Texas outfielder Eric Kennedy enjoying hometown flavor ahead of College World Series

Eric Kennedy says he and his Texas teammates have been "treated like kings" since arriving in Omaha ahead of the College World Series.
Police escorts. Longhorn fans showing up in droves, throwing up the horns. And, for Kennedy, a little bit of home cooking.
Kennedy, a sophomore, is the starting left fielder and leadoff batter for Texas, which beat South Florida 2-0 in last week's best-of-three super regional round to make its NCAA-record 37th World Series appearance.
Kennedy has connections to the area. His father is Dave Kennedy, who served as the head of strength and conditioning for Bill Callahan's Nebraska football teams. The family moved to Texas following Callahan's departure in 2007 before settling in Tampa, Florida, where Dave took a job with the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Kennedy was 9 years old when his family moved from Lincoln to Texas. Still, it's a place that offers familiarity, a welcoming feeling in a week where nerves are high on the sport's premier stage.
"I have a lot of family here," he said. "I'm probably going to have 20 to 25 family members coming. A lot of them are going to be sitting out in left field, which is where I will be playing.
"I told them I would throw them a ball or something."
Kennedy got his start in competitive baseball with a Lincoln-based youth organization, the Lincoln Rebels. For Kennedy, it's a full-circle feeling.
"Lincoln's really where my baseball career started," he said. "I started playing coach's pitch there and then went on to play kids pitch. I remember my very first at-bat with the Rebels, I swung at a pitch way over my head. It's funny to think about.
"I'll always remember them because that's what got me started playing the game."
Tim Roberson coached Kennedy with the Rebels. He remembers Kennedy making an immediate impression. In fact, he's the first one to write Kennedy's name at the top of a lineup card — and all these years later, he hasn't left that spot.
"He is a quiet kid and so is his family," Roberson said. "I always called him 'E-Rock' because he was as strong as a rock. Nothing fazed him. He's a great kid. He would drag bunt when he was 8 years old like he was in high school. It was phenomenal."
Initially committed to Alabama, Kennedy ultimately flipped to the Longhorns, where he wasted little time making an impact. He started as a true freshman in 2017 and earned All-Big 12 freshman team honors.
This year, in his second full collegiate season, he's hitting .255. He checks a lot of boxes for David Pierce's bunch. He gets on base roughly one-third of the time, and often sparks the team on the base paths, swiping 17 bases in 21 attempts. Plus, his diving catches in the outfield make regular appearances on social media.
He also has the biggest hit of Texas' season so far.
Playing in its home ballpark last Saturday, Texas took a 3-0 lead against South Florida into the ninth inning, seemingly in strong shape to take the ever-important first game of the series.
The Bulls hit a solo homer, and then a two-run shot. Tie game.
Enter Kennedy. With momentum seeping out of the visitor's dugout, he smashed a two-out, walk-off double, scoring teammate Silas Ardoin.
His teammates mobbed him on the field in celebration.
"It was amazing," Kennedy said. "That's probably the coolest thing in not only my baseball career, but my life."
Kennedy will look to add to his career when Texas opens its World Series schedule against Mississippi State at 6 p.m. Sunday. For now, though, he's enjoying the ride — and relishing the hometown flavor this week is offering.
