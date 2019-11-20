Kaylee Brinton needed a bridge to cross safely from life at a homeless shelter to a stable, more permanent environment for her and her two young sons.
She found community-based housing, a comforting shoulder and a link to community services through the Bridges program at Cedars Youth Services, which helps young adults and families such as Brinton’s find more permanency in their housing and in their lives.
Eight months ago, Brinton and her two sons, John and Caden, now 3 and 1, respectively, secured a temporary roof over their heads at the People’s City Mission. A recommendation from another agency eventually led Brinton and her boys to Cedars and its transitional programs serving the homeless and near-homeless, pregnant or parenting young people, ages 17-24.
Bridges offers safe housing and supportive services, with an emphasis on continuing education and achieving or maintaining employment, with a goal of transitioning young people to independent living.
Meeting the qualifications for Cedars’ transitional housing program, Brinton moved into a two-bedroom apartment in Lincoln in July. It’s a new lease on life for the young family.
Brinton was pregnant and dropped out in 2016 during her senior year at Wilber-Clatonia High School. Fast forward three years to Monday, when Brinton began classes in pursuit of her GED at the Lincoln campus of Southeast Community College. Hoping to have a high school diploma in hand by next summer, she says her long-range plans call for becoming a sign-language instructor.
The young family lives rent-free and has utilities paid, at least on a temporary basis, as Brinton works toward her independence, thanks to a grant Cedars received for its Bridges program. “It’s all about creating a safe path that eventually leads to independent living,” said Jim Blue, president at Cedars.
“We also provide a partner to help with schoolwork, provide counseling and to help them learn the skills they need to live independently, like budgeting and maintaining a household,” Blue said.
Cedars, founded in 1947, helps children and youth achieve safety, stability, and enduring family relationships through a continuum of services providing safe housing and by offering programs designed to help keep families together and to make them stronger.
“I’m very grateful for Cedars,” said Brinton, who juggles her class schedule at SCC with a part-time job working at the Subway at the Nebraska Union.
Brinton's household income is limited. The family draws from Aid to Dependent Children, a statewide program that provides cash assistance to low-income families with minor children, and Brinton’s part-time job. Her mother and Brinton’s fiancé, David, also help out.
The area under their Christmas tree could use a few gifts. The boys need clothing (3T and 4T for John, 12-18 months for Caden, and size 6 diapers) and would enjoy a few toys. They’re big fans of Paw Patrol and Elmo. Brinton relies on the bus to get around and could use a women’s bicycle, as well as gift cards for groceries or household items. If you can help, contact Tina Reeves at Cedars, treeves@cedarskids.org or 402-904-3261.
Lincoln-area residents who need a helping hand
The Bridge
Jason, 24, is in treatment for alcohol addiction after losing his job and becoming homeless. He is working on his recovery but cannot afford his medication for diabetes. A donation of $50 will pay for a month’s supply. Contact Mairead Safranek, 402-477-3951 or msafranek@thebridgenebraska.org.
Greg, 41, is recovering from meth addiction. Channeling his emotions into creating artwork is extremely therapeutic. Greg needs mixed media paper, colored pencils, watercolors or graphite pencils. Contact Mairead Safranek, 402-477-3951 or msafranek@thebridgenebraska.org.
Joe, 29, was encouraged to seek treatment for his heroin addiction. During his 16 weeks in residential treatment at The Bridge, Joe will miss Christmas with his family. Can you help Joe provide his children (boy, 4, and girl, 8) with Christmas presents? Contact Mairead Safranek, 402-477-3951 or msafranek@thebridgenebraska.org.
Ron, 19, is progressing in long-term treatment for alcohol addiction but doesn’t have a way to get to his new job. Can you help buy a bus pass for Ron by donating $25? Contact Mairead Safranek, 402-477-3951 or msafranek@thebridgenebraska.org.
Michael, 40, is in treatment for substance abuse addiction after losing his home and most of his belongings. He has sleep apnea and needs a CPAP machine. Contact Mairead Safranek, 402-477-3951 or msafranek@thebridgenebraska.org.
