Nebraskans for Peace will be holding its 36th annual lantern float on Saturday at Holmes Lake to commemorate the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.
The event will be 7:30-9:30 p.m. on the northeast side of Holmes Lake. Those attending will gather near the Holmes Lake jetty to assemble the lanterns. Cellist Sophia Potter will perform and Rabbi Teri Appleby of the South Street Temple will host a prayer.
The event's theme this year is "Nuclear Weapons: Back from the Brink" and will focus on organizing a campaign to ask the United States to halt the expansion of nuclear arms and eliminate its nuclear arsenal.