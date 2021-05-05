The cost of COVID: 'He watched a lot of Vietnam documentaries because he missed his country'

When Tam Mai was a soldier for the South during the Vietnam War, he came home on leave and his little brother spotted a new watch on his wrist.

He told him he liked it.

Tam gave it to the boy, younger by 12 years.

Trai Mai wore that watch until he was sent to a concentration camp and the guards took it away, said Tam’s granddaughter, Vy Mai.

“That was the type of person my grandfather was, he would give the clothes off his back.”

Her grandfather became a prisoner of war, too, and when he received asylum from the United States in 1995, he settled in Lincoln and went to work for Cook Foods.

After he retired, the family patriarch would pick Vy and her sister up from school. He would lecture them about boys and being respectful and getting a good education.

“All he wanted was for his grandchildren to go to school and have a good life,” she said.

Tam and his wife had five children -- three sons who came to America and two daughters still in Vietnam. He liked to watch the news. He liked to know what was going on in the world, Trai said.