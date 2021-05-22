The Bike Rack presents Lincoln Lighthouse youth with new sets of wheels

Jim Carveth was once like many of the youth Lincoln Lighthouse serves. He was never a straight A student and didn’t follow the straight and narrow.

So when Carveth, the owner of The Bike Rack, was given the opportunity to give back to Lighthouse youth in a big way, he was all-in.

Carveth donated 30 bikes to young residents at an event Saturday celebrating Lighthouse’s “30-ish” anniversary.

Lighthouse’s 30th anniversary was actually last year, but the organization was unable to celebrate because of the pandemic, executive assistant Michelle Michener said.

In addition to presenting the bikes, Saturday's event at Union Plaza included live music, food trucks and a bike ride from the Hub Cafe to the Children’s Zoo and back.

“We thought what better way to kick off our 30th-ish year than to have an outdoor event,” Michener said.

Lighthouse also kicked off an online silent auction of three custom-made Factor Bikes bike frames each valued at $13,000. Bidding for the first bike frame, which is Husker-themed, opened Saturday and will close in August.

Speakers at Saturday’s event praised the service Lighthouse provides to local youth through its after-school programs.