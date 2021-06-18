Texas outfielder Eric Kennedy enjoying hometown flavor ahead of College World Series

"Lincoln's really where my baseball career started," he said. "I started playing coach's pitch there and then went on to play kids pitch. I remember my very first at-bat with the Rebels, I swung at a pitch way over my head. It's funny to think about.

"I'll always remember them because that's what got me started playing the game."

Tim Roberson coached Kennedy with the Rebels. He remembers Kennedy making an immediate impression. In fact, he's the first one to write Kennedy's name at the top of a lineup card — and all these years later, he hasn't left that spot.

"He is a quiet kid and so is his family," Roberson said. "I always called him 'E-Rock' because he was as strong as a rock. Nothing fazed him. He's a great kid. He would drag bunt when he was 8 years old like he was in high school. It was phenomenal."

Initially committed to Alabama, Kennedy ultimately flipped to the Longhorns, where he wasted little time making an impact. He started as a true freshman in 2017 and earned All-Big 12 freshman team honors.