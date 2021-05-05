The cost of COVID: 'He watched a lot of Vietnam documentaries because he missed his country'

When Tam Mai was a soldier for the South during the Vietnam War, he came home on leave and his little brother spotted a new watch on his wrist.
He told him he liked it.
Tam gave it to the boy, younger by 12 years.
Trai Mai wore that watch until he was sent to a concentration camp and the guards took it away, said Tam’s granddaughter, Vy Mai.
“That was the type of person my grandfather was, he would give the clothes off his back.”
Her grandfather became a prisoner of war, too, and when he received asylum from the United States in 1995, he settled in Lincoln and went to work for Cook Foods.
Before vaccines, nursing home residents who got COVID often became ill — and many died. But with widespread vaccinations, a recent outbreak at a Kearney home resulted in no serious illness.
After he retired, the family patriarch would pick Vy and her sister up from school. He would lecture them about boys and being respectful and getting a good education.
“All he wanted was for his grandchildren to go to school and have a good life,” she said.
Tam and his wife had five children -- three sons who came to America and two daughters still in Vietnam. He liked to watch the news. He liked to know what was going on in the world, Trai said.
“He watched a lot of Vietnam documentaries because he missed his country.”
His big brother was gentle, he said. Protective.
“Always a big brother. Taking care of his family and making sure that his grandkids grow up with manners.”
The proud Buddhist grandfather lived with his son and daughter, who both worked at Smithfield, the meatpacking plant in Crete. The pair were asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic. They didn’t know they had the virus when Tam became weak and feverish and began struggling to breathe.
Walk-ins also are allowed at a Wednesday afternoon Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department clinic.
Vy drove him to the emergency room at Bryan West Campus, pleading to accompany him inside, but heading home brokenhearted.
Tam turned 80 in the ICU on May 2 and died two days later.
The granddaughter doesn’t know if he heard her voice when she called, the nurse holding the phone to his ear while she spoke: Grandpa, I graduate next week. You have to recover...
The granddaughter did graduate with a degree in human development and health communication. She’s working at a doctor’s office now and studying for the MCAT, the medical school entrance exam.
When her grandfather fell ill, she reached out on social media, raising awareness about the dangers at meatpacking plants and the devastation the virus brought to her family.
Now she wants to do more.
“One day, if my dreams come true, I will pay the debt to the nurses and doctors who took care of my grandfather and comfort someone else’s in their last moments.”
-- Cindy Lange-Kubick
The walk-in appointments are available at all four Lincoln Walmart locations and both Sam's Clubs.
Health experts say signs are encouraging, but they worry about variant strains and declining rates of vaccination among younger people.
The cost of COVID: Remembering lives lost in Southeast Nebraska
They were teachers and farmers and factory workers and homemakers. They played the piano, fixed old cars, danced to the Beach Boys, cuddled their grandchildren.
They loved to ice fish, gab with friends, read, run marathons, bowl, wander antique stores.
They were our co-workers and neighbors and friends. Our parents. Our spouses.
They all have one thing in common. They died from COVID-19, a virus that arrived in Nebraska in March 2020, claiming its first life in Lancaster County a month later.
These stories represent a fraction of the lives lost in Southeast Nebraska, but they are our way of paying respect to each and every one.
We'd like to share the stories of others from Southeast Nebraska who have lost their lives to COVID-19. If you would like to have your loved one added to our online tribute, please email your contact information to: citydesk@journalstar.com
Roger A. Ryman, 70, died Oct. 20 from COVID-19. He was a cowboy in his younger years, but became a grandfather devoted to his Magnificent 7.
Albert "Butch" Butts, 79, died on Feb. 14 of complications of COVID-19. He was a hard worker and a kind and generous man who left behind a big family to mourn his passing.
Betty Srb, a longtime nurse known for her caring and loving personality, died of COVID-19 at a Lincoln nursing home last November at age 95.
Nadene Stull, 94, died Dec. 12 from complications of COVID-19. She lived a full life as a bookkeeper and mother of three sons who later went on to become a lay minister in the Methodist church.
In the 50s and 60s, Betty Bredemeyer taught Sunday school at Christ United Methodist Church and was “probably on about every committee they had," one of her sons said.
Janet Ann Jodais, a caring mother known for her love of reading, crafting and church life, died Oct. 8 of COVID-19 in Lincoln at age 83.
Bryan Wintz, 46, died of COVID-19 on Oct. 4. The longtime LES worker loved to tease his only daughter, go ice fishing and work on projects around the house he built with his high school sweetheart Jill.
Alan Burr, 73, of Humboldt died on Jan. 13 of complications from COVID-19. Teacher, artist, beloved brother, favorite uncle. “He did what he wanted, when he wanted to.”
Jack Fields, 87, died of COVID-19 on Dec. 8. He spent his career fixing copy machines and making friends and creating memories for his children and grandchildren.
Phyllis "Phyl" Maly, 87, died of COVID-19 on Jan. 14. She was an artist, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a woman at home in her own skin.
Beth Smith, 64, died of complications of COVID-19 on Jan. 20. The redheaded woman loved music and parties and adventure and was a loyal friend, sister, aunt and partner.
Lillian "Lil" Gibson, 61, died of COVID-19 on Nov. 2. The dialysis nurse and marathon runner was small but mighty with a big smile and warm personality.
Kevin Hopper, 60, died of COVID-19 on Aug. 19. The easygoing Lincoln native and computer expert loved Star Trek and Star Wars and all things sci-fi and, most of all, his family.
Randy Brinkman, 62, of Lincoln died of COVID-19 on Nov. 30. He loved his family, old cars, working hard and writing love poems to his wife.
Hope McGraw, a 22-year-old crew leader at a York restaurant, died of COVID-19 in January. A fundraiser over a week later raised nearly $1,200 to help her family cover bills.
Julie Koch: She taught us kids to be independent, strong, courteous, respectful and kind. Her pragmatic outlook on life earned her many friends wherever she was living or working. She rarely showed a temper, seeming to always take life in stride.
Wanda Darlene Hedges was a strong woman who raised her family on a farm near Bennet. Sometimes she worked at a nearby grocery store, but she was mostly a full-time mother.
Anna Sales, 69, died of COVID-19 on Nov. 6; four days later her husband Chuck Sales, 88, also died of the virus. The couple loved to bowl, travel, serve their church and listen to Elvis music.
Raymond Irvin 'Irv' Cidlik, 78, died Oct. 23 from COVID-19. He was a veteran, farmer, father and grandfather who loved making people laugh.
Orva Samuelson, 95, died of COVID-19 on May 22. She and her late husband loved to dance and play cards and after she raised her daughter she became an Avon lady and turned customers into friends.