Voices of Hope
Mary, 33, has left a 12-year abusive relationship with little child support. She and her three children (ages 4, 9 and 12) are struggling with the basics, let alone some of the items that make family time special. They need gas cards for Mary to get to work and to her kids’ schools. Gift cards for food, supplies and phone minutes would help, too, as well gift certificates for family fun, such as movies. Contact Sue at 402-476-2110 or suea@voicesofhopelincoln.org.
Majah and her children (daughters, 6, 8 and 14 and son, 12) recently left an abusive relationship. She has an apartment for her and the children, but she needs a full-size bed with mattress, frame and box spring, bedding, dishes, eating utensils, pots and pans, bathroom rugs and towels, and gift cards for food, gas and children’s clothes. Contact Sue at 402-476-2110 or suea@voicesofhopelincoln.org.
Linda fled an abusive relationship, leaving only with what she could pack in her car. She is relocating to Lincoln with her two children (boy, 9, and girl, 6). She has just started a new job, but it will be 4-6 weeks until her first check and she needs to set up her apartment with towels, twin sheets for a boy and girl, blankets, cleaning and laundry supplies, gas and food cards. Contact Sue at 402-476-2110 or suea@voicesofhopelincoln.org.
Police took Cindy and her two children to Voices of Help. She has no car seats for a 6-month girl and 3-year-old boy. They’re staying with a friend for several weeks but then will be moving into an apartment. They need coats (mom XXL, girl 9-12 months and boy 3T), mittens and hats, children’s warm pajamas, gas, utility and food gift cards. Contact Sue at 402-476-2110 or suea@voicesofhopelincoln.org)
Linda, 48, is a survivor of childhood violence. She has needed multiple back surgeries and has difficulty walking. She is a single mom with a 14-year-old disabled child. It is difficult for her to buy and lift groceries. Grocery cards for stores that deliver would be helpful. Linda’s daughter loves art and craft activities. Contact Sue at 402-476-2110 or suea@voicesofhopelincoln.org.
Northeast Family Center
Claire is a single mom with five daughters -- ages 9, 8, 6 (twins) and 3. She works 40 hours per week, but her pay is just a little more than minimum wage and it is difficult to cover rent and utilities, let alone keep five growing children in clothes. Her car does not have heat and she doesn’t have enough money to pay for the repairs. Please help with money for her car and gift cards so she can buy food and clothing for her family. Contact Curt at 402-471-3700.
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department
Jon and Pam recently moved from out-of-state, and shortly after moving here, they had a baby. Jon has been working full time, but his job pays minimum wage. Their baby is too young to go to day care. The cost of moving and required deposits depleted their savings and they have been having difficulty paying for things they need. They would like a swing for their baby and diapers. They could also use a vacuum, pots, pans, plates, silverware, and other kitchen necessities, or gift cards to purchase them. Contact Amity at 402-310-9145 or akuzelka@lincoln.ne.gov.
Dominick and Sierra are in high school and just found out they are expecting a baby. They live with relatives but have been asked to find their own place. They have nothing for their new apartment or for their baby. Contact Amity at 402-310-9145 or akuzelka@lincoln.ne.gov.
Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska
Jaycee, 29, fiancé Jordan, and her two children (5, 10) live at the People’s City Mission after losing their home due to a workplace injury. Jordan will be undergoing surgery soon and hopefully will be able to go back to work. They are struggling to find a place of their own and would appreciate financial assistance or gift cards to Walmart or Target as they are preparing to move into their own apartment. Contact Jessica DeBuhr at 402-580-6142 or jdebuhr@lfsneb.org.
Kathy, 57, struggles with depression, faces many physical health concerns and has difficulty taking care of everyday needs. She is on disability, living on her own. Kathy would love assistance in cleaning her apartment or financial assistance to hire someone to clean it and gift cards she could use to purchase groceries. Contact Jessica DeBuhr at 402-580-6142 or jdebuhr@lfsneb.org.
