The cost of COVID: 'Always looking at the world with an artist’s eye'

Whenever anyone she was close to died, Phyllis Maly would give their families a copy of “The Fall of Freddie the Leaf,” a simple story about the cycle of life and letting go.
After she died, her own family found eight copies of the book in her apartment at The Legacy, waiting to be shared with someone in mourning.
It was just like her mom, said her daughter, Tami Westmoreland.
“She loved books and she was always so kind about remembering people.”
Phyl taught art all of her life. On Saturday mornings at Calvert Elementary School. At the Malone Center. To her four children — Tami and Adriann, Courtney and Todd.
She taught art classes out of their garage on High Street with jazz playing as a backdrop. She hung her paintings on the cedar fence and sold them to art-loving passersby. After she moved to The Legacy, she staged an art show there.
She was a woman with big dreams who found a way to make them come true, Tami said.
“She was full of creative wonder. She was just always wondering about things, always looking at the world with an artist’s eye.”
She instilled that in her children. Growing up, Tami and her siblings created elaborate Valentine’s Day cards and the family turned all their wrapped Christmas presents into a village under the tree.
“She made a huge mobile for Calvert Elementary, and it hung from the ceiling in our living room until she got it done.”
Barb Johnson Frank, a friend and fellow teacher, wrote this about her in an online tribute: “Phyl was at home with herself. Her style was simple. She was approachable, kind, generous with compliments and quick to smile.”
A “self-described noticer,” she wrote.
Colors and light, twigs and stones, snowflakes and people and injustices. A woman before her time, who sought to right wrongs and make the world a better, more beautiful place.
Phyl and her Elliott Elementary School art students painted the side of Ideal Grocery on 27th Street, spelling out the name of the store with letter-shaped fruits and vegetables. She created a tree for the Enchanted Arboretum project in Nebraska City, and the city planted her fanciful tree on the courthouse lawn.
She shared that creative magic with her grandchildren and their children, too.
“What she really loved was her grandkids and her great-grandkids and their diversity,” Tami said. “She loved that about her family.”
Phyl was divorced and remarried and lost her second husband three years ago. She’d had a stroke and lived in the assisted-living unit at The Legacy.
“She would always say, ‘I can’t believe I’m 87 years old, I don’t feel like I’m 87,’” Tami said. “She still had all these great ideas for art projects, but physically she couldn’t do it anymore.”
The isolation of the pandemic was hard on the artist and her family. Despite her isolation, she fell sick with COVID-19 on Christmas Day. She died three weeks later, on a snowy Thursday.
Tami called her room and the nurse put the phone up to her ear. The daughter talked about the picture book that lovingly explained the life and death of a leaf.
It’s OK, she told her mom. You can just be like Freddie the Leaf; you can let go.
— Cindy Lange-Kubick
The cost of COVID: Remembering lives lost in Southeast Nebraska
They were teachers and farmers and factory workers and homemakers. They played the piano, fixed old cars, danced to the Beach Boys, cuddled their grandchildren.
They loved to ice fish, gab with friends, read, run marathons, bowl, wander antique stores.
They were our co-workers and neighbors and friends. Our parents. Our spouses.
They all have one thing in common. They died from COVID-19, a virus that arrived in Nebraska in March 2020, claiming its first life in Lancaster County a month later.
These stories represent a fraction of the lives lost in Southeast Nebraska, but they are our way of paying respect to each and every one.
We'd like to share the stories of others from Southeast Nebraska who have lost their lives to COVID-19. If you would like to have your loved one added to our online tribute, please email your contact information to: citydesk@journalstar.com
Beth Smith, 64, died of complications of COVID-19 on Jan. 20. The red-headed woman loved music and parties and adventure, a loyal friend, sister, aunt and partner.
Roger A. Ryman, 70, died Oct. 20 from COVID-19. He was a cowboy in his younger years, but became a grandfather devoted to his Magnificent 7.
Gloria Pospisil, 80, died of COVID-19 on Feb. 11. The long-time piano teacher and church organist was a farm girl at heart who kept a busy social calendar.
Wanda Darlene Hedges was a strong woman who raised her family on a farm near Bennet. Sometimes she worked at a nearby grocery store, but she was mostly a full-time mother.
Anna Sales, 69, died of COVID-19 on Nov. 6; four days later her husband Chuck Sales, 88, also died of the virus. The couple loved to bowl, travel, serve their church and listen to Elvis music.
Albert "Butch" Butts, 79, died on Feb. 14 of complications of COVID-19. He was a hard worker and a kind and generous man who left behind a big family to mourn his passing.
Betty Srb, a longtime nurse known for her caring and loving personality, died of COVID-19 at a Lincoln nursing home last November at age 95.
Nadene Stull, 94, died Dec. 12 from complications of COVID-19. She lived a full life as a bookkeeper and mother of three sons who later went on to become a lay minister in the Methodist church.
In the 50s and 60s, Betty Bredemeyer taught Sunday school at Christ United Methodist Church and was “probably on about every committee they had," one of her sons said.
Janet Ann Jodais, a caring mother known for her love of reading, crafting and church life, died Oct. 8 of COVID-19 in Lincoln at age 83.
Tam Mai, 80, died of COVID-19 on May 4. The man from Vietnam was a protective big brother and a devoted son and grandfather who taught his grandchildren to study hard and be respectful.
Orva Samuelson, 95, died of COVID-19 on May 22. She and her late husband loved to dance and play cards and after she raised her daughter she became an Avon lady and turned customers into friends.
Bryan Wintz, 46, died of COVID-19 on Oct. 4. The longtime LES worker loved to tease his only daughter, go ice fishing and work on projects around the house he built with his high school sweetheart Jill.
Raymond Irvin 'Irv' Cidlik, 78, died Oct. 23 from COVID-19. He was a veteran, farmer, father and grandfather who loved making people laugh.
Alan Burr, 73, of Humboldt died on Jan. 13 of complications from COVID-19. Teacher, artist, beloved brother, favorite uncle. “He did what he wanted, when he wanted to.”
Jack Fields, 87, died of COVID-19 on Dec. 8. He spent his career fixing copy machines and making friends and creating memories for his children and grandchildren.