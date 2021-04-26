 Skip to main content
The cost of COVID: 'Her calendar was more full that ours was'
GLORIA POSPISIL | 1940-2021

Growing up on the farm, the Pospisil sisters always had chores.

Their mom, Gloria, kept a special chore jar and when Linda and Loree pulled out a task, she did, too.

“She picked with us, so it was like a game,” Loree Pospisil said.

Gloria and her husband, Elvin, loved life on their land outside of Hallam, growing wheat and corn and milo and soybeans, raising cattle and hogs, sheep and chickens and geese.

When he died of prostate cancer in 1994, his widow kept that land — renting it out — even after she remarried and moved to Lincoln.

“Every spring, she’d be driving around to see if they got the planting done,” Linda said. “In the fall, she’d go and check out the harvest.”

The 80-year-old grew up on a farm near DeWitt. She married young and taught piano for more than four decades.

She played the organ at the church in Kramer and later, at Good Shepherd Lutheran in south Lincoln.

She had a lifelong love of music.

“We laughed because one of our aunts said, if there were dishes to do, Mom always said she had to practice,” Loree said.

She loved Christmas music; “Silent Night” most of all.

In her younger years, Gloria loved to polka and square dance. She grew a big garden and canned the bounty.

After she gave up teaching piano, she had regular bunco and lunch dates with friends and weekly Bible study at Good Shepherd. She dipped into the pool at Bryan LifePointe for exercise classes.

“Her calendar was more full than ours was,” Linda said.

But Gloria stopped going out when the pandemic hit. She watched church on YouTube with her hymnal and a copy of the bulletin at her side.

She kept Lysol wipes stationed around the house, and put a pack in her purse, too.

Her husband, Arnold Henning, came down with the virus before Christmas and recovered after a hospital stay.

Then Gloria tested positive.

She spent 11 days in the hospital and got to come home, but three days later she was readmitted. The daughters called her every day, looking out for her as always, the way she’d always looked out for them.

Their mother bemoaned her “darn” lungs. But my heart’s good, she told them. I’m going to keep fighting.

The sisters were able to visit the COVID unit together two days before their mom died Feb. 11, and the three of them talked the time away.

"A wonderful hour," Linda said.

The mother told her daughters she had picked out her pallbearers.

“She told us she wanted the same service our dad had,” Loree said. “She made it very easy for us.”

— Cindy Lange-Kubick

The cost of COVID: Remembering lives lost in Southeast Nebraska

They were teachers and farmers and factory workers and homemakers. They played the piano, fixed old cars, danced to the Beach Boys, cuddled their grandchildren.

They loved to ice fish, gab with friends, read, run marathons, bowl, wander antique stores.

They were our co-workers and neighbors and friends. Our parents. Our spouses.

They all have one thing in common. They died from COVID-19, a virus that arrived in Nebraska in March 2020, claiming its first life in Lancaster County a month later.

These stories represent a fraction of the lives lost in Southeast Nebraska, but they are our way of paying respect to each and every one.

We'd like to share the stories of others from Southeast Nebraska who have lost their lives to COVID-19. If you would like to have your loved one added to our online tribute, please email your contact information to: citydesk@journalstar.com

+4
'He was truly trying to make up for the lost time'
Local
AP

'He was truly trying to make up for the lost time'

  • Updated
  • 0

Roger A. Ryman, 70, died Oct. 20 from COVID-19. He was a cowboy in his younger years, but became a grandfather devoted to his Magnificent 7.

'We said 'Mom, we're almost to the finish line.''
Local
AP

'We said 'Mom, we're almost to the finish line.''

  • Zach Hammack
  • Updated
  • 0

Wanda Darlene Hedges was a strong woman who raised her family on a farm near Bennet. Sometimes she worked at a nearby grocery store, but she was mostly a full-time mother.

'The most amazing, humble and kind couple you would ever meet'
Local
AP

'The most amazing, humble and kind couple you would ever meet'

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Anna Sales, 69, died of COVID-19 on Nov. 6; four days later her husband Chuck Sales, 88, also died of the virus. The couple loved to bowl, travel, serve their church and listen to Elvis music.

+2
'He was so generous, so willing to help out'
Local
AP

'He was so generous, so willing to help out'

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Albert "Butch" Butts, 79, died on Feb. 14 of complications of COVID-19. He was a hard worker and a kind and generous man who left behind a big family to mourn his passing.

'She was a really caring person'
Local
AP

'She was a really caring person'

  • Zach Hammack
  • Updated
  • 0

Betty Srb, a longtime nurse known for her caring and loving personality, died of COVID-19 at a Lincoln nursing home last November at age 95.

'She’d come over here and go straight for the grandkids'
Local
AP

'She’d come over here and go straight for the grandkids'

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Nadene Stull, 94, died Dec. 12 from complications of COVID-19. She lived a full life as a bookkeeper and mother of three sons who later went on to become a lay minister in the Methodist church.

