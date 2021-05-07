The cost of COVID: 'He used a duck call to call her over to the car'

Alyssa Wintz was at Wildwood Lake with friends, fishing off the dock.
She heard a voice.
Is that Mini Me?
It was her dad, Bryan, floating by on a kayak.
The 46-year-old hollered "Go, Moose!" to rib her when she played volleyball in elementary school.
He had his own way of getting her attention when he came to pick her up after middle school.
“He used a duck call to call her over to the car,” Jill Wintz said.
Her husband liked to tease their daughter, she said, and he was so proud of their only child.
He liked being outdoors, too, bundled up for ice fishing most of all.
Mom and daughter didn’t tag along. They joked it was dad’s alone time when he could indulge his love for fishing and a little Bird Dog whiskey.
They laugh about it now and they cry talking about Bryan, who died Oct. 4 of COVID-19.
Bryan and Jill were high school steadies in the northeast Nebraska town of Creighton, where Bryan wrestled and played football and learned to ice fish from Great Grandpa Clare.
If the ice was thin in Nebraska, he traveled toward the cold -- the Dakotas and Wisconsin, Iowa or Minnesota -- to find a fishing spot. He competed in tournaments and had a sponsorship from an ice fishing company that paid his fees and supplied him with tackle and jigs.
“That was his passion,” Jill said.
And he liked what he did for a living, too, working to keep people’s power on, first as a lineman at LES and later as an outage coordinator.
He had a calm and collected way about him that kept his bosses happy and an outgoing personality that endeared him to his co-workers.
“Bryan was a guy who never spoke poorly of anyone, and you never heard anyone speak poorly of Bryan,” said co-worker and friend Nathan Houska.
The two men met 15 years ago, when Nathan was a summer intern. They ended up on the company slow pitch softball team together. At the first practice, Bryan kept eyeing him and finally asked him where he was from.
Bloomfield, Nathan answered. A town near Creighton and a sports rival.
“He came over and put me in some wrestling move, wadded me up like a pretzel. Pretty soon he started giggling.”
The pair became work friends and then friends, socializing with their families.
His friend knew how to do just about anything, Nathan said. And he’d call on him when he needed help on a project of his own.
Bryan built their dream house near Roca, Jill said.
“He framed it himself. He installed all the cabinets. He built the deck.”
He cut the granite countertops to get the sink to fit. He and Jill put up all the siding, the hardwood floors, the retaining wall, bolstered by help from friends and Bryan's Uncle Pat.
“He kept us busy for an entire year.”
And when Alyssa bought her own house three years ago, he was there for her, too.
“I could call him anytime, even if there was a storm and he was working, he’d answer the phone.”
He built her fence, renovated her kitchen cupboards, painted, fixed her thermostat. Came running if she had car trouble.
He was their planner. Their “family coordinator,” Alyssa said.
And then, in the middle of September, he got sick. Jill is a nurse, and she drove him to the emergency room.
They tried all the standard treatments — Remdesivir, convalescent plasma, steroids, oxygen. He went to the ICU and was intubated. He had kidney failure, developed blood clots.
“Basically our lives consisted of waiting for the phone to ring,” Alyssa said. “Waiting for the nurses to call with an update.”
Mother and daughter would walk the perimeter of the hospital and pray, because they weren’t allowed inside. Sometimes Jill's niece walked with them as they recited the rosary and asked God for healing.
"We felt helpless," Jill said. “It was the closest I could get to him."
They communicated by text. And her high school sweetheart messaged her the day he was going to be put on a ventilator. He had a Bipap — a device supplying pressurized air into his lungs — covering his face.
I’m going to FaceTime you, he typed.
He called, but she couldn’t hear his words, muffled by the machine.
So she did the only thing she could do.
“I just told him I loved him.”
— Cindy Lange-Kubick
The cost of COVID: Remembering lives lost in Southeast Nebraska
They were teachers and farmers and factory workers and homemakers. They played the piano, fixed old cars, danced to the Beach Boys, cuddled their grandchildren.
