 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Temps will struggle to reach 15 for a week after more snow on Saturday morning
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Temps will struggle to reach 15 for a week after more snow on Saturday morning

{{featured_button_text}}
Frosty morning

A woman exercises on a clear but snow-banked Rock Island Trail on Tuesday.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

With rounds of snow and days of sub-freezing temperatures in store, the best advice from forecasters might be to pull up your blanket.

After a record-setting snow in Lincoln last month, residents are bracing for a stretch of winter weather not experienced in several years.

A system packing snow Saturday morning — parts of central Nebraska could see up to 7 inches — will usher in the cold temperatures.

In Lincoln, Saturday's high of 15 degrees will likely be the warmest weather of at least the next week.

Overnight lows could tumble below zero by Sunday morning — and stay there.

All of last winter, the temperature in Lincoln only dipped below zero on two occasions.

Historic snow in Lincoln slows down postal deliveries

Lincoln has had only three days since the start of 2018 when the high temperature failed to reach double-digits.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In studying temperatures, the National Weather Service said "glimmers of hope are hard to come by as long-range guidance continues to break hearts and keeps the cold air in place all the way to Valentine's Day and beyond."

Because of the weather, the People's City Mission is suspending its requirement of a negative COVID-19 test to stay at the shelter.

On Saturday, a winter weather advisory is posted through 3 p.m. in Lincoln, where 3-5 inches of snow are possible.

Another round of snow Sunday morning could drop 2-3 inches.

The best chance for heavy snow is in central Nebraska, where a winter storm warning is up for a 50-mile-wide area stretching from Broken Bow to Fairbury. 

Snow is also possible Monday morning before skies clear and temperatures dive.

The long-range forecast has a low of minus 11 in Lincoln on Friday morning followed by a daytime high of 5.

Snow piles up to 13 inches, setting January record in Lincoln

PHOTOS FROM THE HISTORIC JANUARY SNOWSTORM

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Protests over George Floyd's death continue outside state Capitol on Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News