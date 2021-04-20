The cost of COVID: 'He was my once in a lifetime. I was lucky.'

In the late ’80s, Randy Brinkman shot pool at Neighbors Lounge, where Diane Fiacco had just started tending bar.
“I met him almost the first day,” Diane said. “He asked me out for six years and I finally gave in.”
They were friends and she didn’t want to ruin that, she explains.
And they stayed friends even after they fell in love — best friends — for 25 years of married life.
“He was my once in a lifetime. I was lucky.”
They had a daughter together, Jamie, now 24.
“She was his right-hand woman,” Diane said. “He took her everywhere.”
Sometimes he called her kiddo, says Jamie.
She called him adult-o.
He owned his own drywall finishing company and on weekends, he’d bring her to a job site. They went fishing and walked the aisles of antique stores. He pulled her son Julian around in a wagon and played old Beach Boys records, dancing around the room with the 2-year-old who owned his heart.
“He could be real quiet, but he could talk somebody’s ear off at the same time,” Jamie said. “Everywhere we went, he knew somebody, and me and my mom would just stand there while they talked for 30 minutes.”
The 62-year-old loved both his daughters -- his oldest Jenny born during his teenage years -- and his grandkids, Julian Hernandez, Dylan and Macy Jurgens.
“Randy’s first passion was his family,” his obituary said. “Especially his three grandchildren.”
He doted on Dylan, 16, and Macy, 12, his daughter Jenny said. And he was so proud when Dylan started school at East High, his own high school stomping grounds. Grandpa Randy went to his basketball games and band concerts, picked the siblings up for lunch dates.
Jenny and her dad had lunch dates, too, always Cheddar's so Randy could get the chicken-fried steak -- a double order, one to save for a second meal at home.
"We could talk about anything," she said. "It was nice to have that kind of a friendship with him."
Randy grew up in Lincoln, the youngest of six. He swam with his brothers and sisters at Eastborough pool. He had freckles and loved playing in the dirt with tiny metal cars. He loved BBQ. Had a head for math.
“He was pretty straightforward,” his sister Cheri Brinkman said. “He was kind.”
He loved golf and his golf buddies. He still played pool. Loved a good game of cards. He bought rental properties and fixed them up.
He wrote Diane love poems for her holidays and her birthday.
He liked sitting by the pool with a cold drink.
When he got sick, he told Jamie he thought his allergies were acting up. After his test came back positive, Cheri dropped off food on the patio, bought him an oximeter.
It’s still hard for her to read his text messages from the hospital.
The last one for Cheri and his older brother: I love you sister. I’m not a quitter. Tell Rick not to worry...
He talked to his daughters, tried not to worry them.
Diane called him. “A hundred times a day.”
He was on a ventilator and had a tracheotomy.
They feel cheated.
“I feel like he should have been here another 20 years,” Jamie said. “That he died from something like this, it shouldn't have happened.”
— Cindy Lange-Kubick
The cost of COVID: Remembering lives lost in Southeast Nebraska
They were teachers and farmers and factory workers and homemakers. They played the piano, fixed old cars, danced to the Beach Boys, cuddled their grandchildren.
They loved to ice fish, gab with friends, read, run marathons, bowl, wander antique stores.
They were our co-workers and neighbors and friends. Our parents. Our spouses.
They all have one thing in common. They died from COVID-19, a virus that arrived in Nebraska in March 2020, claiming its first life in Lancaster County a month later.
These stories represent a fraction of the lives lost in Southeast Nebraska, but they are our way of paying respect to each and every one.
We'd like to share the stories of others from Southeast Nebraska who have lost their lives to COVID-19. If you would like to have your loved one added to our online tribute, please email your contact information to: citydesk@journalstar.com
Kevin Hopper, 60, died of COVID-19 on Aug. 19. The easygoing Lincoln native and computer expert loved Star Trek and Star Wars and all things sci-fi and, most of all, his family.
Lillian "Lil" Gibson, 61, died of COVID-19 on Nov. 2. The dialysis nurse and marathon runner was small but mighty with a big smile and warm personality.
Phyllis "Phyl" Maly, 87, died of COVID-19 on Jan. 14. She was an artist, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a woman at home in her own skin.
Beth Smith, 64, died of complications of COVID-19 on Jan. 20. The red-headed woman loved music and parties and adventure, a loyal friend, sister, aunt and partner.
Roger A. Ryman, 70, died Oct. 20 from COVID-19. He was a cowboy in his younger years, but became a grandfather devoted to his Magnificent 7.
Gloria Pospisil, 80, died of COVID-19 on Feb. 11. The long-time piano teacher and church organist was a farm girl at heart who kept a busy social calendar.
Wanda Darlene Hedges was a strong woman who raised her family on a farm near Bennet. Sometimes she worked at a nearby grocery store, but she was mostly a full-time mother.
Anna Sales, 69, died of COVID-19 on Nov. 6; four days later her husband Chuck Sales, 88, also died of the virus. The couple loved to bowl, travel, serve their church and listen to Elvis music.
Albert "Butch" Butts, 79, died on Feb. 14 of complications of COVID-19. He was a hard worker and a kind and generous man who left behind a big family to mourn his passing.
Betty Srb, a longtime nurse known for her caring and loving personality, died of COVID-19 at a Lincoln nursing home last November at age 95.
Nadene Stull, 94, died Dec. 12 from complications of COVID-19. She lived a full life as a bookkeeper and mother of three sons who later went on to become a lay minister in the Methodist church.
Jack Fields, 87, died of COVID-19 on Dec. 8. He spent his career fixing copy machines and making friends and creating memories for his children and grandchildren.
In the 50s and 60s, Betty Bredemeyer taught Sunday school at Christ United Methodist Church and was “probably on about every committee they had," one of her sons said.
Janet Ann Jodais, a caring mother known for her love of reading, crafting and church life, died Oct. 8 of COVID-19 in Lincoln at age 83.
Tam Mai, 80, died of COVID-19 on May 4. The man from Vietnam was a protective big brother and a devoted son and grandfather who taught his grandchildren to study hard and be respectful.
Orva Samuelson, 95, died of COVID-19 on May 22. She and her late husband loved to dance and play cards and after she raised her daughter she became an Avon lady and turned customers into friends.
Bryan Wintz, 46, died of COVID-19 on Oct. 4. The longtime LES worker loved to tease his only daughter, go ice fishing and work on projects around the house he built with his high school sweetheart Jill.
Employees lined the hallway in early December, clapping and cheering as my 94-year-old mother, Jane Koch, returned to her room in the long-ter…
Raymond Irvin 'Irv' Cidlik, 78, died Oct. 23 from COVID-19. He was a veteran, farmer, father and grandfather who loved making people laugh.
Alan Burr, 73, of Humboldt died on Jan. 13 of complications from COVID-19. Teacher, artist, beloved brother, favorite uncle. “He did what he wanted, when he wanted to.”
