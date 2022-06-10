The '80s are back: New Kids on the Block and friends to play Lincoln arena Saturday

In 2022, New Kids on the Block are neither new nor kids.

After all, the five members of the “boy band” from Boston, who range in age from 49 to 52, released their debut album in 1986 and played the 1989 Nebraska State Fair at the Devaney Sports Center when their breakthrough hit, "Hanging Tough," was No. 1 on the charts.

With hits like “You Got It (The Right Stuff)," “Hangin' Tough," "Cover Girl" and "Step by Step," New Kids had a decade-long run that came to an end in 1995.

But Jordan Knight, Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre, Danny Wood and Jonathan Knight reunited 13 years later, released a couple of albums and began a series of tours that found them singing and dancing their greatest hits for a legion of loyal fans.

The MixTape Tour, with Tiffany, Naughty By Nature, Debby Gibson and Salt-N-Pepa, drew more than 10,000 predominantly female fans to Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2019. That tour, the most successful since the boy band reunited in 2008, grossed more than $53 million and sold more than 650,000 tickets.

So, not surprisingly, New Kids — and another bunch of ’80s pop hitmakers — will be back at the arena on Saturday.

“We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019 and can’t wait to take it to another lever with our fans on MixTape Tour 2022,” Wahlberg said in the tour announcement release. “Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take the audience through all the emotions.”

Reprising the first MixTape tour, Salt-N-Pepa will bring “Push It” back. They and NKOTB will be joined by En Vogue, whose 1993 Salt-N-Pepa collab “Whatta Man” hit upper echelons of the charts, and by Mr. “Rickroll” himself, British crooner and meme-generator Rick Astley, whose signature hits “Never Gonna Give You Up” and “Together” hit No. 1 in 1988, the year the New Kids became a world-wide pop phenomenon.

To celebrate the upcoming tour, the four acts joined together to record “Bring Back the Time,” a Wahlberg written slice of pure ’80s pop, and do a video recreating scenes from iconic ’80s music videos, including Journey’s “Separate Ways,” Michael Jackson’s “Beat It” and Robert Palmer’s “Addicted to Love.”

“It really is a celebration of the music and the look and videos of the era,” Wahlberg told Billboard magazine about the video. “For us and our fans, that’s when we met. That’s when we would count the stars in the sky. We made a promise for life back then, that we would always be their band and they would always be our fans and we would always have this relationship. It sounds sappy, but it’s really true. I think the fact that we still have that relationship with the fans, it’s so fun to celebrate our years together.”

Which is just what New Kids and the fans will be doing again Saturday at the arena.

Tickets for the show are $39.95 to $179.95 and are on sale at ticketmaster.com and in the Ticketmaster app.