Molly, 46, is starting over, living with friends as a domestic violence survivor. Molly left with her dog (Carmen), who is her only support, and Carmen needs a veterinarian to treat her allergies, an odor and extremely dry skin. Molly struggles with depression and has no income since she is new to town. She would appreciate gift cards or financial assistance. Contact Jessica DeBuhr at 402-580-6142 or jdebuhr@lfsneb.org.
Nancy, 40, faces daily challenges caused by physical limitations leading to family members adopting her children. Nancy survives on a disability income and seeks a new, one-bedroom apartment she can afford. Nancy is learning how to live without her children and is turning the focus on herself. She would be grateful for financial assistance or gift cards. Contact Jessica DeBuhr at 402-580-6142 or jdebuhr@lfsneb.org.
The Rivera family includes a single mom, 26, to two children (ages 7, 4) who lost their apartment after her work hours were cut. They are living at the People’s City Mission until they can save money for a new place. They would like help to get back on their feet. They need cash donations for a deposit on a new apartment, pants or sweatpants (boys size 8, girls 5), snow boots for mom (size 7½-8), a couch or sofa, a used bunk bed structure for the kids or twin beds and a double for mom, gift cards to Kohl’s and for gas. Gift ideas include something unicorn-related for the girl and Minecraft for the boy. Contact Cassandra Munger at 402-650-8722 or cmunger@lfsneb.org.
The Cane family includes a single dad, 35, raising four kids (girls 12, 7 and 4 and son, 9) while holding down a full-time job. They do not qualify for SNAP or heating and cooling assistance, but rent is over $1,000 a month. The family could use cash donations for bills and utilities, winter coats (women's M and kids 5/6), winter clothing (women’s S), boys clothes (size 12) and girls clothes (size 10 and kids 5/6). Dad would like gift cards to Target or grocery stores, cologne and a watch. Contact Cassandra Munger at 402-650-8722 or cmunger@lfsneb.org.
Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach
Louie, 60, has been homeless at times over the last 5 years following his wife's death. He will be moving into a place of his own soon and would appreciate an air mattress, chair, small TV, slow cooker, dishes, pots and pans, a can opener and other kitchen items. Gift cards welcomed. Contact Amanda at 402-875-5782 or Amanda.owen-doerr@mtko.org.
Christmas is a wonderful time of the year, but for families served by Matt Talbot, it can be stressful. With children out of school, it means more meals to plan for at home, more gas used to take them places and coming up with things to keep them busy. Families can use gift cards for gas, groceries and movies, discount stores and entertainment options such as Lost in Fun or Urban Air. Contact Rosie Newell at 402-817-0612 or rosie.newell@mtko.org.
Timothy, in his early 30s, was homeless for over 2 years prior to entering Matt Talbot's First Hope Program. He recently signed a lease but needs a few of the basics, such as a microwave, can opener, toaster, large trash can, small table, floor lamp, a vacuum, broom and mop, and some basic kitchen items such as a water pitcher, mixing bowls and coffee pot. Contact Rosie Newell at 402-817-0612 or rosie.newell@mtko.org.
Matt Talbot's Substance Abuse Program oversees sober living homes for four men and five women who struggle with substance use and homelessness. Participants receive their own new pillow and set of sheets along with towels, personal care items, paper towels and cleaning supplies and houses are furnished with beds, dressers, nightstands, couches, rugs, dishes, silverware, appliances, vacuum, mops and brooms. Over time, everything needs to be replaced. If you can donate an item or a gift card to Menards or Walmart, contact Clarence Grendahl at 402-817-0614 or Clarence.grendahl@mtko.org.
CenterPointe
Shelly, 20, and Patrick, 25, are expecting their first child, a boy, in January. She has been clean from meth for a year and clean from marijuana for 7 months. Shelly could use anything and everything for a new baby, and a winter coat (size M) for herself. She could also use pots, pans and baking dishes. Pat could use jeans (size 32/34) and shirts (L/XL). Contact Shala at 402-475-5161 ext. 337 or development@centerpointe.org
Ron, 58, lives with a disability, has a fixed income from Social Security and is not able to afford clothing. Mobility issues and his physical health condition make it a challenge for him. He would appreciate clothing (5XL sweatpants and shirts). Contact Michelle at 402-475-5161 ext. 328 or development@centerpointe.org.
