The brilliance of the Belmont TRACKS Scholars shines on the big screen

He returned the next year and all the years since. He had other ties to Belmont. His wife, Stephanie, taught there. His daughter Jaden, now 20, would become a student there.

Mr. Pete was so popular that every class of fourth graders wanted him to mentor them.

And that was a dilemma. They came up with a solution: Pick students from every class based on their own nomination letter and input from teachers.

“I had always been a big believer in groups,” Ferguson says. “Especially for students of color, the benefit when you’re around people who are like-minded and have the same aspirations.”

The program grew into its formal name.

“I wanted people to have leadership opportunities,” Ferguson said. “I would tell them, ‘You guys are going to make your own tracks.’”

TRACKS is an acronym now: Talent. Respect. Ambition. Commitment. Knowledge.

His biggest goal is that work students do complements the hopes and dreams their parents have, Ferguson said.

And it’s meant as a starting point to bigger things for the young multiracial leaders who earn entry.