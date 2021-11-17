Thanks for Giving: Ominous clouds hover over Lincoln mother, daughter as holidays approach

Suffice it to say that 2021 has not been kind to Ashley Marchand.
In the last three months, the 31-year-old single mom has had three life-altering episodes: two separate traffic crashes and a 10-day quarantine period after her 9-year-old daughter, Haylee Murdock, tested positive for COVID-19.
The series of misfortunes have left the 2008 Waverly High School graduate with two totaled cars, injuries that prevent her from working, mounting medical bills, no sources of income and a pending eviction notice.
With a fractured scapula, a broken foot and a concussion suffered in one of the crashes, the prospect of Marchand going back to work anytime soon is unlikely.
Not a great situation, especially with the holidays right around the corner.
The string of bad luck began in August, when a crash at Seventh and Superior streets occurred while Marchand was on the job as a pizza delivery worker. The two-vehicle mishap totaled her 2012 Volkswagen, for which she still owes about $2,000. Marchand escaped injury.
Life threw the family another curve in September, when Haylee, a fourth grade student at Belmont Elementary School, tested positive for COVID-19. That meant a 14-day absence from school for Haylee, and 10 costly days off work for her quarantined mom.
Mother and daughter were just getting back on their feet when a third hardship hammered the struggling family. They were en route to Haylee’s school on the morning of Oct. 25 when Ashley’s car collided head-on with another vehicle at 17th and K streets before striking a utility pole.
Mother and daughter were both taken to Bryan West Campus, where Marchand spent more than a week undergoing treatment. Haylee was treated and released, returning to school two days later.
The collision totaled Marchand's 2008 Ford Fusion. She owes more than $7,000 on that car.
The challenges have created a cloud of uncertainty going forward. The beleaguered single mom, on the verge of an eviction notice after falling behind on her apartment rent, has moved with her daughter into Marchand's parents' home in north Lincoln. She’s hopeful that the job she had to leave will still be there when she’s able to return to work.
"I can’t drive and I can’t lift anything, so I’m not too employable right now,” she said in a phone interview last weekend. “Hopefully, my injuries are temporary and it’s just a matter of time before I’m back at work.”
Staff at the Belmont Community Center, where Haylee is enrolled in the after-school program, shared Marchand’s story to be featured in the Lincoln Journal Star's annual Thanks for Giving drive, which invites readers to donate to those who need a little help around the holidays.
This year, 19 agencies and nonprofits submitted more than 50 requests.
For Marchand, gift cards to Target, Walmart, grocery stores or gas stations would help meet some needs. Any gift cards to restaurants or fun Lincoln activities would allow she and her daughter to spend quality time as a family. Contact Karen at 402-477-8854 or karen.french@belmontcommunitycenter.org if you can help.
Lincoln-area residents who need a helping hand this season
Lincoln Housing Authority
Jamie is a single mother of two boys, ages 10 and 18. Her 10-year-old was born with the ability to use 50% of his brain. He recently had his bike stolen and she can’t afford to replace it due to medical issues she is battling. Jamie wants a computer or laptop to schedule her medical appointments and have access to things she cannot do over her phone. Contact Courtney at 402-434-5529 or Courtney@L-housing.com.
Nancy is a full-time student at Bryan College of Health Sciences pursuing her Bachelor of Science in nursing. She works part time while caring for her two children, ages 4 and 7, and her two brothers, ages 18 and 24, including one with special needs. Nancy’s car was in a crash in September. It needs brakes and sparkplugs so she can get to school and work and to drive her children to school. She and her brother share a vehicle; it also needs new tires. She also requests shoes, clothing and money for food for her family. Contact Courtney at 402-434-5529 or Courtney@L-housing.com.
Fresh Start
Tiffany, a woman in her 30s, came to us to escape a domestic violence situation. She only had a backpack full of her belongings. She needs new XL twin sheets, a new warm comforter, pillows and cases. Contact Audrey at 402-475-7777 or audreyb@freshstarthome.org.
