children and grandchildren.
Phyllis "Phyl" Maly, 87, died of COVID-19 on Jan. 14. She was an artist, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a woman at home in her own skin.
Beth Smith, 64, died of complications of COVID-19 on Jan. 20. The redheaded woman loved music and parties and adventure and was a loyal friend, sister, aunt and partner.
Lillian "Lil" Gibson, 61, died of COVID-19 on Nov. 2. The dialysis nurse and marathon runner was small but mighty with a big smile and warm personality.
Kevin Hopper, 60, died of COVID-19 on Aug. 19. The easygoing Lincoln native and computer expert loved Star Trek and Star Wars and all things sci-fi and, most of all, his family.
Randy Brinkman, 62, of Lincoln died of COVID-19 on Nov. 30. He loved his family, old cars, working hard and writing love poems to his wife.
Hope McGraw, a 22-year-old crew leader at a York restaurant, died of COVID-19 in January. A fundraiser over a week later raised nearly $1,200 to help her family cover bills.
Julie Koch: She taught us kids to be independent, strong, courteous, respectful and kind. Her pragmatic outlook on life earned her many friends wherever she was living or working. She rarely showed a temper, seeming to always take life in stride.
Wanda Darlene Hedges was a strong woman who raised her family on a farm near Bennet. Sometimes she worked at a nearby grocery store, but she was mostly a full-time mother.