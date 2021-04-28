The cost of COVID: 'She was always there, just like a mother should be'

Mom pretty much raised the five of us by herself, since Dad spent six nights a week running Harry's Wonder Bar. She worked there a couple of mornings a week, and we all cleaned the bar every Sunday.

She instilled in four of us (my brother Lee didn't get the bug) her love of roller skating. She met my dad at the rink at 19th and O streets in Lincoln in the early 1950s. Skating was a big part of her life. And when she couldn't skate anymore because of balance problems, she worked at the rinks alongside my younger brother and two younger sisters.

Cooking was not one of mom's big things, but she was known for cookies and candy. She was a whiz at making grandma's two-color fudge and became well-known among the ladies at St. Paul United Methodist Church for her peanut brittle.

Every year, they would ask her to donate some for the annual cookie walk. Even when she didn't have access to a kitchen, she would give my brother Ron money to buy supplies to make peanut brittle for the church.

Mom liked to travel but didn't get much opportunity to do so until we all grew up. She and her 80-plus-year-old mother hauled a motorcycle from Lincoln to South Carolina to my brother Lee. And when Lee and his family lived in France, mom visited them twice.