Marie, 39, is a single mom with three teenage children, two boys (S, men's size 9 shoe; L, men's size 9½ shoe) and a girl (size 14 pants, XL shirts, women's 9½ shoe), in need of shoes, winter coats and clothing. Marie is struggling to pay rent and utilities due to losing her job. Contact Deb at 402-475-5161 ext. 341 or development@centerpointe.org.
Kristi, in her early 40s, is in recovery from heroin and meth and working through trauma. She has no winter clothes and needs a pair of size 8½ snow boots, a hat, scarf and gloves. Contact Anne at 402-475-5161 ext. 303 or development@centerpointe.org.
Sarah, 60, daughter Sabrina, 19, Sabrina's son, 8 months, and the child's father, Lucas, 19, who lives with them, are a very close and loving family despite the daily hardships. They are trying to save money to move to a safer home. Sarah is on disability and recently lost her father, who was a big support. They frequently run low on basic items like dish soap, gas for their car, socks, laundry soap, deodorant and cash for utilities. The baby boy needs diapers (size 3-4 Pampers), wipes, warm clothes (size 9-12 months), warm slippers, fun toys and age-appropriate books. Sabrina needs warm clothing and asked for gift cards to stores like Kohl’s or Target. Gift cards to grocery stores or gas stations would help. Contact Sadie at 402-475-5161 ext. 352 or development@centerpointe.org.
Lancaster County Adult Drug Court
John and Stacy were recently released from jail to begin the Drug Court program. It is quite common that individuals find that their belongings are nowhere to be found upon their release. A donation of basic self-care and clothing items (shampoo/conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste/toothbrush, body soap, athletic socks, size M/L underwear) will allow them to focus on what they need to. Contact Andrea McClatchey at 402-441-3613 or amcclatchey@lancaster.ne.gov.
Teresa moved to Lincoln three years ago and enrolled at UNL. She is on target to graduate from Drug Court in May and has made the necessary changes in her life. She continues to attend classes, work 30-plus hours per week and stay involved in the recovery community. Teresa has minimal funds for social activities or events during her free time. If you are able to donate tickets to games or movie passes, she will be thrilled. Contact Andrea McClatchey at 402-441-3613 or amcclatchey@lancaster.ne.gov.
Andrew has two sons he is raising by himself after his wife died from an overdose three years ago. Andrew has minimal services available to him due to charges for which he is participating in Drug Court. Andrew works a construction job full time, but his schedule depends on the weather. A donation of laundry soap or cleaning supplies would be appreciated. Contact Andrea McClatchey at 402-441-3613 or amcclatchey@lancaster.ne.gov.
Most participants in the Drug Court program use the public transportation system. Donating winter gloves, hats or scarfs will help them withstand the cold Nebraska winter. Contact Andrea McClatchey at 402-441-3613 or amcclatchey@lancaster.ne.gov.
Lincoln Housing Authority
Kelly, 76, lives in low-income, subsidized housing. Her car’s heater isn't working. With the winter months coming, she would like to get it repaired. The cost is $400, but any donations would help. Contact Gina at 402-434-2618 or gina@L-housing.com.
Fresh Start Home
Maya, a woman in her 40s, has a severe mental illness. She came to Fresh Start with a backpack full of her belongings and now has moved into her own apartment. She needs XL twin sheets, a warm comforter, pillows and cases. Contact Audrey at 402-475-7777.
Laken, 30, is overcoming homelessness. She’s a motivated woman working full time. She has her first apartment and needs laundry soap, toilet paper, paper towels, garbage bags, pots/pans, bath towels and grocery gift cards. Contact Audrey at 402-475-7777.