Sandy, 44, is overcoming homelessness with a severe mental illness. Sandy is a motivated woman working full time. She has her first apartment and needs laundry soap, toilet paper, garbage bags, a set of dishes, pots/pans, bath towels and grocery gift cards. Contact Audrey at 402-475-7777 or audreyb@freshstarthome.org.
Sherry, 48, is just out of treatment and learning how to live a sober life. She recently received her six months’ sober coin and has a full-time job. She’s paying her way, but she’d love movie passes, gas cards or a Walmart gift card. Contact Audrey at 402-475-7777 or audreyb@freshstarthome.org.
Jada, 63, has struggled with alcoholism and homelessness for over 30 years. She recently received her two-year sober coin and works part time. She needs fuzzy slippers (size L), perfume, robe (size XL), socks (size 8-12), gas cards and a Walmart gift card. Contact Audrey at 402-475-7777 or audreyb@freshstarthome.org.
Amanda, 20, came to Fresh Start from incarceration, arriving with her belongings in a shoebox. Amanda needs a wall mirror, Bath & Body Works gift card, small cotton underwear (size 4-6), and sports bras (size L). Contact Audrey at 402-475-7777 or audreyb@freshstarthome.org.
St. Monica's
Alice, 24, is about to graduate from the Project Mother and Child program after years of struggling with methamphetamine. She and her 5-year-old daughter are moving into their own apartment for the first time. They need new bath and wash towels and shampoo and conditioner, body wash, toothbrushes and toothpaste, razors and shaving cream, tampons and pads. Contact Avary at 402-441-3768 ext. 208 or avary.pansingbrooks@stmonicas.com.
Celina, 30, having dealt with addiction and depression her whole life, has found a community of support through St. Monica's. She’s ready to take control of her life and eager to be reunited with her sons (ages 3 and 9). She needs new twin and/or queen bedding, including sheets, pillows, pillow cases, and comforters. Contact Avary at 402-441-3768 ext. 208 or avary.pansingbrooks@stmonicas.com.
Mel, 38, is a mom of three (ages 12, 13, and 15) who’s trying to obtain custody of her children. During their visits, she strives to spend memorable time with them and is looking for positive ways to do so. Mel wants gift cards to Target (for board games), Barnes and Noble (chapter books) and Marcus Theatres. Contact Avary at 402-441-3768 ext. 208 or avary.pansingbrooks@stmonicas.com.
Friendship Home
Sherry, 40, has five children, toddler to school-aged. The father of her children was arrested for domestic assault after he hurt her at one of the children’s birthday parties. She needs laundry soap, laundry baskets, a new vacuum and some movie passes. Contact Dani at 402-434-0167 or danib@friendshiphome.org.
Lorraine is a 73-year-old woman and has been with her husband since high school. He has been verbally and emotionally abusive throughout the last 40-plus years. She needs grocery gift cards, Walgreen’s gift cards to help pay for medications and new pots and pans because she loves to cook/bake for her grandkids. Contact Dani at 402-434-0167 or danib@friendshiphome.org.
Sadie, 25, has a 3-year-old, Sydney, and is pregnant with her second child. The father of her children strangled her when he found out she was pregnant and doesn’t allow her to see her parents for support. Sadie needs pull-ups for her daughter who is potty training, decorations for her child’s room and a pack-and-play for the new baby. Contact Dani at 402-434-0167 or danib@friendshiphome.org.
Roxanne, 30, has three children in elementary school. Her boyfriend has a gambling problem and spends the rent money placing bets. He is physically abusive to her. Having never lived on her own before, she needs silverware, dishes, a coffee maker, toaster and a pressure cooker or air fryer. Contact Dani at 402-434-0167 or danib@friendshiphome.org.
Aging Partners
Mr. and Mrs. Scott need diabetic shoes and cannot afford them. To help purchase the shoes, which cost $175 to $200 per pair, contact Velvet at 402-441-6109.
