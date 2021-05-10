The cost of COVID: 'Mom had a much larger community of friends than I ever knew'

When Krista Gentry's mother died, the cards came flooding in from people she hardly knew.

Friends and family members offering their condolences, but also offering stories.

Like how her mom, Janet Ann Jodais, milked cows on the farm growing up. How a cousin used to visit Janet back when they were both kids. Anecdotes dating back 70 years.

"Mom had a much larger community of friends than I ever knew," said Krista, who lives in Minnesota. "That was one of the comforts since she passed away. It's all the stories that people share with you about your parents that you have no idea about."

Janet, a caring mother known for her love of reading, crafting and church life, died Oct. 8 of COVID-19 in Lincoln at age 83.

Krista remembers her mom as a very personable person who constantly gave of her time — to church, to the Boys Scouts, to others in the North Gate Garden Estates retirement community she called home for years.

"She was always very active throughout her life," her daughter said.

Julia Larson, a longtime friend, said Janet made many friends a president of the Condo Board at North Gate.