Amanda, 24, came to Fresh Start from incarceration, arriving with her belongings in a shoe box. She recently received her two-year sober coin and has a full-time job. She’s paying her way, but she’d love movie passes, gas cards or a Walmart gift card. Contact Audrey at 402-475-7777.
LeAnn, 56, has struggled with alcoholism and homelessness for over 20 years. She recently received her one-year sober coin and works full time. She needs headphones, perfume, a wall mirror, slippers (size S), gas cards and a Walmart gift card. Contact Audrey at 402-475-7777.
Trisha, 36, fled a domestic violence situation, leaving everything behind. Trisha needs socks with arch support, house shoes (men’s size 7), sweat pants (men’s XL), a hoodie (men’s 2XL), and white T-shirts (men’s 2XL). Contact Audrey at 402-475-7777.
Aging Partners
Fred and Judy, a couple in their 80s, find it increasingly difficult to continue living independently and to make ends meet financially. Judy has advanced dementia, and Fred, despite several chronic health conditions, has managed to continue caring for his loved one. They are in the difficult position of making just a tiny bit over the financial guidelines for most assistance programs and live in subsidized housing to try to stretch their budget. They could use grocery store and gas gift cards in hopes that the savings will allow them to pay for some temporary, in-home assistance. Contact Velvet at 402-441-7070 or vhoskins@lincoln.ne.gov.
Cedars Kids
Rachael is a mother of two who has no family to rely on for support and guidance. She works two part-time jobs and is thankful that her children have access to quality child care through Cedars. Brooklyn, 4, loves everything "Frozen." She needs warm clothes (size 4-5 in pants and tops). Trey, 7 months, will need to move to a new car seat soon and Rachael hasn’t been able to save enough to purchase one. He could also use some onesies or sleepers (size 6-9 months). Contact Tina Reeves at 402-904-3261 or treeves@cedarskids.org.
Corinne, 15, is staying with Cedars temporarily while her family works to improve their home situation. She has a fun personality and loves to express herself with makeup and hairstyles. She would love some nice makeup sets, a hair straightener and some new headphones or earbuds. Cedarswould like to give her a duffle bag so that when she is able to return home, she can have a sense of dignity as she packs her belongings. Contact Tina Reeves at 402-904-3261 or treeves@cedarskids.org.
Penelope is a mother of four who is gaining parenting support through Cedars. Daughter Trina, 11, would enjoy some adult coloring books and a set of colored pencils. She has recently started exploring pastels and other art media and would appreciate a wooden art set that includes those items. James, 9, loves sports and would really like an adult-sized basketball, soccer ball or football, and a Nerf basketball hoop for his room. Clara, 3, loves to build with Legos and could use a new Duplo set. Clara also loves Paw Patrol. Benji was born last this spring and needs a high chair and warm onesies and sleepers (size 6-9 months). Penelope could also use a diaper bag filled with wipes, diapers (size 3) and baby lotion, and as a busy mom, would appreciate any Bath and Body Works items and a $25 gift card to Target to update her work wardrobe. Contact Tina Reeves at 402-904-3261 or treeves@cedarskids.org.
Hayden and Hampton are brothers cared for by Cedars foster parents Melanie and Grant. Even in winter, the boys enjoy spending as much time outside as possible. Hayden, 7, would like a Razor scooter. Hampton, 9, asks for a bicycle, 20-24 inch, and helmet. Both boys watch superhero movies and would enjoy new DVDs. Melanie and Grant also want winter clothes and coats for the boys (sizes 7 and 8-10) and want movie theater gift cards to treat the boys to a movie and snacks. Contact Tina Reeves at 402-904-3261 or treeves@cedarskids.org.
Cedars recently helped 3-year-old triplets, Rome (boy), Renata (girl) and Ronaldo (boy), move in with their grandparents after their home became unsafe. The triplets have a sister, Sophia, 8, who also lives with them. The triplets are outgrowing their strollers and could use some ride-on toys with handles so their grandparents can push them around. Their grandmother, a retired teacher, would like educational toys to address developmental delays. The kids also need winter clothes (size 3T-4T) and coats. Sophie is an intelligent young lady who helps her siblings. Her grandparents would love for her to have nail polish, craft kits or a Rainbow Loom with rubber bands. The grandparents are retired and would benefit from a $25 Super Saver or gas gift card. Contact Tina Reeves at 402-904-3261 or treeves@cedarskids.org.