Voices of Hope
Linda, 31, has left an abusive relationship with few resources and little child support. She and her three children are struggling to have the basics. Gas cards would enable Linda to get to work and to her kids’ schools. Gift cards for food, supplies and clothing would also help, as well as gift certificates for movies, restaurants or activities for a family with kids 3, 7 and 11 years old. Contact Lindsey at 402-476-2110 or LindseyT@voicesofhopelincoln.org.
Maria, 34, fled an abusive relationship, leaving with what she could fit in her car. She is relocating to Lincoln with her son, age 9; daughter, age 6; and their dog. She has just started a new job but has little savings to get her started in a new apartment. She needs towels, twin sheets for a boy and girl, cleaning and laundry supplies, pet supplies, gas and food cards. The heating unit in the apartment is not great, so she also needs a small portable heater, blankets and winter clothing for herself (2X) and children (10/12 boy, 6/6X girl). Contact Lindsey at 402-476-2110 or LindseyT@voicesofhopelincoln.org.
Cindy, 25, was transported by LPD to Voices of Hope with her two children. They’re staying with a friend for several weeks and then will move into an apartment. They need coats (women’s 3X, 9-12mo girl and 3T boy), mittens and hats and children’s warm pajamas. Cindy also needs help with her first month’s rent and deposit on her new apartment as well as a queen bed with mattress and sheets for herself and a twin bed with mattress and sheets for her oldest child. Contact Lindsey at 402-476-2110 or LindseyT@voicesofhopelincoln.org.
Haley, 22, is a survivor of sexual violence who was referred from the hospital ER. During the assault, her phone and purse were stolen. She would like a Trac phone with minutes as well as a store gift card to replace her purse and makeup that was inside. She is afraid to return to her house and is staying with friends. She would like security cameras as well as new queen size sheets and a blanket. Contact Lindsey at 402-476-2110 or LindseyT@voicesofhopelincoln.org.
Tabitha Meals on Wheels
Richard is a disabled veteran whose physical limitations prevent him from being able to prepare meals. He’s a great candidate for Meals on Wheels but can’t afford the service. $43.75 provides Richard with a week’s worth of warm, nutritious meals, plus a daily visit and well-being check by a volunteer. Contact Susie at 402-486-8509 or Susan.Egr@Tabitha.org.
Susan, a widow and retired teacher, lives alone and no longer drives. She wants to remain in her home, so she relies on Meals on Wheels for a daily meal, although she cannot afford it. $6.25 per day gives Susan the independence she desires through a delivered meal and a friendly visit from a volunteer. Contact Susie at 402-486-8509 or Susan.Egr@Tabitha.org.
Cedars
Preeda’s family immigrated to Nebraska several years ago. She has two sons, ages 7 and 4, and is now a single parent since leaving an unsafe marriage. Preeda works two jobs to support her family and attends school. She works tirelessly to get her family’s basic needs met, but she dreams of more for her kids. Preeda would appreciate a grocery store gift card so she can cook a holiday meal for her boys. Her sons would love to unwrap Play-Doh sets, remote-controlled cars and fidget toys. Contact Christine at 402-437-8820 or cwenzl@cedarskids.org.
Gianna, 15, is staying with Cedars while her family works to improve their home situation. Although it may be difficult to imagine being away from family during the holidays, Gianna finally feels safe. She needs athletic clothing (adult size L) and a hygiene gift set. She would also love a gift card to Scooter’s or any coffee shop. Contact Christine at 402-437-8820 or cwenzl@cedarskids.org.
Bruce and Dawn, with six kids already at home, welcomed Mason, 13, and Colton, 12, into their family after the boys’ parents died. Caring for eight kids isn’t easy, but the foster parents manage. They hope to give the kids a holiday full of joy and excitement. They would appreciate gift cards to Walmart and Target to buy gifts for the kids. The family would also benefit from gift cards and activity passes to zoos, museums and other outings. Contact Christine at 402-437-8820 or cwenzl@cedarskids.org.
