Temps will struggle to reach 15 for a week after more snow on Saturday morning

With rounds of snow and days of sub-freezing temperatures in store, the best advice from forecasters might be to pull up your blanket.

After a record-setting snow in Lincoln last month, residents are bracing for a stretch of winter weather not experienced in several years.

A system packing snow Saturday morning — parts of central Nebraska could see up to 7 inches — will usher in the cold temperatures.

In Lincoln, Saturday's high of 15 degrees will likely be the warmest weather of at least the next week.

Overnight lows could tumble below zero by Sunday morning — and stay there.

All of last winter, the temperature in Lincoln only dipped below zero on two occasions.

Lincoln has had only three days since the start of 2018 when the high temperature failed to reach double-digits.

In studying temperatures, the National Weather Service said "glimmers of hope are hard to come by as long-range guidance continues to break hearts and keeps the cold air in place all the way to Valentine's Day and beyond."

Because of the weather, the People's City Mission is suspending its requirement of a negative COVID-19 test to stay at the shelter.