Thanksgiving delivery changes

Thanksgiving is about gratitude and gatherings, food and friendship.

Following suit with many others businesses that take time off for the holiday, the Lincoln Journal Star will not have a print edition of its newspaper on Thanksgiving Day.

Wednesday’s newspaper will be an extra-large bonus edition, featuring all the holiday shopping inserts as well as Thursday’s puzzles and features.

We will still offer an online e-edition for subscribers on Thursday and JournalStar.com will be updated throughout the holiday with new stories, features and breaking news.

Your regular paper will be back on Friday.

As a Journal Star subscriber, you get free access to JournalStar.com, our app and the Journal Star e-edition, a digital replica of the printed paper. You can use any of these services by activating your digital account. If you haven't activated yet, you can do that here: JournalStar.com/Activate.

If you have any questions about your delivery, you can contact us at 877-760-6006 or by visiting our subscriber services webpage.