Lancaster County Adult Drug Court
The basic needs of those in the Adult Drug Court program are extensive and ongoing. Most individuals released from custody have nothing but the clothes they’re wearing. If you can assist with essential self-care (deodorant, body soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, brushes, combs) or clothing items, socks or undergarments (size M, L and XL), your help is appreciated. Contact Deb at 402-441-7501 or dvanlent@lancaster.ne.gov.
Steven has made significant changes to his life since working on his sobriety. He’s now employed full time, has gotten caught up on child support and has re-established regular visits with his daughter. He’s ready to move into his own apartment. If you can assist with small household items (coffee maker, toaster, vacuum, cooking utensils, towels), he will be grateful. Contact Deb at 402-441-7501 or dvanlent@lancaster.ne.gov.
The Bridge Behavioral Health
Mitch, 31, is in treatment for alcohol addiction. He is making progress but needs to be able to get his medications. $50 would get Mitch a few months’ supply. Contact Brianna at 402-477-3951 or bgeorgeson@thebridgenebraska.org.
Jason, 47, seeks treatment for his alcohol and cocaine addiction. He finds art to be helpful with his treatment plan and would like some drawing paper and colored pencils, as well as colored string and feathers to make dream catchers. Contact Brianna at 402-477-3951 or bgeorgeson@thebridgenebraska.org.
Patrick, 28, is recovering from meth addiction after facing homelessness earlier this year. Patrick needs basic clothing necessities -- size L underwear, sweatpants, gym shorts and size 11 tennis shoes. Contact Brianna at 402-477-3951 or bgeorgeson@thebridgenebraska.org.
HopeSpoke
Michael, 14, lives at HopeSpoke’s Therapeutic Group Home. He has a history of trauma and abandonment, with no parents or family to have contact with during the holidays. Knowing that someone cared enough to donate holiday gifts would mean a lot to him. Michael wears size small shirts, 10½ shoes and 14/16 pants. Contact Becki at 402-475-7666 or broberts@hopespoke.org.
Esther is a single mom who struggles with her mental health but is working five days a week. She is eligible for Medicaid due to her income level but does not receive any other assistance, and money is tight. Her boys, ages 10 and 7, also have mental health issues. The family could use gift cards for groceries, clothing, gas and family activities. Contact Becki at 402-475-7666 or broberts@hopespoke.org.
Angelica and her children, a 4-year-old boy and girls ages 6 and 8, receive mental health services at HopeSpoke. She lost her job in July when her son’s child care shut down. Medical issues are keeping her from working until at least December. Recently homeless, the family now has housing. They could use a couch, chairs, bedding and kitchen basics, and the children need winter coats (boys size 5T and two girls, sizes 7-8). Contact Becki at 402-475-7666 or broberts@hopespoke.org
Belmont Community Center
Ashley, a single mom, and her daughter (fourth grade) are strong females who have been through a lot this year. Both mom and daughter contracted COVID, missing work and school. Shortly after, they were in a car crash, sending both to the hospital with minor injuries. Alongside Ashley and her daughter are grandma and grandpa, and as a unit of four they are doing everything they can to support and care for one another. Gift cards to Target, Walmart, grocery stores or gas stations would help meet some needs. Any gift cards to restaurants or family-fun Lincoln activities would allow them to spend quality time as a family. Contact Karen at 402-477-8854 or karen.french@belmontcommunitycenter.org.
Faisal, age 4, is new to Lincoln with his mom and three siblings as they immigrated from Iraq. Faisal's dad has been in Nebraska a couple years, preparing for his wife and children to arrive. Gift cards to Target, Walmart, grocery stores or gas stations would help meet their needs, especially as most of the family are preparing for their first Nebraska winter. Contact Karen at 402-477-8854 or karen.french@belmontcommunitycenter.org.
Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach
Matt Talbot’s Transitional Housing Program includes a 4-bed and 6-bed men's house and a 5-bed women's house. Residents are moving from homelessness (and often have recently completed a treatment program) to stable living. Each resident has weekly counseling and case management sessions, pays a $20 monthly program fee and volunteers 1 hour per week at Matt Talbot. Resident goals include abstaining from substances, working a program of recovery, gaining employment, saving money and transitioning to independent permanent housing. Each house needs a new set of pots and pans. Contact Clarence at 402-817-9614 or Clarence.Grendahl@mtko.org.
Iris, a guest at Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach, has a wonderful service dog named Mark, who is able to help with vital tasks in order to keep Iris safe and healthy. Iris found Mark emaciated and dehydrated on the side of the road while traveling several years ago. Iris trained Mark and he is now her constant companion. They truly did rescue each other. Mark has traditionally received excellent preventative care at Vondra Veterinary Clinic, but this year Iris is unable to afford this care due to health complications. Mark needs all boosters, heartworm prevention, epilepsy medication and a supply of special food that addresses his kidney disorder. A donation to Vondra Veterinary Clinic in Iris and Mark's names, a gift card to Walmart (where the medication is filled), and a gift card to a pet supply store would be appreciated. Contact Amanda at 402-875-5782 or amanda@mtko.org.
Diane, 32, and her two sons Vincent, 7, and Scott, 3, fled their home this year due to domestic violence. With assistance from Matt Talbot, Diane secured safe, affordable, permanent housing for their family. To provide some cheer this holiday season, Diane’s family would love help getting the following: a microwave, dressers, a larger bed (queen size preferred), age-appropriate toys, children’s clothing (size 4T/5T and 10/11), children’s shoes (size 9 toddler and 6 kid), women’s winter coat, hoodies and sweatpants (size 2XL). Contact Rosie at 402-817-0612 or rosie.newell@mtko.org.
Jaxon, 22, grew up in the foster care system and had a tough start in life. As a young adult he has struggled with addiction and has been in and out of legal trouble. Jaxon has been living in one of Matt Talbot’s transition houses for the past year. He has achieved a year of sobriety, found employment and purchased a vehicle. Jaxon is ready to move into his own apartment. He needs a set of pots and pans, vacuum, mop, dishes, silverware, cups, coffee pot, microwave, toaster and towels. Contact Clarence at 402-817- 9614 or Clarence.Grendahl@mtko.org.
Lutheran Family Services KinCare
A family with three children, including a nephew who was dropped off by his mother several months ago, is employed, but due to COVID, the manufacturing plant has cut hours. They are struggling to pay rent and utilities and would appreciate any help. Matt, 2, likes toys and books, wears size 5T clothes and size 6 diapers. Amy, 13, would like iPhone headphones; she wears a women's size S in clothing. Damion, 14, likes most sports and needs jogging pants and sweats in men’s size M. The family needs food for a Thanksgiving meal and would appreciate gas gift cards. Contact Deanna at 402-968-6580 or dborg@LFSNEB.org.
Mom is caring for seven children, four of her own still at home and now her three grandchildren. She works full time and is struggling to provide the necessities. This family also now has COVID, all of them are sick, and she is missing work as a result. They need groceries, gas for their vehicle, diapers size 4 and 3/4T pull-ups and wipes. Mia, age 4, would like a "Frozen" or Barbie toy, size 5T clothes, and shoes. Tim, 7, wants Spiderman toys and action figures, clothing (size 8) and shoes (size 1). Ava, age 1, singing or learning toys, clothes (18-24 months) and shoes (size 6). Denise, 12, wants a sketch pad, press-on nails, clothing (size 16 girls) and shoes (women’s size 7). Erick, 10, Nerf gun, remote-controlled car, clothing (men’s L shirt, men’s M pants), shoes (size 8). Ken, 10, "Fortnite" toys, toy katana, Nerf gun, boys’ clothes (size 10/12) and shoes (boys size 3). Mike, 14, gaming headset, Xbox One controller, clothing (men’s XXL) and shoes (men’s 11½). Contact Deanna at 402-968-6580 or dborg@LFSNEB.org.
