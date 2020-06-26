'Tesla-like' — Jim the (electric) Train to soon pull passengers at Lincoln Children's Zoo

“This is a very advanced engine, very advanced technology. You don’t just drive it off the lot,” Chapo said.

But its computer makes it simple for the volunteer engineers to operate, he said, and Chase Rides can monitor the motor’s performance — and make adjustments — from its offices in Kansas.

The train will stay busy, covering an average of 15 miles a day while pulling up to 100 passengers at a time.

Lincoln is just the fourth city to get the same electric train, Chapo said, and that was made possible by a donation from Rhonda Seacrest, who had been looking for ways to honor her late husband, Jim.

Since the former newspaper publisher died in 2016, his family has endowed scholarships and made other donations, Rhonda Seacrest said.

But he would have been thrilled by this.

“For his whole life, from the time he was a little bitty boy to the day he passed, he was very much into trains,” she said. “Nothing is more significant and would not be more significant than to have his name on that train.”

Not his full name. When Chapo said the zoo would name the train for her husband, she told him no: Just call it Jim. Her husband was always private with his generosity.