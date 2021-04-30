The cost of COVID: 'The most amazing, humble and kind couple you would ever meet'

His minister came to see him that Monday.

Chuck Sales was in the hospital, his lungs weak from COVID, grieving his wife Anna, 69, who had been taken by the virus three days earlier.

“He was heartbroken over everything,” Messiah Lutheran Church Pastor John Kunze said. “He wanted to make sure there was going to be a beautiful service for Anna.”

The next day, Chuck, 88, died.

That was the first time Kunze had two caskets at the front of the church.

“The two of them were the most amazing, humble and kind couple you would ever meet.”

Share your stories The Journal Star would like to share the stories of Southeast Nebraskans who have lost their…

The pair married in 1988. Took trips all over the country in their Honda Odyssey, taking a trio of Anna’s siblings along to visit Chuck’s grown children and grandchildren.

They took cruises to places like Bermuda and Jamaica. Followed Elvis impersonator Joseph Hall from city to city to listen to him belt out The King’s classics.

They were a perfect fit, despite their age difference.

No one would guess Chuck was approaching 90, said his oldest son, Chuck Sales Jr.