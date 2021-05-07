The cost of COVID: 'He used a duck call to call her over to the car'

Alyssa Wintz was at Wildwood Lake with friends, fishing off the dock.

She heard a voice.

Is that Mini Me?

It was her dad, Bryan, floating by on a kayak.

The 46-year-old hollered "Go, Moose!" to rib her when she played volleyball in elementary school.

He had his own way of getting her attention when he came to pick her up after middle school.

“He used a duck call to call her over to the car,” Jill Wintz said.

Her husband liked to tease their daughter, she said, and he was so proud of their only child.

He liked being outdoors, too, bundled up for ice fishing most of all.

Mom and daughter didn’t tag along. They joked it was dad’s alone time when he could indulge his love for fishing and a little Bird Dog whiskey.

They laugh about it now and they cry talking about Bryan, who died Oct. 4 of COVID-19.

Bryan and Jill were high school steadies in the northeast Nebraska town of Creighton, where Bryan wrestled and played football and learned to ice fish from Great Grandpa Clare.