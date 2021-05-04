The cost of COVID: 'Everybody loved Irvy'

They married in 1990. He brought five kids to their new family, she brought two.

“He went to everything they were in, any kind of sport, everything,” Pat Cidlik said. “And when his kids were all grown, it was all about his grandkids. He never missed anything if he could help it.”

He was thrilled to attend a granddaughter’s volleyball game in Brainard last fall, even if he had to cheer for her through his mask.

“He talked about how he was so happy his grandchildren were able to attend school full time and participate in sports,” said his daughter, Sandy Bongers.

After a back injury forced him out of his mail truck, Irv Cidlik managed the Disabled American Veterans Club in Havelock for 23 years, and stayed on as treasurer even after he retired.

He and Pat organized and hosted nearly 20 casino-bound bus trips a year, and he’d grab the microphone once they were rolling.

“He’d tell jokes all the way there and all the way back. He loved making people laugh. Everybody loved Irvy.”