The business of staying in business: A Lincoln T-shirt shop's pandemic pivot

Poore and a friendly competitor at 402ink -- Dan Okelberry -- came up with a tongue-in-check name and old-fashioned logo for the new product line: Rick’s Miracle Hand Sanitizer. Tagline: It’s a miracle we even have it.

And then when the mayor and the Chamber of Commerce launched LNKppe.com -- a boon for local businesses and a resource for health care workers and others in need of supplies -- he was ready for that, too.

“We already had a website.”

Shirts 101: Stay Safe Supplies takes all major credit cards and offers three sizes of hand sanitizer, along with the standard PPE.

It feels like he’s busier than ever, Poore said, although revenue is down about 50%.

“We’ve found our little niche. It’s not terribly enriching, but it’s brought in some new customers who might need us when this is over.”

The good news: He didn’t have to lay off any employees.

And so far, no one has taken home a short paycheck. The choice to keep them on wasn’t an entirely benevolent one, he said.