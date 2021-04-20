The cost of COVID: 'So long and thanks for the fish'

Whenever Kevin Hopper had to update his identification photo at work, he wore his Star Trek uniform.
“One of three,” his widow Jeri said. “He was such a geek.”
A geek in the very best way.
When the father took his boys to Boo at the Zoo, he dressed up, too. There he is in an old photo with their twins, the boys disguised as Flash and Batman, Dad in his green Flash T-shirt.
Kevin was an IT guy at UNL for more than 40 years. An easygoing computer expert with a Star Wars ringtone, always willing to lend a hand or lighten the room with a joke.
Kevin and Jeri met on an internet dating site in the days before texting. She lived in Clay Center, divorced with three young children.
“We emailed back and forth at work, and when Kevin got home we talked until 2 in the morning.”
They met at Perkins by the airport the next day at 9 a.m. — April Fools Day 2000.
“Even after 20 years, we still enjoyed spending our time together.”
They liked camping, weekends at the lake, outings at the park, the Renaissance Festival in Kansas City.
A few years into their courtship, he surprised her by taking her to see the festival’s king and queen to ask the king’s permission to marry her.
He proposed then and there holding out a ring he'd seen her admire.
He was always surprising her that way, Jeri said. A romantic at heart.
Angus and Drake were born in 2003 and Kevin was the parent who got up first in the night to tend them. The dad who knew their shoe sizes and what medications they were taking.
The 60-year-old was a Northeast High grad. He majored in religion in college. He played Dungeons and Dragons, introducing the boys to the game. He was devoted to Aikido, attending classes twice a week, long after the twins gave it up.
A family friend, Jaymie Stillwell-Edler, calls him an amazing human.
“He loved his family and would have done anything, absolutely anything for them.”
Jaymie called Kevin her uncle, but he was more than that, she said. More like a father.
Kevin introduced her to comic books and superheroes and she grew to love Batman, like he did.
Every so often, Batman-related surprises would show up in her room and, when she was 5 or 6, there was a visit from a life-sized Gotham City hero.
“I never knew it was Kevin, until I was well into my 20s; he kept the charade up for so long.”
She lived with Kevin and Jeri and the twins for more than a year with her now 3-year-old son Titan.
“I’m heartbroken to know Titan won’t get to know him as we did, but you’d better believe we will tell him about him.”
How he said goodbye with a line from "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy": So long and thanks for the fish...
How he could hear a single line from Star Trek and tell you which episode it was from.
How he loved his boys and little Titan and modeled for Jaymie — and Jeri's daughters — what it meant to be a good husband.
"He set the standard for all us girls," Jaymie said.
Kevin and Jeri got sick on a Friday in mid-July and went straight to bed after work. The boys and Jaymie brought them food and drinks.
A week later, they drove to the emergency room at Bryan East Campus and then in an ambulance together to the West Campus.
“That was the last time I got to be with him when he was physically awake,” Jeri says.
She went home six days later; Kevin died Aug. 19.
She was able to visit him every day during his last two weeks in the ICU, sedated and on a ventilator.
Each day, the staff gave her a sticker, designating her the visitor of the day. She stuck them one by one on the visor of her SUV, forming a collage she hoped Kevin would see when he came home, a symbol of how much he meant to her and how hard he had fought.
It still stings when she looks at them, but she feels their comfort, too.
“They mean I loved him and never gave up hope that he would win his fight with COVID.”
— Cindy Lange-Kubick
The cost of COVID: Remembering lives lost in Southeast Nebraska
They were teachers and farmers and factory workers and homemakers. They played the piano, fixed old cars, danced to the Beach Boys, cuddled their grandchildren.
They loved to ice fish, gab with friends, read, run marathons, bowl, wander antique stores.
They were our co-workers and neighbors and friends. Our parents. Our spouses.
They all have one thing in common. They died from COVID-19, a virus that arrived in Nebraska in March 2020, claiming its first life in Lancaster County a month later.
These stories represent a fraction of the lives lost in Southeast Nebraska, but they are our way of paying respect to each and every one.
We'd like to share the stories of others from Southeast Nebraska who have lost their lives to COVID-19. If you would like to have your loved one added to our online tribute, please email your contact information to: citydesk@journalstar.com
Lillian "Lil" Gibson, 61, died of COVID-19 on Nov. 2. The dialysis nurse and marathon runner was small but mighty with a big smile and warm personality.
Phyllis "Phyl" Maly, 87, died of COVID-19 on Jan. 14. She was an artist, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a woman at home in her own skin.
Beth Smith, 64, died of complications of COVID-19 on Jan. 20. The red-headed woman loved music and parties and adventure, a loyal friend, sister, aunt and partner.
Roger A. Ryman, 70, died Oct. 20 from COVID-19. He was a cowboy in his younger years, but became a grandfather devoted to his Magnificent 7.
Gloria Pospisil, 80, died of COVID-19 on Feb. 11. The long-time piano teacher and church organist was a farm girl at heart who kept a busy social calendar.
Wanda Darlene Hedges was a strong woman who raised her family on a farm near Bennet. Sometimes she worked at a nearby grocery store, but she was mostly a full-time mother.
Anna Sales, 69, died of COVID-19 on Nov. 6; four days later her husband Chuck Sales, 88, also died of the virus. The couple loved to bowl, travel, serve their church and listen to Elvis music.
Albert "Butch" Butts, 79, died on Feb. 14 of complications of COVID-19. He was a hard worker and a kind and generous man who left behind a big family to mourn his passing.
Betty Srb, a longtime nurse known for her caring and loving personality, died of COVID-19 at a Lincoln nursing home last November at age 95.
Nadene Stull, 94, died Dec. 12 from complications of COVID-19. She lived a full life as a bookkeeper and mother of three sons who later went on to become a lay minister in the Methodist church.
Jack Fields, 87, died of COVID-19 on Dec. 8. He spent his career fixing copy machines and making friends and creating memories for his children and grandchildren.
In the 50s and 60s, Betty Bredemeyer taught Sunday school at Christ United Methodist Church and was “probably on about every committee they had," one of her sons said.
Janet Ann Jodais, a caring mother known for her love of reading, crafting and church life, died Oct. 8 of COVID-19 in Lincoln at age 83.
Tam Mai, 80, died of COVID-19 on May 4. The man from Vietnam was a protective big brother and a devoted son and grandfather who taught his grandchildren to study hard and be respectful.
Orva Samuelson, 95, died of COVID-19 on May 22. She and her late husband loved to dance and play cards and after she raised her daughter she became an Avon lady and turned customers into friends.
Bryan Wintz, 46, died of COVID-19 on Oct. 4. The longtime LES worker loved to tease his only daughter, go ice fishing and work on projects around the house he built with his high school sweetheart Jill.
Employees lined the hallway in early December, clapping and cheering as my 94-year-old mother, Jane Koch, returned to her room in the long-ter…
Raymond Irvin 'Irv' Cidlik, 78, died Oct. 23 from COVID-19. He was a veteran, farmer, father and grandfather who loved making people laugh.
Alan Burr, 73, of Humboldt died on Jan. 13 of complications from COVID-19. Teacher, artist, beloved brother, favorite uncle. “He did what he wanted, when he wanted to.”
