The cost of COVID: 'She’d come over here and go straight for the grandkids'

Nadene Stull ran the annual rummage sale at her senior living center and worshiped at Trinity United Methodist Church.
She crocheted and read and never missed a chance to be with people.
“She was such a social person,” said her daughter-in-law Mary Stull. “Even into her 90s, she was always on some kind of committee or in charge of one.”
Nadene was 94, a widow. She and Walt raised their three sons in Grand Island.
Walt was a conductor for the railroad. Nadene worked as a bookkeeper at the bank.
She was a den mother for her Cub Scout sons, Bill, Bob and Jim. She served in the PTA.
Her boys loved her chicken-fried steak and cowboy baked beans. They fought over her deviled eggs at family gatherings, much to her everlasting delight.
She was an involved mom. A strict one.
Once, Bill and his buddies rented a motel room after prom. They bought a bunch of beer, planned to crash there until morning.
In the middle of the night, they heard a car pull upside their room.
Someone peeked out: Stull, that looks like your mom.
“I looked out,” said Bill, now retired from the railroad. “Oh my gosh, that is my mom.”
After her sons grew up and she retired, Nadene volunteered for the Red Cross and at the Stuhr Museum.
After she lost Walt, Jim died in a work accident.
Eventually, she became a Stephen Minister, a layperson helping others through life’s trials, grief, divorce, illness.
“She was such a woman of great faith,” Bill said.
It helped to be in Lincoln, closer to Bill and Mary and Bob and Pam. And then there were those 10 grandchildren and eventually 13 greats.
“Her whole world revolved around her grandkids,” Bill said. “She’d come over here and go straight for the grandkids.”
After a fall, she moved from her apartment to Lancaster Rehabilitation Center and, when winter came, she contracted COVID and then pneumonia.
She died Dec. 12, two weeks before residents of long-term care facilities in Lincoln began receiving vaccinations.
The isolation of the pandemic was so hard on his mother, Bill said.
“She just wanted to hold and touch her family.”
The cost of COVID: Remembering lives lost in Southeast Nebraska
They were teachers and farmers and factory workers and homemakers. They played the piano, fixed old cars, danced to the Beach Boys, cuddled their grandchildren.
They loved to ice fish, gab with friends, read, run marathons, bowl, wander antique stores.
They were our co-workers and neighbors and friends. Our parents. Our spouses.
They all have one thing in common. They died from COVID-19, a virus that arrived in Nebraska in March 2020, claiming its first life in Lancaster County a month later.
These stories represent a fraction of the lives lost in Southeast Nebraska, but they are our way of paying respect to each and every one.
We'd like to share the stories of others from Southeast Nebraska who have lost their lives to COVID-19. If you would like to have your loved one added to our online tribute, please email your contact information to: citydesk@journalstar.com
Roger A. Ryman, 70, died Oct. 20 from COVID-19. He was a cowboy in his younger years, but became a grandfather devoted to his Magnificent 7.
Albert "Butch" Butts, 79, died on Feb. 14 of complications of COVID-19. He was a hard worker and a kind and generous man who left behind a big family to mourn his passing.
Betty Srb, a longtime nurse known for her caring and loving personality, died of COVID-19 at a Lincoln nursing home last November at age 95.
In the 50s and 60s, Betty Bredemeyer taught Sunday school at Christ United Methodist Church and was “probably on about every committee they had," one of her sons said.
Janet Ann Jodais, a caring mother known for her love of reading, crafting and church life, died Oct. 8 of COVID-19 in Lincoln at age 83.
Bryan Wintz, 46, died of COVID-19 on Oct. 4. The longtime LES worker loved to tease his only daughter, go ice fishing and work on projects around the house he built with his high school sweetheart Jill.
Alan Burr, 73, of Humboldt died on Jan. 13 of complications from COVID-19. Teacher, artist, beloved brother, favorite uncle. “He did what he wanted, when he wanted to.”
Jack Fields, 87, died of COVID-19 on Dec. 8. He spent his career fixing copy machines and making friends and creating memories for his children and grandchildren.
Phyllis "Phyl" Maly, 87, died of COVID-19 on Jan. 14. She was an artist, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a woman at home in her own skin.
Beth Smith, 64, died of complications of COVID-19 on Jan. 20. The redheaded woman loved music and parties and adventure and was a loyal friend, sister, aunt and partner.
Lillian "Lil" Gibson, 61, died of COVID-19 on Nov. 2. The dialysis nurse and marathon runner was small but mighty with a big smile and warm personality.
Kevin Hopper, 60, died of COVID-19 on Aug. 19. The easygoing Lincoln native and computer expert loved Star Trek and Star Wars and all things sci-fi and, most of all, his family.
Randy Brinkman, 62, of Lincoln died of COVID-19 on Nov. 30. He loved his family, old cars, working hard and writing love poems to his wife.
Hope McGraw, a 22-year-old crew leader at a York restaurant, died of COVID-19 in January. A fundraiser over a week later raised nearly $1,200 to help her family cover bills.
Julie Koch: She taught us kids to be independent, strong, courteous, respectful and kind. Her pragmatic outlook on life earned her many friends wherever she was living or working. She rarely showed a temper, seeming to always take life in stride.
Wanda Darlene Hedges was a strong woman who raised her family on a farm near Bennet. Sometimes she worked at a nearby grocery store, but she was mostly a full-time mother.
Anna Sales, 69, died of COVID-19 on Nov. 6; four days later her husband Chuck Sales, 88, also died of the virus. The couple loved to bowl, travel, serve their church and listen to Elvis music.
Raymond Irvin 'Irv' Cidlik, 78, died Oct. 23 from COVID-19. He was a veteran, farmer, father and grandfather who loved making people laugh.
Orva Samuelson, 95, died of COVID-19 on May 22. She and her late husband loved to dance and play cards and after she raised her daughter she became an Avon lady and turned customers into friends.