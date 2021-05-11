The cost of COVID: 'He was so generous, so willing to help out'

When Butch Butts turned 70 — nearly a decade ago — he got a birthday present from his 7-year-old grandson.
And after the Palmyra man died of COVID-19 in February, his family cleaned out his house and discovered those two shiny quarters, held together with a piece of tape and accompanied by a handwritten note: “Jacob gave me on 70th birthday — he got from his piggy bank.”
He was sentimental that way. Saving old birthday cards and Christmas cards. Filling a long table in the living room with photos of his five kids — Tom, Mike, Scott, Jody and Julie, the baby everyone called Punky — and their families.
His obituary called him unique. One of a kind. “Filled with laughter, kindness and love.”
He was a hard worker, said his oldest daughter, Jody Parrott.
“I think he worked full time until he was 76, he just always wanted to be busy.”
Even after he retired from TMCO — assembling gas meters — he was always busy. Helping his kids, helping a neighbor.
“He was very generous,” said his oldest son, Tom. “So willing to help out whenever you had issues.”
And when he lent a hand, he knew what he was doing. Their mom would say: “There’s nothing your dad could not fix.”
Butch and Linda were long divorced but they remained friends. When Butch went out antiquing in search of oil lamps for his collection, he’d pick up a ceramic chicken or a rooster, too, because he knew she liked them.
“He always helped Mom get groceries,” Jody said. “He did so much for all of us.”
Butch loved the Huskers, mounted a big red N on his fence that lit up at night. He was a Chiefs fan and a NASCAR fan, too, who taught his sons how to fix and paint cars in their little garage when they were teenagers.
He liked to fish. He liked to feed the birds. He liked strawberry-rhubarb pie, the kind Jody always made him for his birthday on May 24.
He lived across the street from the town park and when Palmyra started having its Fourth of July festival there, the family would have a cookout in the yard and set up lawn chairs to watch the fireworks.
He kept a candy jar out for the grandkids.
He kept track of everyone’s birthday, kids and all those grandkids, too.
“I can’t even remember that,” his son Scott said. “But Dad remembered them all.”
Butch worked in Texas back in the late ’90s and always kept his fondness for the Lone Star State.
Cowboy hats, cowboy boots, shined and kept in the original boxes.
COVID put him in the hospital Jan. 20 and after he was no longer contagious, all his loved ones were able to come up to his room and stay as long as they liked.
They brought in pictures from that big table in his living room. There was red beer.
“It was a great last four days,” Jody said.
They will bury Albert “Butch” Butts in May in Burlington, Iowa, where he grew up fishing on the Mississippi River, the place he always called home.
The hardworking man fought so hard to recover, but he accepted his fate, his oldest daughter said. His family is working to do the same.
“I just have to remember I’m not the only one who lost a loved one to COVID.”
— Cindy Lange-Kubick
The cost of COVID: Remembering lives lost in Southeast Nebraska
They were teachers and farmers and factory workers and homemakers. They played the piano, fixed old cars, danced to the Beach Boys, cuddled their grandchildren.
They loved to ice fish, gab with friends, read, run marathons, bowl, wander antique stores.
They were our co-workers and neighbors and friends. Our parents. Our spouses.
They all have one thing in common. They died from COVID-19, a virus that arrived in Nebraska in March 2020, claiming its first life in Lancaster County a month later.
These stories represent a fraction of the lives lost in Southeast Nebraska, but they are our way of paying respect to each and every one.
We'd like to share the stories of others from Southeast Nebraska who have lost their lives to COVID-19. If you would like to have your loved one added to our online tribute, please email your contact information to: citydesk@journalstar.com
Roger A. Ryman, 70, died Oct. 20 from COVID-19. He was a cowboy in his younger years, but became a grandfather devoted to his Magnificent 7.
Betty Srb, a longtime nurse known for her caring and loving personality, died of COVID-19 at a Lincoln nursing home last November at age 95.
In the 50s and 60s, Betty Bredemeyer taught Sunday school at Christ United Methodist Church and was “probably on about every committee they had," one of her sons said.
Alan Burr, 73, of Humboldt died on Jan. 13 of complications from COVID-19. Teacher, artist, beloved brother, favorite uncle. “He did what he wanted, when he wanted to.”
Jack Fields, 87, died of COVID-19 on Dec. 8. He spent his career fixing copy machines and making friends and creating memories for his children and grandchildren.
Phyllis "Phyl" Maly, 87, died of COVID-19 on Jan. 14. She was an artist, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a woman at home in her own skin.
Beth Smith, 64, died of complications of COVID-19 on Jan. 20. The redheaded woman loved music and parties and adventure and was a loyal friend, sister, aunt and partner.
Lillian "Lil" Gibson, 61, died of COVID-19 on Nov. 2. The dialysis nurse and marathon runner was small but mighty with a big smile and warm personality.
Kevin Hopper, 60, died of COVID-19 on Aug. 19. The easygoing Lincoln native and computer expert loved Star Trek and Star Wars and all things sci-fi and, most of all, his family.
Randy Brinkman, 62, of Lincoln died of COVID-19 on Nov. 30. He loved his family, old cars, working hard and writing love poems to his wife.
Hope McGraw, a 22-year-old crew leader at a York restaurant, died of COVID-19 in January. A fundraiser over a week later raised nearly $1,200 to help her family cover bills.
Julie Koch: She taught us kids to be independent, strong, courteous, respectful and kind. Her pragmatic outlook on life earned her many friends wherever she was living or working. She rarely showed a temper, seeming to always take life in stride.
Wanda Darlene Hedges was a strong woman who raised her family on a farm near Bennet. Sometimes she worked at a nearby grocery store, but she was mostly a full-time mother.
Anna Sales, 69, died of COVID-19 on Nov. 6; four days later her husband Chuck Sales, 88, also died of the virus. The couple loved to bowl, travel, serve their church and listen to Elvis music.
Raymond Irvin 'Irv' Cidlik, 78, died Oct. 23 from COVID-19. He was a veteran, farmer, father and grandfather who loved making people laugh.
Orva Samuelson, 95, died of COVID-19 on May 22. She and her late husband loved to dance and play cards and after she raised her daughter she became an Avon lady and turned customers into friends.
Tam Mai, 80, died of COVID-19 last May. The man from Vietnam was a protective big brother and a devoted son and grandfather who taught his grandchildren to study hard and be respectful.
Nadene Stull, 94, died Dec. 12 from complications of COVID-19. She lived a full life as a bookkeeper and mother of three sons who later went on to become a lay minister in the Methodist church.
Bryan Wintz, 46, died of COVID-19 on Oct. 4. The longtime LES worker loved to tease his only daughter, go ice fishing and work on projects around the house he built with his high school sweetheart, Jill.