The cost of COVID: 'So long and thanks for the fish'

She lived with Kevin and Jeri and the twins for more than a year with her now 3-year-old son Titan.

“I’m heartbroken to know Titan won’t get to know him as we did, but you’d better believe we will tell him about him.”

How he said goodbye with a line from "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy": So long and thanks for the fish...

How he could hear a single line from Star Trek and tell you which episode it was from.

How he loved his boys and little Titan and modeled for Jaymie — and Jeri's daughters — what it meant to be a good husband.

"He set the standard for all us girls," Jaymie said.

Kevin and Jeri got sick on a Friday in mid-July and went straight to bed after work. The boys and Jaymie brought them food and drinks.

A week later, they drove to the emergency room at Bryan East Campus and then in an ambulance together to the West Campus.

“That was the last time I got to be with him when he was physically awake,” Jeri says.

She went home six days later; Kevin died Aug. 19.