Center For People In Need
Maggie, 31, is a full-time waitress and a single mother to two children, including one with special needs. Maggie battled a year with Stage 3 cervical cancer and treatments. She is proud of going to college, but plans are on hold while dealing with medical issues. Her son, 8, wears size 6-7 in clothing and needs special shoes. Scheels and Target gift cards would help. Her daughter, 4, wears sizes 5-6 clothes and size 11 child shoes. The family needs soap, laundry soap and shampoo, and help with utilities. Contact Lynette or Krista at 402-476-4357 ext. 161 or ext. 164 or POP@cfpin.org.
Sue works part time and goes to nursing school full time. Bill works full time in construction and goes to school part time for biotechnology. Boy, 15, needs clothes and likes joggers (size L) and athletic shoes (size 10½); also needs coat size large and hat/gloves. Girl, 14, clothes (size M), athletic shoes (size 10), coat (size M) and hat/gloves. Girl, 12, clothes (size M), athletic shoe (size 8½), coat (size M) and hat/gloves. Boy, 10, clothes (size M), athletic shoes (size 8), coat (size M), hat and gloves. Girl, 18 months, needs clothes (size 4T), toddler shoes (size 7½), coat (size 4-5T), hat and mittens. Mom needs clothes (size M) and shoes (size 9). Dad could use clothes (size L) and shoes (size 11). The family needs dish soap, dishwasher soap, laundry soap, shampoo, diapers (size 6) and wipes, bedding for queen beds and gift cards for essentials. Contact Lynette or Krista at 402-476-4357 ext. 161 or ext. 164 or POP@cfpin.org.
Danica, 24, is single and will have her first child in November. She works full time and is trying to make sure things are ready for her and her newborn daughter. She needs pants and hoodies (size L), diapers and wipes, towels, personal care items, gift cards for groceries, gas or clothing and help with car repairs to get to appointments and work. Contact Lynette or Krista at 402-476-4357 ext. 161 or ext. 164 or POP@cfpin.org.
Casey, 19, lives at home with her parents and sister, 13. Her mom has cancer and faces many medical bills. Casey attends college full time and works to help pay for household needs and utilities. The family needs gift cards to buy household items and gas. Contact Lynette or Krista at 402-476-4357 ext. 161 or ext. 164 or POP@cfpin.org.
Sara and her husband are newlyweds. She is a full-time nursing student and works part time. Her husband took a payout and left his job because of the pandemic. The couple needs gift cards for gas and household needs, queen size bedding, bath towels and kitchen towels. Sara and her husband both wear medium-size shirts. Contact Lynette or Krista at 402-476-4357 ext. 161 or ext. 164 or POP@cfpin.org.
YWCA Lincoln
Mary, a mother of three children, has fallen on hard times through the pandemic. Her daughter, age 7, likes LOL toys and needs clothing (size 7/8) and shoes (size 13). Her 8-year-old daughter likes kitchen toys and needs clothing (size 8) and shoes (size 1). Her 11-year-old son needs full-sized bedding, clothing (sizes 14/16) and shoes (size 5). Mary needs a warm bedding set for a king-size bed, tennis shoes (size 8) and a winter coat (size XL). Contact Halea at 402-434-3494 ext. 108 or halea@ywcalincoln.org.
Logan, a single mom with two boys, ages 4 and nearly 1, would like clothing for her younger son (size 12 months). The 4-year-old would love Nintendo Mario-themed toys and clothing (size 6/7T). Mom wants a pair of tennis shoes (size 11). Contact E. Hanah at 402-434-3494 ext. 113.
Sara is a mother of four children, ages 3, 4, 13 and 20. Two of her children were born on the Autism spectrum. In addition to being a student and working, Sara has made sure they receive the resources they need. The 3-year-old loves anything that is Princess, Barbie or dolls. The 4-year-old loves dinosaurs, super heroes, fidget and sensory toys. The 13-year-old loves Legos, "Fortnite" and "Star Wars" toys. The 20-year-old loves candles, lotions, and throw blankets. Mom loves hoodies, sweatpants and yoga pants she wears for her job (size L/XL). Contact E. Hanah at 402-434-3494 ext. 113.
