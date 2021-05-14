The cost of COVID: 'Probably on about every committee they had'

Betty Bredemeyer often told younger church members that she used to run Christ United Methodist Church.

While raising her sons in the '50s and '60s, she taught Sunday school and was “probably on about every committee they had,” according to her son, 68-year-old Dennis Weaver, who remembers growing up and spending Sundays at church.

She moved to Omaha to live with her second husband in 1986, but she still got to know the new, younger church members. Long-timers still tell Dennis that his mother was the nicest lady.

She was giving, Dennis said through his tears. “Always willing to help out.”

Betty grew up in Florida and moved to Nebraska in 1948. She married her first husband, Clarence Weaver, in 1949. They had three sons: Alan, Dennis and Roger. Clarence Weaver died in 1976, and she married Dewey Bredemeyer a decade later.

They moved between Omaha and a home in South Padre Island, Texas. He was a devout Catholic, but they found a way to practice their different faiths until he died in 2005.