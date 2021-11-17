Thanks for Giving: Ominous clouds hover over Lincoln mother, daughter as holidays approach

Mother and daughter were just getting back on their feet when a third hardship hammered the struggling family. They were en route to Haylee’s school on the morning of Oct. 25 when Ashley’s car collided head-on with another vehicle at 17th and K streets before striking a utility pole.

Mother and daughter were both taken to Bryan West Campus, where Marchand spent more than a week undergoing treatment. Haylee was treated and released, returning to school two days later.

The collision totaled Marchand's 2008 Ford Fusion. She owes more than $7,000 on that car.

The challenges have created a cloud of uncertainty going forward. The beleaguered single mom, on the verge of an eviction notice after falling behind on her apartment rent, has moved with her daughter into Marchand's parents' home in north Lincoln. She’s hopeful that the job she had to leave will still be there when she’s able to return to work.

"I can’t drive and I can’t lift anything, so I’m not too employable right now,” she said in a phone interview last weekend. “Hopefully, my injuries are temporary and it’s just a matter of time before I’m back at work.”