The cost of COVID: 'Mom had a much larger community of friends than I ever knew'

When Krista Gentry's mother died, the cards came flooding in from people she hardly knew.
Friends and family members offering their condolences, but also offering stories.
Like how her mom, Janet Ann Jodais, milked cows on the farm growing up. How a cousin used to visit Janet back when they were both kids. Anecdotes dating back 70 years.
"Mom had a much larger community of friends than I ever knew," said Krista, who lives in Minnesota. "That was one of the comforts since she passed away. It's all the stories that people share with you about your parents that you have no idea about."
Janet, a caring mother known for her love of reading, crafting and church life, died Oct. 8 of COVID-19 in Lincoln at age 83.
Krista remembers her mom as a very personable person who constantly gave of her time — to church, to the Boys Scouts, to others in the North Gate Garden Estates retirement community she called home for years.
"She was always very active throughout her life," her daughter said.
Julia Larson, a longtime friend, said Janet made many friends a president of the Condo Board at North Gate.
"She was very inclusive of everyone," Julia said. "Whenever there was new person at North Gate, she would reach out to them. She was just that kind of person -- invite them over for coffee or give them a call and drop in and see them."
Janet was born in Lincoln in 1937 and graduated from Roca High School in 1955. She discovered a love for nursing at Omaha University, where she earned a bachelor's degree.
It's where she found love, too.
"While there, she met her future husband, Valdis Jodais, in speech class when she had to do a speech recommending him for dog catcher," her obituary says.
Reading was one of her favorite pastimes. She never shelved and cataloged a book in the North Gate library that she hadn't read, her daughter said.
"A lot of the times when I visited her we just sat in the evening and read books. We loved reading and mom could zoom through books," Krista said. "She was the fastest reader — she could read three books to my one."
Janet even wrote her own book, a nursing manual published in 1970.
She loved to make crafts, too — sewing, cross-stitch, crewel, ceramics — before arthritis made it too painful.
When COVID hit, Krista kept tabs on her mother and the community at Yankee Hill Village, the retirement community where Janet spent her last years. Throughout the summer, emails would land in Krista's inbox, saying another resident had tested positive. In September, Janet tested positive herself.
The virus took its toll. Because of her arthritis, breathing was more difficult. Janet also had a heart issue that made her more susceptible to serious illness.
But her mother didn't want to be put on a ventilator. As a nurse, she knew her end was close, Krista said.
On FaceTime, "she gave me what she called her air hug," Krista said. "Mom went quite peacefully."
Krista says she's "hypervigilant" about COVID. Her brother also died of the disease last April in Seattle. The week after her mother died was supposed to be his birthday. At the virtual memorial service for her son, Janet chose the reading.
"She handled that like a trooper with her faith. It gave her a lot of strength," Julia said.
Now, her daughter has the stories to remember her mother by, to help her form a picture of who she was.
"It's making a well-rounded picture of Mom," she said. "It has been nice to hear from other people about her so that there's not this void where no one cares."
— Zach Hammack
The cost of COVID: Remembering lives lost in Southeast Nebraska
They were teachers and farmers and factory workers and homemakers. They played the piano, fixed old cars, danced to the Beach Boys, cuddled their grandchildren.
They loved to ice fish, gab with friends, read, run marathons, bowl, wander antique stores.
They were our co-workers and neighbors and friends. Our parents. Our spouses.
They all have one thing in common. They died from COVID-19, a virus that arrived in Nebraska in March 2020, claiming its first life in Lancaster County a month later.
These stories represent a fraction of the lives lost in Southeast Nebraska, but they are our way of paying respect to each and every one.
We'd like to share the stories of others from Southeast Nebraska who have lost their lives to COVID-19. If you would like to have your loved one added to our online tribute, please email your contact information to: citydesk@journalstar.com
Roger A. Ryman, 70, died Oct. 20 from COVID-19. He was a cowboy in his younger years, but became a grandfather devoted to his Magnificent 7.
Albert "Butch" Butts, 79, died on Feb. 14 of complications of COVID-19. He was a hard worker and a kind and generous man who left behind a big family to mourn his passing.
Betty Srb, a longtime nurse known for her caring and loving personality, died of COVID-19 at a Lincoln nursing home last November at age 95.
In the 50s and 60s, Betty Bredemeyer taught Sunday school at Christ United Methodist Church and was “probably on about every committee they had," one of her sons said.
Alan Burr, 73, of Humboldt died on Jan. 13 of complications from COVID-19. Teacher, artist, beloved brother, favorite uncle. “He did what he wanted, when he wanted to.”
Jack Fields, 87, died of COVID-19 on Dec. 8. He spent his career fixing copy machines and making friends and creating memories for his children and grandchildren.
Phyllis "Phyl" Maly, 87, died of COVID-19 on Jan. 14. She was an artist, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a woman at home in her own skin.
Beth Smith, 64, died of complications of COVID-19 on Jan. 20. The redheaded woman loved music and parties and adventure and was a loyal friend, sister, aunt and partner.
Lillian "Lil" Gibson, 61, died of COVID-19 on Nov. 2. The dialysis nurse and marathon runner was small but mighty with a big smile and warm personality.
Kevin Hopper, 60, died of COVID-19 on Aug. 19. The easygoing Lincoln native and computer expert loved Star Trek and Star Wars and all things sci-fi and, most of all, his family.
Randy Brinkman, 62, of Lincoln died of COVID-19 on Nov. 30. He loved his family, old cars, working hard and writing love poems to his wife.
Hope McGraw, a 22-year-old crew leader at a York restaurant, died of COVID-19 in January. A fundraiser over a week later raised nearly $1,200 to help her family cover bills.
Julie Koch: She taught us kids to be independent, strong, courteous, respectful and kind. Her pragmatic outlook on life earned her many friends wherever she was living or working. She rarely showed a temper, seeming to always take life in stride.
Wanda Darlene Hedges was a strong woman who raised her family on a farm near Bennet. Sometimes she worked at a nearby grocery store, but she was mostly a full-time mother.
Anna Sales, 69, died of COVID-19 on Nov. 6; four days later her husband Chuck Sales, 88, also died of the virus. The couple loved to bowl, travel, serve their church and listen to Elvis music.
Raymond Irvin 'Irv' Cidlik, 78, died Oct. 23 from COVID-19. He was a veteran, farmer, father and grandfather who loved making people laugh.
Orva Samuelson, 95, died of COVID-19 on May 22. She and her late husband loved to dance and play cards and after she raised her daughter she became an Avon lady and turned customers into friends.
Tam Mai, 80, died of COVID-19 last May. The man from Vietnam was a protective big brother and a devoted son and grandfather who taught his grandchildren to study hard and be respectful.
Nadene Stull, 94, died Dec. 12 from complications of COVID-19. She lived a full life as a bookkeeper and mother of three sons who later went on to become a lay minister in the Methodist church.
Bryan Wintz, 46, died of COVID-19 on Oct. 4. The longtime LES worker loved to tease his only daughter, go ice fishing and work on projects around the house he built with his high school sweetheart, Jill.