Carol Yoakum Family Resource Center/Arnold CLC
Sarah is a single mom to three teenage boys, one of whom is disabled. She took time off work to take care of her father, who was battling cancer this past year. After he died, Sarah went back to work but got into a serious car crash. A long recovery resulted in her losing her job, and due to the injuries, she is not able to perform all duties in her current job and her hours have been cut. She would love to give her boys some gifts for the holidays but most of the gift programs focus on younger children. The family would like gift cards to Walmart, T.J.Maxx and Best Buy. Two of her boys share a room and would like matching twin beds and black bed frames to match their dresser. The family could also use a new stainless-steel refrigerator to match their stove. Contact Dayna at 402-436-1120 ext. 5.
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department
Asmaan and her family are Afghani refugees who recently resettled in Lincoln. They have an 8-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl and are expecting twin girls in March. The family would appreciate winter clothing (parents size L); clothing for the kids (son is size 8/10 and size 2 in shoes; daughter size 4T and 9 toddler in shoes), and baby items for the twins when they arrive. Contact Samia at 402-805-5603 or sayoub@lincoln.ne.gov.
Amy is a single mom of three children who has been with Friendship Home and recently transitioned into her own apartment. The family would appreciate winter clothing, socks and shoes for the girls, and diapers (size 3-5). Mom would also like a vacuum and coffee table. Mom is a size M, 5-year-old is a size 5T and 11 in shoes, 2-year-old is a size 2T and 8 in shoes, 6-month-old wears clothing size 6-9 months. Contact Samia at 402-805-5603 or sayoub@lincoln.ne.gov.
The HUB Central Access Point for Young Adults
Tyana, 24, is a single mom to an energetic 2-year-old. Tyana spent most of her youth in foster care, transitioning to living on her own with limited support at age 18. She will begin attending Southeast Community College in January in the welding technology program. Tyana and her son need bedding items (full size sheets, comforter, blanket and pillows), bath towels, silverware, groceries/paper products and gas gift cards. Her son needs clothes for winter (24 months), educational toys and books. Tyana also needs new tires for her vehicle. Contact Rose at 402-471-8526 or rose@hublincoln.org.
Jordan, 18, is a GED student working toward completing her education before she welcomes a baby in April. She recently moved into her first apartment. Jordan needs maternity clothes (size S/M), a winter coat (size M), hat and gloves. She is teaching herself how to braid hair and has asked for a mannequin head to help her learn. She enjoys vanilla or cinnamon lotion. She is saving money to purchase items that will be needed when the baby arrives. Any assistance with baby items (bassinet, infant car seat, blankets, diapers, onesies and socks) would be appreciated. Contact Rose at 402-471-8526 or rose@hublincoln.org.
Bobby, 23, had a childhood filled with foster placements. For the last nine months Bobby has been living in his truck, but his positive outlook on life has never changed. Bobby is employed and saving money for an apartment. Bobby is an artist and enjoys performing at local open mic nights. He needs gas gift cards, a Straight Talk wireless prepaid gift card, toothpaste, deodorant, a new sketch book to write song lyrics in and a Justin Bieber vinyl record. Contact Rose at 402-471-8526 or rose@hublincoln.org.
Remi, 24, connected to The HUB via the student-parent program at Lincoln High and has stayed connected. She is a single mother with three children: a 6-year-old boy, 4-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy. For the 6-year-old, a robot, remote-controlled car, science experiment or marble maze, clothing (size 6/7) and shoes (size 1). For the 4-year-old girl, art supplies, kid's makeup kit, building/Lego sets, clothing (size 5T) and shoes (size 12 child). For the 1-year-old boy, educational toys, a bubble lawn mower or toys to make music, clothing (size 2-3T) and shoes (size 6C). Remi said a gift card to buy new clothes for herself would be appreciated, but she really wants to make sure her babies are taken care of first. Contact Rose at 402-471-8526 or rose@hublincoln.org.