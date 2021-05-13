The cost of COVID: 'He was truly trying to make up for the lost time'

But the ranch was sold, and they moved to town. He and his wife divorced, and his dream to live by the ocean and mountains took him to California. Then to the Atlantic coast. Then Arkansas. But when it was time to retire, he made his way back.

He drove a courtesy car part time for a dealership. And when COVID-19 surged, he was doing everything he could to be careful, his daughter said.

The day he started feeling ill, he learned he’d been exposed to a co-worker who had tested positive for COVID-19 a week before.

Ryman got tested on a Saturday and got the result Sunday. Positive. Yost talked to him on Monday. He said he was tired, with chills but no fever.

She texted him Tuesday morning, and he didn't respond. She thought he was sleeping. She drove to his house to drop off soup and chocolate.

She still couldn’t reach him. So she put on her mask and went in, finding him on the floor. Doctors told her he likely died suddenly from a blood clot in his lung, a result of the virus.

If his Magnificent 7 didn't know how much he loved them by his presence in their lives, they do now: After Ryman died, his family found 23 years of letters he’d written, but never delivered, to his grandkids.