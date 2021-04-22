The cost of COVID: 'Always looking at the world with an artist’s eye'

Whenever anyone she was close to died, Phyllis Maly would give their families a copy of “The Fall of Freddie the Leaf,” a simple story about the cycle of life and letting go.

After she died, her own family found eight copies of the book in her apartment at The Legacy, waiting to be shared with someone in mourning.

It was just like her mom, said her daughter, Tami Westmoreland.

“She loved books and she was always so kind about remembering people.”

Phyl taught art all of her life. On Saturday mornings at Calvert Elementary School. At the Malone Center. To her four children — Tami and Adriann, Courtney and Todd.

She taught art classes out of their garage on High Street with jazz playing as a backdrop. She hung her paintings on the cedar fence and sold them to art-loving passersby. After she moved to The Legacy, she staged an art show there.

She was a woman with big dreams who found a way to make them come true, Tami said.

“She was full of creative wonder. She was just always wondering about things, always looking at the world with an artist’s eye.”