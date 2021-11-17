 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thanks for Giving: Ominous clouds hover over Lincoln mother, daughter as holidays approach
0 Comments
editor's pick featured
THANKS FOR GIVING

Thanks for Giving: Ominous clouds hover over Lincoln mother, daughter as holidays approach

  • 0
Ashley Marchand, 11.16

Ashley Marchand and her daughter, Haylee Murdock, have endured three life-altering events in the past few months: two car accidents — one of which resulted in hospitalization — and a COVID-19 diagnosis.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Suffice it to say that 2021 has not been kind to Ashley Marchand.

In the last three months, the 31-year-old single mom has had three life-altering episodes: two separate traffic crashes and a 10-day quarantine period after her 9-year-old daughter, Haylee Murdock, tested positive for COVID-19.

The series of misfortunes have left the 2008 Waverly High School graduate with two totaled cars, injuries that prevent her from working, mounting medical bills, no sources of income and a pending eviction notice.

With a fractured scapula, a broken foot and a concussion suffered in one of the crashes, the prospect of Marchand going back to work anytime soon is unlikely.

Bennet teacher's death while hunting caused by 'series of unfortunate events,' investigators say

Not a great situation, especially with the holidays right around the corner.

The string of bad luck began in August, when a crash at Seventh and Superior streets occurred while Marchand was on the job as a pizza delivery worker. The two-vehicle mishap totaled her 2012 Volkswagen, for which she still owes about $2,000. Marchand escaped injury.

Life threw the family another curve in September, when Haylee, a fourth grade student at Belmont Elementary School, tested positive for COVID-19. That meant a 14-day absence from school for Haylee, and 10 costly days off work for her quarantined mom.

Mother and daughter were just getting back on their feet when a third hardship hammered the struggling family. They were en route to Haylee’s school on the morning of Oct. 25 when Ashley’s car collided head-on with another vehicle at 17th and K streets before striking a utility pole.

Mother and daughter were both taken to Bryan West Campus, where Marchand spent more than a week undergoing treatment. Haylee was treated and released, returning to school two days later.

The collision totaled Marchand's 2008 Ford Fusion. She owes more than $7,000 on that car.

Voices of change: How a coalition of students is working to advance equity at LPS

The challenges have created a cloud of uncertainty going forward. The beleaguered single mom, on the verge of an eviction notice after falling behind on her apartment rent, has moved with her daughter into Marchand's parents' home in north Lincoln. She’s hopeful that the job she had to leave will still be there when she’s able to return to work.

"I can’t drive and I can’t lift anything, so I’m not too employable right now,” she said in a phone interview last weekend. “Hopefully, my injuries are temporary and it’s just a matter of time before I’m back at work.”

Letter from the Publisher: Everyone wins when we shop local

Staff at the Belmont Community Center, where Haylee is enrolled in the after-school program, shared Marchand’s story to be featured in the Lincoln Journal Star's annual Thanks for Giving drive, which invites readers to donate to those who need a little help around the holidays.

This year, 19 agencies and nonprofits submitted more than 50 requests.

For Marchand, gift cards to Target, Walmart, grocery stores or gas stations would help meet some needs. Any gift cards to restaurants or fun Lincoln activities would allow she and her daughter to spend quality time as a family. Contact Karen at 402-477-8854 or karen.french@belmontcommunitycenter.org if you can help.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts infrastructure bill on rusty NH bridge

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News