YWCA Lincoln
Karen and Michael adopted their four grandchildren last year. Three have physical and mental needs. Karen and Michael are loving grandparents who struggle to make ends meet. Their only sources of income are disability and Supplemental Security Income. Alice, 7, and Cora, 5, love art supplies, craft projects and need pajamas, jeans, shirts and undergarments (sizes 7 and 5T). Steven, 3, likes musical instruments, cars and trucks; he could also use pajamas, jeans, shirts and undergarments. Marcy, 2, would like a new baby doll, doll accessories and a blanket to snuggle. She could also use pajamas, jeans, shirts and undergarments (size 3T). Karen and Michael request household toiletries (laundry soap, toilet paper, wash soap). Karen also would like to take the kids on a family fun activity (Lincoln Children’s Zoo, movie theater, Lincoln Children’s Museum). Contact Angela Washington at 402-434-3494 ext. 108 or angela@ywcalincoln.org.
Tabitha Meals on Wheels
Marie is a retired teacher who lives alone and is unable to easily get or prepare meals. Her limited income and mobility leave her feeling lonely. Just $6.25 a day provides her with the nutrition and connection she needs when a friendly Tabitha Meals on Wheels volunteer knocks on her door. Contact Michaela Johanns Young at 402-484-9756 or Michaela.Young@Tabitha.org or go to www.Tabitha.org/Give (select Tabitha Meals on Wheels).
The HUB
Calvin, 22, spent much of his childhood in the child welfare system. Despite challenges, Calvin now lives independently, is employed and finds great joy in cycling. His needs include all-weather winter gloves (size L), a balaclava, socks (shoe size 12), household goods including a microwave, towels, wash cloths, dish towels, dish cloths, a toaster and blankets. Contact Rose Hood Buss at 402-471-8526 or rose@hublincoln.org.
Anna, 17, has spent most of her life in the child welfare system being moved from foster home to foster home. Despite the interruptions, Anna is on track to graduate in December and wants to start classes at Southeast Community College. In addition to being a full-time student and working two jobs, she is also a mom to a 3-month-old boy. Her son needs long-sleeve onesies and pants (3-6 months) and diapers (size 2 and up). Anna needs shoes (women's size 7) and a winter coat (M). Contact Rose Hood Buss at 402-471-8526 or rose@hublincoln.org.
Jeff, 23, has been working to obtain his GED, earning college credit as he completes each of the required tests similar to an Advanced Placement class in high school. Jeff has been able to achieve these scores while experiencing the challenges of homelessness. Jeff needs sweatpants (size 2X), shoes and socks (size 11). Contact Rose Hood Buss at 402-471-8526 or rose@hublincoln.org.
Rebecca, 22, is a single mom with two children (ages 2, 4). Rebecca actively participates in opportunities to better herself as a parent and connect with peers to build a support network for herself and her children. Rebecca and her children need winter clothes (girls size 3T and boys 5T), socks, toddler/preschool books, toddler beds and bedding, and educational toys. Rebecca’s phone is currently broken, so the only need she identified was gift cards to purchase a new or used phone that she can activate. Contact Rose Hood Buss at 402-471-8526 or rose@hublincoln.org.
Shana, 19, was in a domestic violence situation that left her 8 months pregnant and homeless, but a year later, Shana is living independently, working and raising her son, 1, and provides foster care for her 1½-year-old niece. Shana and her children need clothes (boys size 12-18 months and girls 18-2T), educational toys, books, diapers (size 4 and up), household items including towels, silverware, blankets, pots and pans, dishes and kitchen utensils, and a winter coat (size M). Contact Rose Hood Buss at 402-471-8526 or rose@hublincoln.org.