They loved to ice fish, gab with friends, read, run marathons, bowl, wander antique stores.
They were our co-workers and neighbors and friends. Our parents. Our spouses.
They all have one thing in common. They died from COVID-19, a virus that arrived in Nebraska in March 2020, claiming its first life in Lancaster County a month later.
These stories represent a fraction of the lives lost in Southeast Nebraska, but they are our way of paying respect to each and every one.
We'd like to share the stories of others from Southeast Nebraska who have lost their lives to COVID-19. If you would like to have your loved one added to our online tribute, please email your contact information to: citydesk@journalstar.com
Roger A. Ryman, 70, died Oct. 20 from COVID-19. He was a cowboy in his younger years, but became a grandfather devoted to his Magnificent 7.
Albert "Butch" Butts, 79, died on Feb. 14 of complications of COVID-19. He was a hard worker and a kind and generous man who left behind a big family to mourn his passing.
Betty Srb, a longtime nurse known for her caring and loving personality, died of COVID-19 at a Lincoln nursing home last November at age 95.
In the 50s and 60s, Betty Bredemeyer taught Sunday school at Christ United Methodist Church and was “probably on about every committee they had," one of her sons said.
Janet Ann Jodais, a caring mother known for her love of reading, crafting and church life, died Oct. 8 of COVID-19 in Lincoln at age 83.
Alan Burr, 73, of Humboldt died on Jan. 13 of complications from COVID-19. Teacher, artist, beloved brother, favorite uncle. “He did what he wanted, when he wanted to.”
Jack Fields, 87, died of COVID-19 on Dec. 8. He spent his career fixing copy machines and making friends and creating memories for his children and grandchildren.
Phyllis "Phyl" Maly, 87, died of COVID-19 on Jan. 14. She was an artist, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a woman at home in her own skin.
Beth Smith, 64, died of complications of COVID-19 on Jan. 20. The redheaded woman loved music and parties and adventure and was a loyal friend, sister, aunt and partner.
Lillian "Lil" Gibson, 61, died of COVID-19 on Nov. 2. The dialysis nurse and marathon runner was small but mighty with a big smile and warm personality.
Kevin Hopper, 60, died of COVID-19 on Aug. 19. The easygoing Lincoln native and computer expert loved Star Trek and Star Wars and all things sci-fi and, most of all, his family.
Randy Brinkman, 62, of Lincoln died of COVID-19 on Nov. 30. He loved his family, old cars, working hard and writing love poems to his wife.
Hope McGraw, a 22-year-old crew leader at a York restaurant, died of COVID-19 in January. A fundraiser over a week later raised nearly $1,200 to help her family cover bills.
Julie Koch: She taught us kids to be independent, strong, courteous, respectful and kind. Her pragmatic outlook on life earned her many friends wherever she was living or working. She rarely showed a temper, seeming to always take life in stride.
Wanda Darlene Hedges was a strong woman who raised her family on a farm near Bennet. Sometimes she worked at a nearby grocery store, but she was mostly a full-time mother.
Anna Sales, 69, died of COVID-19 on Nov. 6; four days later her husband Chuck Sales, 88, also died of the virus. The couple loved to bowl, travel, serve their church and listen to Elvis music.
Raymond Irvin 'Irv' Cidlik, 78, died Oct. 23 from COVID-19. He was a veteran, farmer, father and grandfather who loved making people laugh.
Orva Samuelson, 95, died of COVID-19 on May 22. She and her late husband loved to dance and play cards and after she raised her daughter she became an Avon lady and turned customers into friends.
Tam Mai, 80, died of COVID-19 last May. The man from Vietnam was a protective big brother and a devoted son and grandfather who taught his grandchildren to study hard and be respectful.
Nadene Stull, 94, died Dec. 12 from complications of COVID-19. She lived a full life as a bookkeeper and mother of three sons who later went on to become a lay minister in the Methodist church.