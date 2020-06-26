'Tesla-like' — Jim the (electric) Train to soon pull passengers at Lincoln Children's Zoo

The newest workhorse at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo looks like it has all the hardware of a traditional train engine.
But the chimney, smoke box and boiler are all for show. Instead, the little locomotive is fueled by a computer-controlled, zero-emission, battery-powered electric motor.
“It’s not a Tesla,” said John Chapo, the zoo’s president and CEO. “But it’s Tesla-like.”
The new people-puller, which the zoo will put to work Saturday, will replace the 18-year-old engine, powered by a Ford six-cylinder that burned through more than 40 gallons of gas a week.
When zoo staff started thinking about upgrading this winter, they also started thinking about green technology, Chapo said.
“We’re a conservation institute,” he said. “We thought conserving energy was the right thing to do.”
And the Wichita, Kansas, company that supplied the zoo’s first two trains — in the early 1960s, and in 2002 — was now building fully electric train engines.
The shiny red lithium-ion locomotive arrived about a week ago, along with a technician from Chase Rides. The employee spent several days dialing in the new train, adjusting for the 3,000-foot track's elevation changes, speeds and passenger loads.
“This is a very advanced engine, very advanced technology. You don’t just drive it off the lot,” Chapo said.
But its computer makes it simple for the volunteer engineers to operate, he said, and Chase Rides can monitor the motor’s performance — and make adjustments — from its offices in Kansas.
The train will stay busy, covering an average of 15 miles a day while pulling up to 100 passengers at a time.
Lincoln is just the fourth city to get the same electric train, Chapo said, and that was made possible by a donation from Rhonda Seacrest, who had been looking for ways to honor her late husband, Jim.
Since the former newspaper publisher died in 2016, his family has endowed scholarships and made other donations, Rhonda Seacrest said.
But he would have been thrilled by this.
“For his whole life, from the time he was a little bitty boy to the day he passed, he was very much into trains,” she said. “Nothing is more significant and would not be more significant than to have his name on that train.”
Not his full name. When Chapo said the zoo would name the train for her husband, she told him no: Just call it Jim. Her husband was always private with his generosity.
But she loves seeing the new train, with her husband’s first name in big white letters.
“I’m hoping that children will come and take a ride on it with Jim for many years to come.”
