The cost of COVID: 'He was, I guess you'd say, the definition of unconditional love'

“Mom died in February 2020, so he had most of the year without her,” Jodie said. “I feel bad for his last year.”

Jack and Nancy — married for 63 years — loved to travel. Hawaii was one of their favorite spots. Each time they returned he’d say: We’re going back to the islands.

They were a perfect couple, Jodie said. Her dad joked that the secret to their marriage was he stayed up late and got up late and she went to bed early and got up early.

The great-grandfather needed a wheelchair to get around, but his mind was sharp.

“He just had such a great sense of humor and all the staff really loved him,” his daughter said. “He was a good housemate to have.”

And he was a good dad to have, too.

“He was, I guess you'd say, the definition of unconditional love,” his son said. “He was a really good man.”

And he was a fun dad, Jodie said.

“He would pick me and my friends up from basketball games at the old Coliseum and take us to some random residential place and we’d do fire drills around the car.”