'Always willing to help out'
Local
AP

'Always willing to help out'

  • Libby Seline
  • Updated
  • 0

In the 50s and 60s, Betty Bredemeyer taught Sunday school at Christ United Methodist Church and was “probably on about every committee they had," one of her sons said.

'Mom had a much larger community of friends than I ever knew'
Local
AP

'Mom had a much larger community of friends than I ever knew'

  • Zach Hammack
  • Updated
  • 0

Janet Ann Jodais, a caring mother known for her love of reading, crafting and church life, died Oct. 8 of COVID-19 in Lincoln at age 83.

+2
'He watched a lot of Vietnam documentaries because he missed his country'
Local
AP

'He watched a lot of Vietnam documentaries because he missed his country'

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Tam Mai, 80, died of COVID-19 on May 4. The man from Vietnam was a protective big brother and a devoted son and grandfather who taught his grandchildren to study hard and be respectful.

'She was a people person, a lot of her customers became really good friends'
Local
AP

'She was a people person, a lot of her customers became really good friends'

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Orva Samuelson, 95, died of COVID-19 on May 22. She and her late husband loved to dance and play cards and after she raised her daughter she became an Avon lady and turned customers into friends.

+2
'He used a duck call to call her over to the car'
Local
AP

'He used a duck call to call her over to the car'

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Bryan Wintz, 46, died of COVID-19 on Oct. 4. The longtime LES worker loved to tease his only daughter, go ice fishing and work on projects around the house he built with his high school sweetheart Jill.

+8
'She was always there, just like a mother should be'
Nebraska News
AP

'She was always there, just like a mother should be'

  • Julie Koch
  • Updated
  • 0

Employees lined the hallway in early December, clapping and cheering as my 94-year-old mother, Jane Koch, returned to her room in the long-ter…

+4
'Everybody loved Irvy'
Local
AP

'Everybody loved Irvy'

  • Peter Salter
  • Updated
  • 0

Raymond Irvin 'Irv' Cidlik, 78, died Oct. 23 from COVID-19. He was a veteran, farmer, father and grandfather who loved making people laugh.

'Uncle Al was just like the coolest person'
Nebraska News
editor's pick topical featured

'Uncle Al was just like the coolest person'

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Alan Burr, 73, of Humboldt died on Jan. 13 of complications from COVID-19. Teacher, artist, beloved brother, favorite uncle. “He did what he wanted, when he wanted to.”

+5
'He was, I guess you'd say, the definition of unconditional love'
Local
editor's pick alert top story

'He was, I guess you'd say, the definition of unconditional love'

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Jack Fields, 87, died of COVID-19 on Dec. 8. He spent his career fixing copy machines and making friends and creating memories for his children and grandchildren.

'Always looking at the world with an artist’s eye'
Local
editor's pick

'Always looking at the world with an artist’s eye'

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Phyllis "Phyl" Maly, 87, died of COVID-19 on Jan. 14. She was an artist, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a woman at home in her own skin.

+3
'I wish I could call her right now and hear her laugh …'
Local
editor's pick alert

'I wish I could call her right now and hear her laugh …'

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Beth Smith, 64, died of complications of COVID-19 on Jan. 20. The redheaded woman loved music and parties and adventure and was a loyal friend, sister, aunt and partner.

+3
'When I saw her she was running sideways to say hello to someone'
Local
editor's pick

'When I saw her she was running sideways to say hello to someone'

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Lillian "Lil" Gibson, 61, died of COVID-19 on Nov. 2. The dialysis nurse and marathon runner was small but mighty with a big smile and warm personality.

+6
'So long and thanks for the fish'
Local
editor's pick alert

'So long and thanks for the fish'

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Kevin Hopper, 60, died of COVID-19 on Aug. 19. The easygoing Lincoln native and computer expert loved Star Trek and Star Wars and all things sci-fi and, most of all, his family.

+6
'He was my once in a lifetime. I was lucky.'
Local
editor's pick top story

'He was my once in a lifetime. I was lucky.'

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Randy Brinkman, 62, of Lincoln died of COVID-19 on Nov. 30. He loved his family, old cars, working hard and writing love poems to his wife.

'I've never seen someone who smiled so much'
Nebraska News
editor's pick

'I've never seen someone who smiled so much'

  • Zach Hammack
  • Updated
  • 0

Hope McGraw, a 22-year-old crew leader at a York restaurant, died of COVID-19 in January. A fundraiser over a week later raised nearly $1,200 to help her family cover bills.

 

Gloria Ann Pospisil

Gloria Pospisil, 80, died of COVID-19 on Feb. 11. The long-time piano teacher and church organist was a farm girl at heart who kept a busy social calendar.
