The cost of COVID: 'I wish I could call her right now and hear her laugh …'

She still knew her people — still declared her love for them — and her face brightened when she saw them.

But when Daryl was diagnosed with advanced colon cancer in early 2020, his surgeon told him he wouldn’t be up to caretaking, so he found a place for Beth at High Plains Memory Care. And by the time he recovered from treatment, pandemic restrictions meant the only way to see his wife and best friend was through a window.

So he stayed away.

“I wanted to touch her,” he said. “I didn’t want to cause more anxiety for her.”

He thought they’d be able to reunite in person. She got her first vaccine in December, but several days later, she tested positive for COVID.

She went to the hospital and then came back to her room to hospice care. She died Jan. 20.

Erin got to come and sit at her bedside.

“She wasn’t in the best of health in the past few years,” Erin wrote later on Facebook. “But COVID-19 was what took our Bethie up to the Heavens. Damn. She was simply too young and I wish I could call her right now and hear her laugh …”

— Cindy Lange-Kubick

